MLB Home Run Derby 2025: Date, Time, Format, How to Watch and More
MLB hosts its largest fireworks show of the summer a week or so after July 4. Soon, the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take place. The 14th of July will see eight of baseball’s top sluggers battle it out inside Atlanta’s Truist Park.
2025 Home Run Derby by T-Mobile
- Monday, 8 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN)
- Play Home Run Derby Pick ‘Em, compete for $100,000!
- Everything to know about this year’s Derby
- Here’s who is competing in the 2025 HR Derby
- These are the best HR Derby moments ever
Everything you need to know about the event this year is provided here.
What time and how can I watch the 2025 Home Run Derby?
On July 14, the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. ET from Atlanta’s Truist Park. ESPN and ESPN2 are providing live coverage of the event.
Which athletes are competing in the Home Run Derby this year?
Here is where we are tracking this year’s participants. Seven sluggers have been confirmed thus far for the eight-player tournament:
- Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Nationals outfielder James Wood
- Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh
- Twins outfielder Byron Buxton
- Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz
- Rays infielder Junior Caminero
- Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker
What is the Home Run Derby format for this year?
The eight-player Derby consists of three rounds: the first round, semifinals, and finals.
The eight players have three minutes or 40 pitches, whichever comes first, to hit as many home runs as they can in the first round. Additionally, every player has a bonus period that lasts until they record three outs or any swing that doesn’t result in a home run, within that time. A player’s bonus period is prolonged until they record a fourth out if they hit a home run of at least 425 feet within that time.
The players who hit the most home runs go to the semifinals. The player who hits the longest home run during the round advances if there is a tie in the first round.
During the semifinals, the format changes to “knockout style,” with the top seeds facing the fourth and the second seeds facing the third. The number of home runs each player hit in the first round is the only factor used to decide the seeds. In the semifinals and finals, players will get two minutes or 27 pitches, and their first-round home run totals are not carried over.
There is no extra time added; a 60-second “swing-off” is used to break ties in the semifinals or finals. After the “swing-off,” batters take part in consecutive three-swing “swing-offs” until a winner is determined if there is still a tie.
Limits are lowered to two minutes and 27 pitches in the finals, which are attended by the winners of the two semifinal matches. After that time, the winner of the Home Run Derby is the player with the most home runs.
Last but not least, each batter is allowed one 45-second timeout during each of the three regulation periods; however, timeouts are not permitted during tiebreakers or extra periods.
Has Atlanta previously hosted the Home Run Derby?
Yes, once before. In 2000, Turner Field in Atlanta hosted the All-Star Game. Five future Hall of Famers were on that year’s eight-player Derby field: Chipper Jones, Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., and Ivan Rodriguez.
Griffey lost to Sammy Sosa in the finals, nine home runs to two, preventing him from winning a fourth Derby title and a three-peat. At the event, Sosa blasted 26 dingers. With 11, Griffey had the second-highest total.
What took place at the Derby last year?
The 2024 Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, saw 225 homers hit. The total distance covered by the dingers was 92,590 feet, or almost 17 1/2 miles.
Among the eight participants, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals hit the most home runs (50), but Teoscar Hernández of the Dodgers defeated him 14–13 in the finals.
