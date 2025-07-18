Argentina vs Chile, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch

The 2025 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina™’s Matchday 3 of Group A pits Chile against the Argentine national team this Friday. Both teams had a winning start to the competition and will aim to maintain that momentum to advance to the semifinals. The game is slated to air on DSports+ at the Banco Guayaquil Stadium in Quito, Ecuador, at 9 p.m. (Argentine time).

The national squad makes their continental debut after defeating Peru 3-0 and receiving a bye. Pamela Cabezas, Sonya Keefe, and Mary Valencia gave Chile its first three points last Saturday, July 12. Argentina made their debut on Matchday 2 against Uruguay, winning 1-0 with the lone goal coming from Florencia Bonsegundo.

Either of the two teams would win and take the top spot in the zone, which is now held by Ecuador (4 points), which will advance to the next round.

The last time the Chilean national team defeated Argentina was in an April 2022 encounter in Córdoba. The single goal scored by the Chilean national team was an own goal by Agustina Barroso. They’ve lost three games and drawn one since. These losses included one in 2023, before the World Cup playoffs, and two more in 2025, one in a loss and one in a draw.

The Argentines won the FIFA World Cup in February 2025, 3-0, at the Bicentenario Stadium in La Florida, the first of the final two games played in 2025. At the Juan Pinto Durán Complex, the two teams’ most recent game concluded in a 0-0 tie. The goals were scored by Agostina Holzheier, Yamila Rodríguez, and Maricel Pereyra.

The two teams that qualify for the Copa América or its equivalent, the South American Women’s Championship, play each other six times. Chile won twice (in 2014 and 2018), Argentina won three times (1995, 2006, and 2010), and only drew once (2010). La Roja placed runners-up in the 2018 tournament when they last faced off.

With six goals against the Argentines, Francisca Lara leads the national team in scoring. Apart from Agustina Barroso, who has two goals of her own, Camila Sáez and Fernanda Araya trail her with two each. Furthermore, Carla Guerrero, Francisca Moroso, Geraldine Leyton, Javiera Grez, María José Rojas, and Maryorie Hernández have all scored once.

After a bye in the first week of the competition, the Germán Portanova-coached team defeated Uruguay by a narrow margin on the second matchday, courtesy of a goal from Florencia Bonsegundo, who made her comeback to the national team after two years, thereby ending her career.

Pamela Cabezas, Sonya Keefe, and Mary Valencia gave La Roja a 3-0 thumping of Peru to start their tournament campaign. After six days without games, it resumed play after a bye. Along with Argentina, of course, it is starting to emerge as one of the teams with the best possibilities of finishing in the top four from Group A.

In her last two CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina games, Florencia Bonsegundo has scored (against Uruguay in 2025 and against Paraguay in 2022). She would become the first Argentine player to score in three straight tournament games since Rosana Gómez in 2006 (against Chile, Ecuador, and Colombia) if she wins against Chile.

La Roja won their last two meetings with the Albiceleste, maintaining a clean sheet, 1-0 in 2014 and 4-0 in 2018, but Argentina was still undefeated in their first four CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina matches versus Chile (W3 D1).

Argentina would have kept a clean sheet in five games at this level of the competition for the first time in their history if they had avoided giving up against Chile. They have already gone four CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina group stage games without giving up a goal (W4).

With four, Yessenia López is tied with Raquel Bilcape of Peru and Fanny Godoy of Paraguay as the player with the most sequences that concluded in a shot in the current CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina. She spends the least amount of time on the field (45 minutes) of these three players.

After a strong comeback in the 2025 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina, Chile has taken the most shots despite only playing one game. They have five shots overall and have scored one goal through this route.

The finalists of the 2025 Women’s Copa América will receive two spots to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, while the third through fifth-place teams will go to the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima. Due to the start of the South American Qualifiers, the competition will not qualify for the Women’s World Cup in Brazil in 2027.

Argentina is the adversary. Since their first meeting in a FIFA Class A match on January 18, 1995, at the South American Championship in Uberlandia, Brazil, Chile has faced the most opponents in history.

They have met 17 times overall, with a fairly even record. Argentina has won seven games against Chile's six, while there have also been four draws. Their most recent Copa América meeting took place in La Serena on April 22, 2018, where La Roja prevailed 4-0.

This Friday, the game will take place in Quito, Ecuador, and only DSports+ will be able to broadcast it live in Argentina. The channel is available online to those who have DGO subscriptions. DirecTV, the company that owns the broadcasting rights to the competition, will broadcast the entire 2025 Women’s Copa América on one of its channels.

This Friday’s encounter between La Roja and Argentina will be shown by Directv and TVN, who own the broadcast rights to the 2025 Copa América Femenina in Chile. TVN channels, the Televisión Nacional de Chile website, and the TVN Play app will all stream the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, DSports+ offers it on channels 613 (SD) and 1613 (HD). The DGO app will also provide the full tournament if you want to broadcast it. In addition to regaining the top spot in the standings, La Roja will be hoping to achieve their second victory and put themselves in position to advance to the Copa América semifinals.

While goalkeeper Antonia Canales is one of the few players who play on the European continent, a majority of Chilean players are local, playing for Colo Colo.

La Albiceleste will want to improve on their most recent performance, which put an end to a string of consecutive losses. They will be confident in their prospects of winning here as well because they have won this match in the past.

Chile has scored 13 goals in their last four games, winning all four of them. They could lose today, though, given they haven’t scored in their last four games in this series.