Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup – Preview, Prediction, Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Team Squads and More

The 2026 World Cup has finally arrived. Co-host nation Mexico welcome South Africa for the opening match of FIFA’s worldwide tournament on Thursday. The 2026 World Cup gets underway on Thursday, June 11, with Mexico, one of the three host countries, facing South Africa in Group A action at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup – Match Preview

Mexico Preview

Mexico have experienced this scenario before, quite literally. In 1986, they advanced to the quarter-finals at this very venue, and in 2026 Javier Aguirre has been tasked with restoring national pride after their Qatar 2022 campaign ended with a group-stage elimination. Backed by a packed Estadio Azteca crowd, the hosts are expected to dominate possession, capitalize on their technical strengths in central midfield, and utilize Raul Jimenez as the centerpiece of an organized attacking setup. Aguirre’s sides are not designed for flair; they are built to secure results by any means necessary, and that practical approach is ideal for an opening group-stage fixture where keeping a clean sheet can be just as valuable as scoring.

Former Real Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre has endured a mixed spell in charge of the Mexican national team so far, with certain periods indicating this could become a challenging tournament, while other stretches of form, both in performances and outcomes, have suggested the exact opposite.

El Tri, hosting a FIFA World Cup for a record third occasion, albeit as co-hosts this time, impressed by winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup last summer before suffering through a disappointing autumn. That downturn has since been followed by a more positive beginning to 2026, including draws against Portugal and Belgium during the March international window.

Mexico have subsequently recorded notable victories over Ghana, Australia, and Serbia in recent weeks during their pre-World Cup friendly schedule.

South Africa Preview

South Africa arrive as the most organized and disciplined underdog in Group A. Head coach Hugo Broos has assembled a team that allowed goals at one of the lowest rates among CAF qualifying nations, relying on a compact defensive structure and collective effort rather than individual star power. Their primary issue lies in attack: apart from Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis, genuine goalscoring chances have been difficult to create against well-drilled opponents. Producing an upset at Estadio Azteca would be the headline story of Matchday 1.

Following a three-tournament absence from the FIFA World Cup, South Africa have returned to football’s biggest stage after navigating a dramatic CAF qualification campaign. They appeared destined to finish behind Benin rather than Nigeria before somehow edging past the Beninese while also keeping the star-filled Super Eagles at bay.

The South Africans have shown consistent progress in recent years, securing third place at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in early 2024 before being eliminated in the Round of 16 of the tournament in Morocco earlier this year. Featuring a squad heavily influenced by Mamelodi Sundowns players, they will be confident about adjusting to North American conditions after last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Bafana Bafana prepared for the FIFA World Cup with a scoreless draw against Nicaragua at the end of May, followed by a narrow 1-0 victory over Jamaica last week.

The contest is expected to be settled in midfield. If Edson Alvarez dictates the pace and restricts South Africa’s ability to press during transitions, Mexico should possess enough quality to break through. South Africa will aim to remain compact for around 70 minutes and seek opportunities from set pieces or rapid counter-attacks, hoping the pressure from the crowd disrupts the hosts rather than inspires them.

Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup – Team News

Mexico Team News

Mexico begin the competition with a fully confirmed squad. Javier Aguirre has Rafael Marquez serving as his assistant, and the core of the side appears established. Guillermo Ochoa, now 40 and appearing in his sixth World Cup, offers vast experience in goal behind a central defensive pairing expected to include Johan Vasquez and Cesar Montes. Edson Alvarez operates as the deep-lying midfield anchor, while Raul Jimenez spearheads the attack. Recent friendly performances indicate Aguirre has essentially settled on his preferred starting XI, with no significant injury issues reported ahead of Matchday 1.

Ahead of the tournament, concerns existed regarding the fitness of Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez, and Alexis Vega. However, all four featured in pre-tournament friendlies, with Montes starting against Serbia, while Alvarez, Vega, and Chavez were introduced from the bench, with Chavez finding the net.

As captain, Alvarez is expected to secure a place in the starting lineup even if he is not fully fit. The main selection questions involve the right-back role, where Israel Reyes is likely to edge out Jorge Sanchez, and the right side of the attack alongside Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinonez. Both Vega and Chavez are pushing for inclusion, while considerable attention surrounds 17-year-old emerging talent Gilberto Mora.

South Africa Team News

South Africa enter the opener without any reported suspension issues. Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is fit and expected to start. Teboho Mokoena remains the driving force in midfield, while the strong Mamelodi Sundowns presence within Broos’ squad provides chemistry developed throughout the domestic campaign. Lyle Foster’s condition and form following his Burnley season will be closely monitored, as he remains the squad’s most established goalscorer at this level. No manager is listed for South Africa in available records ahead of this match.

Hugo Broos and his South African squad have received a boost with key left-back Audrey Modiba returning to full training. He had sustained a hamstring injury during the first leg of last month’s CAF Champions League final for Mamelodi Sundowns against Esperance de Tunis.

Bafana Bafana are also set to welcome back influential attacking midfielder Themba Zwane. He missed AFCON due to injury but has since returned and should assist Broos in deploying his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation rather than a 4-3-3 setup.

It is anticipated that Hannover defender Ike Okon will partner Mbekezali Mbokazi in central defense following the omission of FCSB defender Siyabonga Ngezana from the squad.

Match Details: Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup

Date: Wednesday 11 June 2026

Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City

Capacity: 70,240

UK Kick-Off Time: 8pm BST (Thursday 12 June)

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A

Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup – How to Watch

South African viewers have several viewing options available. SuperSport is expected to broadcast the match on DSTV channels 201, 202, 203, and 235. SABC audiences can watch on SABC 1 or SABC 3, while SportyTV will also stream the game through its application.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, ITV holds broadcasting rights for this fixture, while the BBC will air other matches later in the tournament.

