Sports
2026 College World Series: Full Schedule, Matchups, TV Coverage and Tournament Preview
The 2026 Men’s College World Series is set to begin on June 12 in Omaha, with eight teams competing for the national championship.
Following several weeks of intense postseason action, the field is officially set. This year’s tournament is expected to deliver plenty of drama, especially after defending national champion LSU was eliminated before reaching Omaha. Top-seeded UCLA also exited unexpectedly after a stunning regional-round loss to St. Mary’s.
Ole Miss secured its place in the College World Series by sweeping Auburn in two games during the Auburn Super Regional. The Rebels became the first SEC program to punch their ticket to Omaha and will open the tournament against North Carolina.
The 2026 field features several programs seeking to make history. While Ole Miss won the national title in 2022, the next most recent championship among the remaining contenders belongs to Texas, which captured the crown in 2005.
Several teams are still pursuing their first-ever College World Series championship, including West Virginia, Troy, North Carolina, and Alabama.
With the field finalized, the NCAA has announced the opening-round pairings, game times, and television schedule.
College World Series Opening Round Matchups
- West Virginia vs. Troy
- North Carolina vs. Ole Miss
- Oklahoma vs. Alabama
- Texas vs. Georgia
2026 College World Series Schedule
Friday, June 12
Game 1: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Troy — 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game 2: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Ole Miss — 6:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Saturday, June 13
Game 3: No. 7 Alabama vs. Oklahoma — 2:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game 4: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas — 7:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Sunday, June 14
Game 5: Matchup TBD — 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game 6: Matchup TBD — 6:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Monday, June 15
Game 7: Matchup TBD — 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game 8: Matchup TBD — 6:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Tuesday, June 16
Game 9: Matchup TBD — 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game 10: Matchup TBD — 7:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 17
Game 11: Matchup TBD — 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Game 12: Matchup TBD — 6:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Thursday, June 18
Game 13 (if necessary): TBD (ESPN)
Game 14 (if necessary): TBD (ESPN)
CWS Finals Championship Series (Best-of-Three)
Saturday, June 20
Game 1: Matchup TBD — 7:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Sunday, June 21
Game 2: Matchup TBD — 1:30 p.m. CT (ABC)
Monday, June 22
Game 3 (if necessary): Matchup TBD — 6:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Tournament Format
The Men’s College World Series uses a double-elimination format in each bracket.
According to the NCAA, the losing teams from Friday’s opening games will meet at 1:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 14, while the winners will face each other at 6:00 p.m. CT later that day.
The teams that lose on Saturday will play at 1:00 p.m. CT on Monday, June 15, and the winners will square off at 6:00 p.m. CT the same evening.
The two bracket champions will then advance to the College World Series Finals, a best-of-three championship series that begins on June 20.
How to Watch the 2026 College World Series
Nearly every game of the 2026 College World Series will be televised on ESPN.
The lone exception is Game 2 of the championship series, which will air on ABC.
Any games designated as “if necessary” will also be broadcast on ESPN should they be required.
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