Sports
MLB All-Star Game 2025: Know Everything, Full Schedule, Fixtures, Rosters, Reserves, Pitchers and More
Baseball’s most awaited midsummer classic, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, will feature the best players from the American and National League on July 15, 2025. An unmatched show of skill is promised as players are selected through a process that includes peer recognition, fan vote, and managerial selections. Anticipate an exciting display of athleticism and talent, as the eagerly awaited schedule builds on previous years’ thrills.
All eyes are on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, the pinnacle of talent celebration, as the baseball season gets underway with exciting performances. The Midsummer Classic is coming to Atlanta this year, and it promises to be an incredible week of celebrations that ends with a showcase of baseball’s top players.
The MLB All-Star Game regularly produces moments that define careers and enthrall viewers, from thrilling home runs to stunning defensive plays. Come explore all you need to know about this year’s glittering tournament, which features players who have proven themselves worthy of being among the best.
The American League’s starters will be Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., while the National League’s mainstays will be Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Kyle Tucker. After being held at Turner Field in 2000, the MLB All-Star Game is returning to Atlanta for the first time in 25 years.
The Los Angeles Dodgers ended up with a league-best five selections, including a special commissioner’s pick in pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Ohtani and Judge were the top vote-getters for this year’s All-Star Game. Each of the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers had four All-Star picks. Catcher Cal Raleigh of the Mariners, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles, shortstop Jacob Wilson of the Athletics, and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs are among the 19 first-time All-Star selections in 2025.
Here is a list of events for the whole MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta this year, along with information on how to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and its date and time:
When is the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?
Truist Park in Atlanta will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15, starting at 7 p.m. ET.
When is the MLB Home Run Derby?
On Monday, July 14, the 2025 Home Run Derby will be held.
Who is in the Home Run Derby?
As of Sunday, July 6, several players have declared their plans to compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby.
What is the MLB All-Star Game Schedule for 2025?
There is a full week of events leading up to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. It will precede the main game, which will take place in Atlanta’s Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15.
Major League Baseball (MLB) has acknowledged that these events provide fans with a multitude of opportunities to interact with the sport and its players. The confirmed schedule for MLB All-Star Week in 2025 is as follows:
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Start Time (ET)
|Broadcast
|July 11 (Friday)
|HBCU Swingman Classic
|Truist Park
|7:00 PM
|MLB Network, MLB.com
|July 12-15 (Sat-Tue)
|Capital One All-Star Village
|Cobb Galleria Centre
|(Various times)
|July 12 (Saturday)
|MLB All-Star Futures Game
|Truist Park
|4:00 PM
|MLB Network, MLB.com
|MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
|Truist Park
|(Following Futures Game)
|MLB.com
|July 13 (Sunday)
|MLB All-Star 4.4 Miler
|Center Parc Stadium
|7:30 AM
|MLB Home Run Derby X
|Mac Nease Baseball Park (Georgia Tech)
|2:30 PM
|2025 MLB Draft (Day 1)
|The Coca-Cola Roxy
|6:00 PM
|ESPN, MLB Network, MLB.com
|July 14 (Monday)
|Gatorade All-Star Workout Day
|Truist Park
|(Various times)
|T-Mobile Home Run Derby
|Truist Park
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|July 15 (Tuesday)
|All-Star Red Carpet Show
|The Battery Atlanta
|2:00 PM
|MLB Network
|95th MLB All-Star Game
|Truist Park
|8:00 PM
|FOX
What is the MLB All-Star roster for 2025?
On July 6, 2025, the American and National Leagues’ much-awaited 2025 MLB All-Star rosters were formally revealed. The best players in the sport are on these rosters. They are selected by a combination of managerial selections, player ballots, and fan voting. There will be a mix of well-known superstars and innovative up-and-coming artists for fans to enjoy. It will also include some of the best pitchers and home run leaders in MLB this season.
American League (AL) All-Stars
The MLB All-Star Game rosters for 2025 are as follows:
|Position
|Player
|Team
|All-Star Selections
|Catcher
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|1st
|First Base
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|5th
|Second Base
|Gleyber Torres
|Tigers
|3rd
|Third Base
|José Ramírez
|Guardians
|7th
|Shortstop
|Jacob Wilson
|Athletics
|1st
|Outfield
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|7th
|Outfield
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|2nd
|Outfield
|Javier Báez
|Tigers
|3rd
|Designated Hitter
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|1st
|Reserves
|Alejandro Kirk (C), Jonathan Aranda (1B), Brandon Lowe (2B), Alex Bregman (3B), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF), Jeremy Peña (SS), Bobby Witt Jr. (SS), Byron Buxton (OF), Steven Kwan (OF), Julio Rodríguez (OF), Brent Rooker (DH)
|Various Teams
|(Various)
|Pitchers
|Hunter Brown, Kris Bubic, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Jacob deGrom, Max Fried, Josh Hader, Yusei Kikuchi, Andrés Muñoz, Tarik Skubal,Shane Smith, Bryan Woo
|Various Teams
|(Various)
National League (NL) All-Stars
The 2025 National League All-Star Game rosters are as follows:
|Position
|Player
|Team
|All-Star Selections
|Catcher
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|3rd
|First Base
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|9th
|Second Base
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|3rd
|Third Base
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|7th
|Shortstop
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|5th
|Outfield
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|Braves
|5th
|Outfield
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|1st
|Outfield
|Kyle Tucker
|Cubs
|4th
|Designated Hitter
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|5th
|Reserves
|Hunter Goodman (C), Pete Alonso (1B), Elly De La Cruz (INF), Brendan Donovan (INF), Matt Olson (1B), Eugenio Suárez (3B), Corbin Carroll (OF), Kyle Stowers (OF), Fernando Tatís Jr. (OF), James Wood (OF), Kyle Schwarber (DH)
|Various Teams
|(Various)
|Pitchers
|Jason Adam, Matthew Boyd, Edwin Díaz, MacKenzie Gore, Clayton Kershaw (Legend Pick), Freddy Peralta, Robbie Ray, Randy Rodríguez, Chris Sale, Paul Skenes, Logan Webb, Zack Wheeler, Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Various Teams
|(Various)
Where to Get All-Star Game Tickets and Broadcast Details?
