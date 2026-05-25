Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: Full List of Winners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle claimed the film of the year honor at the 10th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, held at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo on Saturday (May 23). Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina received the best score award for their contribution to the film, while Kenshi Yonezu earned the best anime song for “IRIS OUT” from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

The Weeknd, known for being a longtime anime enthusiast, handed out the anime of the year award to My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON. Additional presenters included RZA, founding member of Wu-Tang Clan; Puerto Rican rapper and singer Young Miko; and K-pop stars BamBam and TEN.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards celebrates the creators, musicians, and performers behind anime’s growing popularity around the world. According to Crunchyroll, fans globally cast a record-breaking 73 million votes this year. The ceremony was hosted for the fourth straight year by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira.

The show opened with a special video honoring previous anime of the year winners, accompanied by music from the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. The music was arranged by Kazunori Miyake and conducted by Hirofumi Kurita.

The ceremony also featured musical performances and tributes recognizing anime’s long-standing influence on pop culture. Yoko Takahashi delivered a 30th anniversary tribute to the 1995 anime Neon Genesis Evangelion with the iconic theme “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis.” PORNOGRAFFITTI performed in celebration of My Hero Academia’s 10th anniversary, while ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION played their hit “Haruka Kanata,” known as the second opening theme for NARUTO.

During the event, director Tatsuya Nagamine was posthumously honored with the Global Impact Award. Nagamine passed away on Aug. 20, 2025, at the age of 53 after battling an undisclosed illness for a year. Animator Masayuki Sato, who collaborated with Nagamine on projects including Happiness Charge PreCure! and ONE PIECE, accepted the award on his behalf.

The Anime Awards pre-show was hosted by Crunchyroll personalities Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu alongside YouTube creator Gigguk. Presenters included singer DANNA, musician Ethan Bortnick, Australian singer-songwriter hannah bahng and cosplayer Snitchery.

The video-on-demand version of the ceremony will stream on Crunchyroll, Crunchyroll’s YouTube channel, and the YouTube channels of Sony Group Corporation Global and Japan. Sony Music Solutions Inc., a division of Sony Music Entertainment Japan, along with Dempsey Productions, supported Crunchyroll in producing the event.

2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards: Full List of Winners

Anime of the Year: My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Film of the Year: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Anime Song: “IRIS OUT” — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Best Score: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Best Original Anime: Lazarus

Best Continuing Series: ONE PIECE

Best New Series: Gachiakuta

Best Opening Sequence: On The Way – AiNA THE END – DAN DA DAN Season 2

Best Ending Sequence – I: BUMP OF CHICKEN — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Best Action: Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Comedy: DAN DA DAN Season 2

Best Drama: The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Isekai Anime: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Best Romance: The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Slice of Life: SPY x FAMILY Season 3

Best Animation: Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow

Best Background Art: Gachiakuta

Best Character Design: Gachiakuta

Best Director: Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Main Character: Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Supporting Character: Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

“Must Protect at all Cost” Character: Anya Forger — SPY x FAMILY Season 3

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese): Aoi Yuki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Voice Artist Performance (English): Lucien Dodge — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic): Tariq Obaid — Taro Sakamoto — SAKAMOTO DAYS

Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese): Charles Emmanuel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish): Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Voice Artist Performance (French): Bastien Bourlé — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Best Voice Artist Performance (German): Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi): Abhishek Sharma — Jinshi — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian): Mosè Singh — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish): Jose Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle