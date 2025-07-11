Things to Know about 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic — Preview, Roster, Players to Watch, and More

On Friday, July 11, the HBCU Swingman Classic, the third annual event and version of an HBCU All-Star game, begins the 2025 MLB All-Star weekend celebrations.

50 players from 17 different HBCU programs compete in the classic, which gives them the chance to show off their abilities on the grandest stage, this year at Atlanta Braves home field, Truist Park.

MLB Network and MLB.com will broadcast the event, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Here is all the information you require regarding the exciting event.

Event history

Beginning with the 2023 MLB All-Star weekend in Seattle, Washington, the HBCU Swingman Classic is in its third year and aims to raise awareness of HBCU history and the prominence of its baseball programs.

The event is named for Hall of Famer and MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation Global Ambassador Ken Griffey Jr., who is on the committee that chooses the 50 players. Scouts, the MLBPA, and MLB representatives also participate in the selection process.

The event has strong ties to other well-known MLB development competitions, like the Hank Aaron Invitational and the Breakthrough Series. The Houston Astros’ Cactus Jack HBCU Classic and the Andre Dawson Classic, which honors the 2010 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who walked on at Florida A&M (FAMU), are two invitationals that are played during the season.

2025 Roster

To represent the American and National Leagues, the players were divided into two teams. Former Atlanta Braves players Brian Jordan and David Justice, both All-Stars, are serving as the event’s managers. Justice will head the American League, and Jordan will lead the National League.

During the MLB Draft Combine on Tuesday, June 17, the rosters were revealed on the MLB Network.

American League

Player Position School Tyler Smith Catcher North Carolina A&T Vinny Saumell Catcher Arkansas Pine-Bluff Jonathan Gonzalez Perez Catcher Maryland Eastern Shore Andrey Martinez First base Bethune-Cookman Jalon Mack Second base Southern Kylan Duncan Second base Alabama A&M Taj Bates Third base Southern Kade Wood Shortstop Mississippi Valley State *KJ White Shortstop Southern Chenar Brown Inflield/Designated Hitter Grambling State Justin Journette Outfield Norfolk State Darryl Lee Outfield Bethune-Cookman Jordan McCladdie Outfield Jackson State Jalan Jones Outfield Norfolk State *Joseph Eichelberger Outfield Jackson State Jaylon Burrell Outfield Alcorn State Cameron Hill Outfield Grambling State Eric Elliott Left-handed pitcher Jackson State Jean Carlos Zambrano Right-handed pitcher Bethune-Cookman Jorhan LaBoy Left-handed pitcher Alabama State Garrett Workman Left-handed pitcher Florida A&M Esaid Peña Right-handed pitcher Alabama State *Jafet Martinez Right-handed pitcher Alabama State Yoansell Diaz Right-handed pitcher Bethune-Cookman Nick Luckett Right-handed pitcher Southern

National League

Player Position School Broedy Poppell Catcher Florida A&M **Irvin Escobar Catcher Bethune-Cookman DeMarckus Smiley Catcher Alabama State *Juan Cruz First base Alabama State JT Taylor Second base North Carolina A&T Daniel Moore Second base Coppin State Jesus Vanegas Third base Bethune-Cookman Elijah Pinckney Shortstop Morehouse *Robert Tate Jr. Shortstop Jackson State Ahmar Donatto Inflield/Designated Hitter Praire View A&M Cardell Thibodeaux Outfield Southern Kameron Douglas Outfield Alabama State Jacoby Radcliffe Outfield Southern Trey Bridges Outfield Grambling State Kelton Phillips Outfield Texas Southern Trey Rutledge Outfield Alabama A&M *Jamal Ritter Outfield Norfolk State Edwin Sanchez Left-handed pitcher Bethune-Cookman Reagan Rivera Right-handed pitcher Coppin State Diego Barrett Right-handed pitcher North Carolina A&T *Erick Gonzalez Right-handed pitcher Jackson State Nkosi Didder Right-handed pitcher Jackson State Kenney Fabian Right-handed pitcher Arkansas Pine-Bluff Calvin McClendon LHP Texas Southern Jay Campbell Third base/Right-handed pitcher Florida A&M

*Represents second-time attendee

**Represents third-time attendee

With seven players present, Bethune-Cookman, the 2025 SWAC tournament champion, has the most players. The only other colleges that have more than three players competing are Southern (6), Jackson State (6), and Alabama State (6).

Players to Watch

Southern’s Cardell Thibodeaux

If there was one name HBCUs needed to know during the 2025 season, it was Thibodeaux. The league and the country were enthralled with the SWAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. He had the second-best batting average (.439), the highest slugging percentage (.847), and the third-best on-base percentage (.544) in the nation.

Three athletes from HBCUs were invited to the MLB Draft combine, including him.

Jackson State’s Eric Elliot

Elliot was named SWAC Pitcher of the Year because he was the most dominant starter in the SWAC.

The left-handed ace went 6-1 with 13 starts and 18 appearances this season, with a 2.54 ERA in conference games. However, he finished with the second-most strikeouts (108) in the conference and led the SWAC in strikeouts per inning (1.33).

Bethune-Cookman’s Andrey Martinez

For the first time since 2017, the program advanced to the NCAA tournament thanks in part to Martinez’s participation in a potent Bethune-Cookman lineup. He was a crucial bat for the Wildcats, not simply a cog in the wheel.

In addition to ranking third in the conference for RBIs (75), he tied the school record for single-season home runs (20) and was named SWAC Co-Hitter of the Year.

When he blasted a walk-off home run to advance Bethune-Cookman to the NCAA tournament in the SWAC tournament final, that was his most memorable moment.

Morehouse’s Elijah Pinckney

Only Division I athletes from HBCUs competed in the Swingman Classic’s first two years.

Elijah Pinckney, the shortstop for Morehouse, comes on.

The junior became the first DII player to be chosen for the tournament, taking away that title. Pinckney, Morehouse’s only representative, was outstanding in 2025, hitting .407 with a.599 on-base percentage and 1.217 OPS. He kept his fielding percentage at .982 and only struck out 10 times.

Alumni Drafted

In the last two years, five of the Classic’s graduates have been drafted. Take a look at them below.

Player College Swingman Classic Year Drafted Nolan Santos Bethune-Cookman 2023 Round 7, Pick 207 by Minnesota Twins Xavier Meachem North Carolina A&T 2023 Round 10, Pick 293 by Miami Marlins Trey Paige Delaware State 2023 Round 17, Pick 515 by St. Louis Cardinals Randy Flores Alabama State 2023, 2024 Round 8, Pick 232 by Los Angeles Angels Canyon Brown North Carolina A&T 2024 Round 9, Pick 257 by Kansas City Royals

Flores scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning to win the first-ever MVP award in 2023. The shortstop scored on a wild pitch, stole third base, then hit a double down the right field line.

More information about the 2025 event

In addition, there will be a Divine Nine step show, philanthropic events, and marching band performances at this year’s festival.