For audiences in the United States, FOX owns the English-language broadcast rights.

Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup – Telecast Details

India: Unite8 Sports Channels, ZEE5, Doordarshan

UK: BBC & ITV

USA: FOX Sports

Nigeria: DStv, GOtv

Mexico vs South Africa Head-to-Head (h2h)

Mexico and South Africa have faced each other only four times, with Mexico enjoying a significant edge. El Tri have claimed victory in three meetings, while one encounter ended in a draw and Bafana Bafana are still searching for their first win. The most recent clash came in a 2018 friendly in Johannesburg, where Mexico secured a 2-1 victory.

Their sole competitive encounter occurred during the 2010 World Cup group stage in South Africa, where the hosts earned a 1-1 draw against Mexico in front of their supporters. That result remains South Africa’s most notable achievement against Mexican opposition, suggesting they elevate their performance when the stakes are greatest.

This fixture marks the first meeting between the two nations since they faced off in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup. That contest finished 1-1, with Siphiwe Tshabalala scoring for the hosts before Rafa Márquez equalized for the visitors.

Exactly 16 years before Thursday’s encounter, South Africa welcomed Mexico in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup. Siphiwe Tshabalala gave the hosts the lead before Rafael Marquez — now serving as El Tri’s assistant coach — restored parity in a 1-1 draw.

Indeed, this will be the first occasion on which a World Cup opening fixture has been repeated from the previous 19 single-match tournament openers.

That 2010 meeting was also the most recent opening match of the competition to finish level.

However, the last two World Cup openers played at Estadio Azteca also ended in draws. Mexico and the Soviet Union played out a goalless stalemate in 1970 before Bulgaria and Italy shared a 1-1 draw in 1986.

Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup – Key Players to Watch

For Mexico, Santiago Giménez has developed into the nation’s most dependable goalscorer, and his movement inside the box will challenge South Africa’s defensive focus throughout the contest.

In midfield, Edson Álvarez supplies the defensive foundation that allows Mexico’s attacking players to thrive. His capacity to disrupt opposition play and circulate possession effectively will be vital against South Africa’s counter-attacking threat.

South Africa’s ambitions will largely depend on Percy Tau, whose experience in European football provides a level of quality rarely matched elsewhere in the squad. Operating in pockets of space between the lines, Tau can take advantage when Mexico commit players forward. Defensive midfielder Teboho Mokoena remains central to their system, and his discipline will face a stern examination against Mexico’s technical quality.

Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup – Team Squads

Mexico Team Squads

Raúl Rangel, Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Israel Reyes, Mateo Chávez, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Álvaro Fidalgo, Orbelín Pineda, Obed Vargas, Gilberto Mora, César Huerta, Luis Chávez, Brian Gutiérrez, Raúl Jiménez, Alexis Vega, Santiago Giménez, Armando González, Julián Quiñones, Guillermo Martínez, Roberto Alvarado.

South Africa Team Squads

Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, Thabang Matuludi, Khulumani Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Samukele Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Themba Zwane, Yaya Sithole, Jayden Adams, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners, Evidence Makgopa.

Mexico Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Israel Reyes, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Mateo Chávez

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutierrez, Orbelin Pineda, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Cesar Huerta, Alvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chavez.

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Giménez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González, Raúl Jiménez

South Africa Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko

Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup – Expected lineups

Mexico Predicted Lineup

GK Raúl Rangel

LB Jorge Sánchez | CB César Montes | CB Johan Vásquez | RB Jesús Gallardo

CM Álvaro Fidalgo | CM Érik Lira | CM Brian Gutiérrez

LW Roberto Alvarado | ST Raul Jiménez | RW Julián Quiñones

South Africa Predicted Lineup

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Ime Okon | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Tshepang Moremi

ST Lyle Foster

Mexico vs South Africa, 2026 FIFA World Cup – Prediction

Mexico looked extremely impressive during their friendly matches leading into the World Cup and, with home advantage, are clear favorites heading into this fixture. South Africa, however, possess the capability to trouble the hosts. While this should be a closely fought contest, the home side are the more likely winners.

South Africa’s potentially valuable ability to adjust to local conditions may prove more beneficial against Czechia in Atlanta during their second match than against Mexico at Estadio Azteca and later Korea Republic in Monterrey. In an opening fixture, where nerves naturally play a role, avoiding defeat would represent a satisfactory result for South Africa. The same cannot be said for Mexico. A repeat of the 1-1 draw from Johannesburg 16 years ago cannot be ruled out, but Mexico are likely to commit more resources forward and, with greater attacking firepower, should edge a narrow victory.

This matchup between two nations often viewed as World Cup underachievers may not be the most glamorous start to the tournament, but with global attention fixed on the occasion, drama seems inevitable.

South Africa will benefit from greater familiarity within their squad, with AFCON still relatively recent in memory, and they will aim to use that chemistry to their advantage despite the absence of an orchestra of vuvuzelas.

Mexico, however, possess superior squad quality and depth, leaving Bafana Bafana with a formidable challenge in one of football’s most intimidating atmospheres.

Opening matches are frequently tense affairs, and Mexico must cope with the expectations that come with performing before a massive home crowd. South Africa are capable of making life difficult if they remain compact and disciplined, but their recent friendly performances have not been particularly convincing.

Mexico appear sharper, more cohesive, and more assured following their impressive run throughout 2026. With the advantage of playing at Estadio Azteca and an opportunity to make an early statement, El Tri should have sufficient quality to begin their World Cup journey with a victory.