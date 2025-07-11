Sports
Things to Know about 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic — Preview, Roster, Players to Watch, and More
On Friday, July 11, the HBCU Swingman Classic, the third annual event and version of an HBCU All-Star game, begins the 2025 MLB All-Star weekend celebrations.
50 players from 17 different HBCU programs compete in the classic, which gives them the chance to show off their abilities on the grandest stage, this year at Atlanta Braves home field, Truist Park.
MLB Network and MLB.com will broadcast the event, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.
Here is all the information you require regarding the exciting event.
Event history
Beginning with the 2023 MLB All-Star weekend in Seattle, Washington, the HBCU Swingman Classic is in its third year and aims to raise awareness of HBCU history and the prominence of its baseball programs.
The event is named for Hall of Famer and MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation Global Ambassador Ken Griffey Jr., who is on the committee that chooses the 50 players. Scouts, the MLBPA, and MLB representatives also participate in the selection process.
The event has strong ties to other well-known MLB development competitions, like the Hank Aaron Invitational and the Breakthrough Series. The Houston Astros’ Cactus Jack HBCU Classic and the Andre Dawson Classic, which honors the 2010 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who walked on at Florida A&M (FAMU), are two invitationals that are played during the season.
2025 Roster
To represent the American and National Leagues, the players were divided into two teams. Former Atlanta Braves players Brian Jordan and David Justice, both All-Stars, are serving as the event’s managers. Justice will head the American League, and Jordan will lead the National League.
During the MLB Draft Combine on Tuesday, June 17, the rosters were revealed on the MLB Network.
American League
|Player
|Position
|School
|Tyler Smith
|Catcher
|North Carolina A&T
|Vinny Saumell
|Catcher
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|Jonathan Gonzalez Perez
|Catcher
|Maryland Eastern Shore
|Andrey Martinez
|First base
|Bethune-Cookman
|Jalon Mack
|Second base
|Southern
|Kylan Duncan
|Second base
|Alabama A&M
|Taj Bates
|Third base
|Southern
|Kade Wood
|Shortstop
|Mississippi Valley State
|*KJ White
|Shortstop
|Southern
|Chenar Brown
|Inflield/Designated Hitter
|Grambling State
|Justin Journette
|Outfield
|Norfolk State
|Darryl Lee
|Outfield
|Bethune-Cookman
|Jordan McCladdie
|Outfield
|Jackson State
|Jalan Jones
|Outfield
|Norfolk State
|*Joseph Eichelberger
|Outfield
|Jackson State
|Jaylon Burrell
|Outfield
|Alcorn State
|Cameron Hill
|Outfield
|Grambling State
|Eric Elliott
|Left-handed pitcher
|Jackson State
|Jean Carlos Zambrano
|Right-handed pitcher
|Bethune-Cookman
|Jorhan LaBoy
|Left-handed pitcher
|Alabama State
|Garrett Workman
|Left-handed pitcher
|Florida A&M
|Esaid Peña
|Right-handed pitcher
|Alabama State
|*Jafet Martinez
|Right-handed pitcher
|Alabama State
|Yoansell Diaz
|Right-handed pitcher
|Bethune-Cookman
|Nick Luckett
|Right-handed pitcher
|Southern
National League
|Player
|Position
|School
|Broedy Poppell
|Catcher
|Florida A&M
|**Irvin Escobar
|Catcher
|Bethune-Cookman
|DeMarckus Smiley
|Catcher
|Alabama State
|*Juan Cruz
|First base
|Alabama State
|JT Taylor
|Second base
|North Carolina A&T
|Daniel Moore
|Second base
|Coppin State
|Jesus Vanegas
|Third base
|Bethune-Cookman
|Elijah Pinckney
|Shortstop
|Morehouse
|*Robert Tate Jr.