Through official channels, securing your spot for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and its associated events is a simple process. SeatGeek, Major League Baseball’s official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace, sells tickets for specific events, such as the All-Star Game itself, the Home Run Derby, and All-Star Saturday. Premium VIP packages that feature better seating, hospitality, and special access opportunities are available from On Location for upscale experiences. FOX will broadcast the main All-Star Game across the country so that fans can see every moment of it.
MLB Network will broadcast and stream several All-Star Week events, including the MLB Draft, the All-Star Futures Game, and the HBCU Swingman Classic. For precise broadcast times and other streaming options, check your local listings.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta is expected to be an incredible display of baseball’s past, present, and future greats. Fans will see the highest level of athleticism and competition from the thunderous Home Run Derby to the thrilling final event. The stage is set for a memorable Midsummer Classic that honors the enduring love of Major League Baseball now that the official MLB All-Star roster has been announced. Whether you’re watching from home or the stands, don’t pass up the opportunity to share in the thrill.
American League All-Star roster
Starters (voted on by fans)
- Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
- First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- Second base: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers
- Third base: José Ramírez, Guardians
- Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, Athletics
- Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Outfield: Javier Báez, Detroit Tigers
- Outfield: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers
- Designated hitter: Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles
AL reserves
- C Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
- INF Jonathan Aranda, Tampa Bay Rays
- INF Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox
- INF Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees
- INF Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros
- INF Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
- DH Brent Rooker, Athletics
- OF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
- OF Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
- OF Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners
AL pitchers
- Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
- Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox
- Yusei Kikuchi, Los Angeles Angels
- Max Fried, New York Yankees
- Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
- Shane Smith, Chicago White Sox
- Hunter Brown, Astros
- Kris Bubic, Royals
- Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners
- Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox (reliever)
- Josh Hader, Houston Astros (reliever)
- Andres Muñoz, Seattle Mariners (reliever)
National League All-Star roster
NL starters (voted on by fans)
- Catcher: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
- First base: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Third base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
- Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
- Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Outfield: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
- Outfield: Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs
- Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
NL reserves
- C Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies
- INF Pete Alonso, New York Mets
- INF Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
- INF Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
- INF Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
- INF Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks
- DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
- OF Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
- OF Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins
- OF Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
- OF James Wood, Washington Nationals
NL pitchers
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (chosen by commissioner as Legend Pick)
- Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
- Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
- Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants
- Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers
- MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Matthew Boyd, Chicago Cubs
- Edwin Diaz, New York Mets (reliever)
- Jason Adam, San Diego Padres (reliever)
- Randy Rodriguez, San Francisco Giants (reliever)
How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2025: TV, live streaming
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Truist Park (Atlanta)
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: Fubo
MLB All-Star Game 2025: Know Everything, Full Schedule, Fixtures, Rosters, Reserves, Pitchers and More
California State Fair 2025 — When, Where, Tickets, Entertainment Lineup, Performances and What’s New
Things to Know about 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic — Preview, Roster, Players to Watch, and More
Vasid Qureshi, India’s Top Blogger Shares 5 Tips to Go Viral on Social Media
Bitcoin Mixer CoinJoin Unveils Innovative, Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Transactions Top Best Bitcoin Mixer 2023
APPLY FOR A MONEY LOAN WITHOUT A CREDIT CHECK
Recent Posts
MLB All-Star Game 2025: Know Everything, Full Schedule, Fixtures, Rosters, Reserves, Pitchers and More
Baseball’s most awaited midsummer classic, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, will feature the best players from the American and National...
California State Fair 2025 — When, Where, Tickets, Entertainment Lineup, Performances and What’s New
The 171st annual California State Fair takes place at the Cal Expo fairgrounds, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, from July 11...
Things to Know about 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic — Preview, Roster, Players to Watch, and More
On Friday, July 11, the HBCU Swingman Classic, the third annual event and version of an HBCU All-Star game, begins...
Here’s Where to Get Freebies, Deals, Free or Discounted Fries on National French Fry Day 2025
National French Fry Day 2025 is celebrated this year on Friday, July 11. The delicious dessert is celebrated on the...
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Full Schedule, Preview, Athletes, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live
This summer, the world’s best artistic swimming, diving, open water swimming, swimming, water polo, and high diving stars will compete...
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami, 2025 FIFA Club World Cup – Preview, Prediction, Predicted Lineups and How to Watch
-
Health3 weeks ago
Back to Roots: Ayurveda Offers Natural Cure for Common Hair Woes
-
Tech3 weeks ago
From Soil to Silicon: The Rise of Agriculture AI and Drone Innovations in 2025
-
Startup4 weeks ago
How Instagram Is Driving Global Social Media Marketing Trends
-
Sports3 weeks ago
FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Preview, and How to Watch
-
Science4 days ago
July Full Moon 2025: Everything You Should Need to Know, When and Where to See Buck Moon
-
Gadget3 weeks ago
Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy S26: What’s New and What’s Next
-
Sports4 weeks ago
World Judo Championships 2025: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Key Athletes and How to Watch