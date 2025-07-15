Uruguay vs Argentina, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch

Uruguay and Argentina, two of the best teams in the 2025 Copa América Femenina, will play each other today in Quito, Ecuador. The South American women’s soccer competition is now in its group stage and will culminate in a championship final on August 2. In addition to vying for this year’s championship, teams are vying for qualification spots in the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Here is all the information you need to watch this year’s Copa América Feminina in 2025.

The forthcoming match between Uruguay W and Argentina W looks to be a fiercely contested battle as the Copa America Femenina heats up. With varying recent performances, both sides come into this game looking to raise their tournament standings. Argentina W is coming off a difficult run of defeats in their most recent friendlies, but they are still a competitive team that can cause upsets. Uruguay W, under coach Longo de Caterina, have shown tenacity in their recent games, including a hard-fought 2-2 tie against Ecuador W.

Uruguay W’s recent performance under Longo de Caterina’s leadership shows that they are a disciplined and tactically sound team. Their Copa America Femenina draw with Ecuador W shows how strong their defense is and how they can handle pressure when it matters most.

Despite playing better opponents in friendlies, Uruguay has maintained a consistent performance because of the tactical approach, which seems to emphasize a balanced game plan with an emphasis on a compact defense and rapid transitions. This strategic setup may be essential for controlling the game’s tempo and flow while taking advantage of Argentina’s vulnerabilities.

Argentina W’s form guide points out some of their challenges, especially in their away games before this match. Significant losses to Australia W, notably a 4-1 loss and a 2-0 loss in recent friendlies, have exposed the team’s possible defensive frailties and challenges in staying consistent against top-tier opponents. Nonetheless, Argentina’s ability to win close games, as the 1-0 win over Canada W, demonstrates their effectiveness when using a disciplined tactical setup. In this Copa America Femenina match preview, their away performance will be important because it will take tactical changes and precision finishing to overcome Uruguay’s well-organized defense.

A competitive rivalry can be shown by examining the Uruguay W vs. Argentina W head-to-head record from the previous five completed meetings. In July 2024, Uruguay W defeated Argentina W 2-0, reversing the results of their previous games, which included a crushing 5-0 loss in 2022 and a 1-1 draw in the same month. According to this history, Uruguay W can challenge and defeat Argentina W’s dominant moments, especially while playing at home under Longo de Caterina’s tactical guidance.

Given the tactical subtleties, recent form, and past meetings, the Uruguay W vs. Argentina W forecast points to a closely contested game with few chances for goals. Given both teams’ defensive strengths and the predicted cautious approach, particularly by Uruguay at home, a game that stays under 3.5 goals is anticipated.

The home team’s tactical advantage in this matchup is highlighted by Uruguay W’s unbeaten home record against Argentina W, which includes a clean sheet victory in their last meeting. As the teams get ready to play, this Copa America Femenina match preview points to a difficult contest where success will be determined by defensive planning and smart execution.

As anticipation for the Copa America Women’s matchup grows, Uruguay W will take on Argentina W on July 15, 2025. High-stakes drama is expected from this matchup between two fierce rivals as both teams want to establish their supremacy in the competition. Expectations are high because of the two teams’ past interactions, and supporters are keen to see who will win.

Uruguay’s tenacity and goal-scoring prowess were on full display in their dramatic 2-2 draw with Ecuador before this encounter. Their recent performances show a fighting attitude despite a challenging stretch, which included a loss to Mexico in the past. The team will be keen to use their attacking instincts, with Agustina Miranda leading the charge after receiving a player rating of 7.19 in their last outing.

The Argentina W team, on the other hand, is having a difficult time after losing 4-1 to Australia recently. This result serves as a clear reminder that they must reorganize and re-strategize their approach if they want to defeat their neighbors. Argentina will primarily rely on their defensive strategies to offset Uruguay’s attacking threats, while their top player, Kishi Núñez, has a rating of 7.17.

Uruguay vs Argentina, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Head to Head (H2H)

Teams have played one game against one another overall. On July 16, 2022, the teams last met, and the game finished in a 5:0 draw. Argentina’s women’s team won one meeting, while Uruguay’s women’s team won none. They have 0 games in a draw because some games were played on an equal basis. Teams differ by 0–5 goals, according to these data.

How to watch the 2025 Copa América Femenina between Uruguay and Argentina:

Date: July 15

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Sling, DirecTV, Fubo, and more

What channel is Uruguay vs. Argentina on?

FS1 will broadcast the Uruguay vs. Argentina match in the 2025 Copa América Femenina on Tuesday, July 15 at 5 p.m.

How to watch the Copa América Femenina in 2025 without a cable subscription:

FS1 is available on streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, and Fubo.

Women’s Copa América 2025 groups and schedule:

Group A

Ecuador

Argentina

Chile

Uruguay

Perú

Group B

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Venezuela

Bolivia

Schedule:

Group Stage: July 11-25

Semi-finals: July 28-29

When is the Copa América Femenina final?

Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador, will host the championship final on Sunday, August 2, at 5 p.m. ET.