|Shortstop
|Jackson State
|Ahmar Donatto
|Inflield/Designated Hitter
|Praire View A&M
|Cardell Thibodeaux
|Outfield
|Southern
|Kameron Douglas
|Outfield
|Alabama State
|Jacoby Radcliffe
|Outfield
|Southern
|Trey Bridges
|Outfield
|Grambling State
|Kelton Phillips
|Outfield
|Texas Southern
|Trey Rutledge
|Outfield
|Alabama A&M
|*Jamal Ritter
|Outfield
|Norfolk State
|Edwin Sanchez
|Left-handed pitcher
|Bethune-Cookman
|Reagan Rivera
|Right-handed pitcher
|Coppin State
|Diego Barrett
|Right-handed pitcher
|North Carolina A&T
|*Erick Gonzalez
|Right-handed pitcher
|Jackson State
|Nkosi Didder
|Right-handed pitcher
|Jackson State
|Kenney Fabian
|Right-handed pitcher
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|Calvin McClendon
|LHP
|Texas Southern
|Jay Campbell
|Third base/Right-handed pitcher
|Florida A&M
*Represents second-time attendee
**Represents third-time attendee
With seven players present, Bethune-Cookman, the 2025 SWAC tournament champion, has the most players. The only other colleges that have more than three players competing are Southern (6), Jackson State (6), and Alabama State (6).
Players to Watch
Southern’s Cardell Thibodeaux
If there was one name HBCUs needed to know during the 2025 season, it was Thibodeaux. The league and the country were enthralled with the SWAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. He had the second-best batting average (.439), the highest slugging percentage (.847), and the third-best on-base percentage (.544) in the nation.
Three athletes from HBCUs were invited to the MLB Draft combine, including him.
Jackson State’s Eric Elliot
Elliot was named SWAC Pitcher of the Year because he was the most dominant starter in the SWAC.
The left-handed ace went 6-1 with 13 starts and 18 appearances this season, with a 2.54 ERA in conference games. However, he finished with the second-most strikeouts (108) in the conference and led the SWAC in strikeouts per inning (1.33).
Bethune-Cookman’s Andrey Martinez
For the first time since 2017, the program advanced to the NCAA tournament thanks in part to Martinez’s participation in a potent Bethune-Cookman lineup. He was a crucial bat for the Wildcats, not simply a cog in the wheel.
In addition to ranking third in the conference for RBIs (75), he tied the school record for single-season home runs (20) and was named SWAC Co-Hitter of the Year.
When he blasted a walk-off home run to advance Bethune-Cookman to the NCAA tournament in the SWAC tournament final, that was his most memorable moment.
Morehouse’s Elijah Pinckney
Only Division I athletes from HBCUs competed in the Swingman Classic’s first two years.
Elijah Pinckney, the shortstop for Morehouse, comes on.
The junior became the first DII player to be chosen for the tournament, taking away that title. Pinckney, Morehouse’s only representative, was outstanding in 2025, hitting .407 with a.599 on-base percentage and 1.217 OPS. He kept his fielding percentage at .982 and only struck out 10 times.
Alumni Drafted
In the last two years, five of the Classic’s graduates have been drafted. Take a look at them below.
|Player
|College
|Swingman Classic Year
|Drafted
|Nolan Santos
|Bethune-Cookman
|2023
|Round 7, Pick 207 by Minnesota Twins
|Xavier Meachem
|North Carolina A&T
|2023
|Round 10, Pick 293 by Miami Marlins
|Trey Paige
|Delaware State
|2023
|Round 17, Pick 515 by St. Louis Cardinals
|Randy Flores
|Alabama State
|2023, 2024
|Round 8, Pick 232 by Los Angeles Angels
|Canyon Brown
|North Carolina A&T
|2024
|Round 9, Pick 257 by Kansas City Royals
Flores scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning to win the first-ever MVP award in 2023. The shortstop scored on a wild pitch, stole third base, then hit a double down the right field line.
More information about the 2025 event
In addition, there will be a Divine Nine step show, philanthropic events, and marching band performances at this year’s festival.
Honorary VIPs for the classic include:
- Andre Dawson, a FAMU alumnus and Hall of Famer
- Dusty Baker, a 26-year veteran of Major League Baseball
- Ken Griffey Sr., a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion
- Ralph Garr Sr., an alumnus of Grambling State and an All-Star.
