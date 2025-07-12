MLB All-Star Game 2025: Know Everything, Full Schedule, Fixtures, Rosters, Reserves, Pitchers and More

Baseball’s most awaited midsummer classic, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, will feature the best players from the American and National League on July 15, 2025. An unmatched show of skill is promised as players are selected through a process that includes peer recognition, fan vote, and managerial selections. Anticipate an exciting display of athleticism and talent, as the eagerly awaited schedule builds on previous years’ thrills.

All eyes are on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, the pinnacle of talent celebration, as the baseball season gets underway with exciting performances. The Midsummer Classic is coming to Atlanta this year, and it promises to be an incredible week of celebrations that ends with a showcase of baseball’s top players.

The MLB All-Star Game regularly produces moments that define careers and enthrall viewers, from thrilling home runs to stunning defensive plays. Come explore all you need to know about this year’s glittering tournament, which features players who have proven themselves worthy of being among the best.

The American League’s starters will be Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., while the National League’s mainstays will be Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Kyle Tucker. After being held at Turner Field in 2000, the MLB All-Star Game is returning to Atlanta for the first time in 25 years.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended up with a league-best five selections, including a special commissioner’s pick in pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Ohtani and Judge were the top vote-getters for this year’s All-Star Game. Each of the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers had four All-Star picks. Catcher Cal Raleigh of the Mariners, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles, shortstop Jacob Wilson of the Athletics, and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs are among the 19 first-time All-Star selections in 2025.

Here is a list of events for the whole MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta this year, along with information on how to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and its date and time:

When is the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

Truist Park in Atlanta will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

When is the MLB Home Run Derby?

On Monday, July 14, the 2025 Home Run Derby will be held.

Who is in the Home Run Derby?

As of Sunday, July 6, several players have declared their plans to compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby.

What is the MLB All-Star Game Schedule for 2025?

There is a full week of events leading up to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. It will precede the main game, which will take place in Atlanta’s Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15.

Major League Baseball (MLB) has acknowledged that these events provide fans with a multitude of opportunities to interact with the sport and its players. The confirmed schedule for MLB All-Star Week in 2025 is as follows:

Date Event Location Start Time (ET) Broadcast July 11 (Friday) HBCU Swingman Classic Truist Park 7:00 PM MLB Network, MLB.com July 12-15 (Sat-Tue) Capital One All-Star Village Cobb Galleria Centre (Various times) July 12 (Saturday) MLB All-Star Futures Game Truist Park 4:00 PM MLB Network, MLB.com MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game Truist Park (Following Futures Game) MLB.com July 13 (Sunday) MLB All-Star 4.4 Miler Center Parc Stadium 7:30 AM MLB Home Run Derby X Mac Nease Baseball Park (Georgia Tech) 2:30 PM 2025 MLB Draft (Day 1) The Coca-Cola Roxy 6:00 PM ESPN, MLB Network, MLB.com July 14 (Monday) Gatorade All-Star Workout Day Truist Park (Various times) T-Mobile Home Run Derby Truist Park 8:00 PM ESPN July 15 (Tuesday) All-Star Red Carpet Show The Battery Atlanta 2:00 PM MLB Network 95th MLB All-Star Game Truist Park 8:00 PM FOX

What is the MLB All-Star roster for 2025?

On July 6, 2025, the American and National Leagues’ much-awaited 2025 MLB All-Star rosters were formally revealed. The best players in the sport are on these rosters. They are selected by a combination of managerial selections, player ballots, and fan voting. There will be a mix of well-known superstars and innovative up-and-coming artists for fans to enjoy. It will also include some of the best pitchers and home run leaders in MLB this season.

American League (AL) All-Stars

The MLB All-Star Game rosters for 2025 are as follows:

Position Player Team All-Star Selections Catcher Cal Raleigh Mariners 1st First Base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 5th Second Base Gleyber Torres Tigers 3rd Third Base José Ramírez Guardians 7th Shortstop Jacob Wilson Athletics 1st Outfield Aaron Judge Yankees 7th Outfield Riley Greene Tigers 2nd Outfield Javier Báez Tigers 3rd Designated Hitter Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 1st Reserves Alejandro Kirk (C), Jonathan Aranda (1B), Brandon Lowe (2B), Alex Bregman (3B), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF), Jeremy Peña (SS), Bobby Witt Jr. (SS), Byron Buxton (OF), Steven Kwan (OF), Julio Rodríguez (OF), Brent Rooker (DH) Various Teams (Various) Pitchers Hunter Brown, Kris Bubic, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Jacob deGrom, Max Fried, Josh Hader, Yusei Kikuchi, Andrés Muñoz, Tarik Skubal,Shane Smith, Bryan Woo Various Teams (Various)

National League (NL) All-Stars

The 2025 National League All-Star Game rosters are as follows:

Position Player Team All-Star Selections Catcher Will Smith Dodgers 3rd First Base Freddie Freeman Dodgers 9th Second Base Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 3rd Third Base Manny Machado Padres 7th Shortstop Francisco Lindor Mets 5th Outfield Ronald Acuña Jr. Braves 5th Outfield Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs 1st Outfield Kyle Tucker Cubs 4th Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 5th Reserves Hunter Goodman (C), Pete Alonso (1B), Elly De La Cruz (INF), Brendan Donovan (INF), Matt Olson (1B), Eugenio Suárez (3B), Corbin Carroll (OF), Kyle Stowers (OF), Fernando Tatís Jr. (OF), James Wood (OF), Kyle Schwarber (DH) Various Teams (Various) Pitchers Jason Adam, Matthew Boyd, Edwin Díaz, MacKenzie Gore, Clayton Kershaw (Legend Pick), Freddy Peralta, Robbie Ray, Randy Rodríguez, Chris Sale, Paul Skenes, Logan Webb, Zack Wheeler, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Various Teams (Various)

Where to Get All-Star Game Tickets and Broadcast Details?

Through official channels, securing your spot for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and its associated events is a simple process. SeatGeek, Major League Baseball’s official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace, sells tickets for specific events, such as the All-Star Game itself, the Home Run Derby, and All-Star Saturday. Premium VIP packages that feature better seating, hospitality, and special access opportunities are available from On Location for upscale experiences. FOX will broadcast the main All-Star Game across the country so that fans can see every moment of it.

MLB Network will broadcast and stream several All-Star Week events, including the MLB Draft, the All-Star Futures Game, and the HBCU Swingman Classic. For precise broadcast times and other streaming options, check your local listings.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta is expected to be an incredible display of baseball’s past, present, and future greats. Fans will see the highest level of athleticism and competition from the thunderous Home Run Derby to the thrilling final event. The stage is set for a memorable Midsummer Classic that honors the enduring love of Major League Baseball now that the official MLB All-Star roster has been announced. Whether you’re watching from home or the stands, don’t pass up the opportunity to share in the thrill.

