Colombia vs Paraguay, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch

Colombia and Paraguay will play each other in the 2025 Copa América Femenina this Saturday. With one point, Colombia is now in third place in the standings, while Fábio Fukumoto’s squad is in second place with three points. The visitors defeated Bolivia 4-0 (Copa América Feminina 2025), while Colombia enters the game fresh off a 0-0 draw with Venezuela.

The Colombian women’s national team must make amends for their disappointing goalless draw against Venezuela in their debut when they play again this Saturday, July 19, in the 2025 Copa América Femenina. After playing poorly in the opening game, the national team now has to win all three points against Paraguay in order to keep their prospects of moving on to the next stage of the competition alive.

As part of the second matchday of Group B, the game will start at 7:00 p.m. (Colombian time) and be televised live on Canal RCN and its official app. A win is important, particularly since Paraguay has already won once and would join Brazil, the group’s top favorite, at the top of the table with another victory.

According to an analysis of the teams’ previous meetings, Colombia has won three of the four matches between Ángelo Marsiglia’s team and Paraguay, while Fábio Fukumoto’s team has lost none.

Colombia defeated the other team 4–2 in their last meeting. The team led by Ángelo Marsiglia is the clear favorite to win this game. With the obvious objective of winning its first game to move on to the next round, the Colombian national team enters its latest Copa América Femenina Group Stage match. Colombia is now in third place in Group B with one point after their most recent game ended in a 0-0 draw away to Venezuela.

They will be up against the strong Paraguayan squad, who enter this fresh Copa América Femenina competition looking for another win to put them in the next phase. Following their bye last week, the Paraguayans trounced Bolivia 4-0 on the road earlier in the opening matchday. They finished in second place with three points as a result.

After extensive preparations and a strong core of players with international experience, the Colombian national team arrives boosted. The Colombian team has three victories, one draw, and one loss in their previous five games. Highlights include a draw with Costa Rica and victories in friendly matches against Chile and Panama. The sole recent loss was to one of the continent’s superpowers, Brazil. Many of the team’s main players come from Deportivo Cali and América de Cali, two of the top teams in the Colombian league, according to the local context.

The Colombian team has maintained high pressure and rapid transitions throughout the national competition by displaying strong defense and excellent offensive movement. Using individual asymmetries to their advantage, they focus attacking down the flanks and maintaining superiority in the middle.

The Paraguayan squad wants to solidify its rebuilding plan by assembling a youthful core and a few experienced players. Paraguay has won two of its previous five games (against Bolivia and Peru), drawn with Argentina, and lost two of them (against Chile and Uruguay). Even while the team still finds it difficult to hold onto the ball and have an impact against better-organized opponents, it showed responsiveness and consistency in important situations.

The majority of the players chosen for the national leagues are from clubs that have historically produced talent, such as Cerro Porteño and Libertad Limpeño. Paraguay depends on the creativity of its key players and emphasizes defensive balance and quick attacks.

Catalina Usme’s much-anticipated comeback, having already recovered from the physical injury that kept her out of the game versus Venezuela, will be the main storyline of this match. One of the club’s most important offensive players, the Colombian captain will provide the team with the leadership, experience, and vision that were severely lacking in the opening match. Colombia’s attacking ability might be more effective with her on the pitch.

The coaching staff, under the direction of Angelo Marsiglia, is optimistic that the team will get back to its best form, fix the errors from its debut, and make a significant advancement toward its declared goals. The Colombians will face a difficult opponent in Paraguay, who are motivated and fresh off a resounding victory.

In addition to three points, Colombia’s confidence and credibility on the road to the continental championship are also on the line in this game.

Colombia Women vs Paraguay Women Head to Head (H2H)

The teams have played four games together so far. The most recent match ended in a 4:0 final score on 12.10.22. Paraguay (women) won none of the meetings, while Colombia (women) won three of them. Furthermore, there were instances when the teams drew, which led to one game being tied. Consequently, the two teams have a 9–2 goal differential based on these data.

Colombia has dominated the series with four wins and one defeat in the last five games. Colombia won 4-2. The last meeting took place during the 2022 Copa América. High scores have been common in these games, despite Colombia’s continued dominance in terms of control and offensive effectiveness. The most important fact is that, while playing Paraguay, La Tricolor typically sets the pace right away.

Colombia vs Paraguay, Copa América Femenina 2025: Possible Lineups

Colombia

Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica, Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Rafael Santos Borre.

Paraguay

Rodrigo Morinigo, Gustavo Velazquez, Fabian Balbuena, Omar Alderete, Matias Espinoza, Mathias Villasanti, Hernesto Caballero, Andres Cubas, Miguel Almiron, Alex Arce, Julio Enciso.

When they play: date, time, and live TV

Caracol TV, RCN, and Dsports will all broadcast the Colombia vs. Paraguay game live on their major channels as well as via streaming services and applications. The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, at 7:00 p.m.

Colombia Women vs Paraguay Women Prediction

Colombia’s consistency and firepower make it the favorite, while Paraguay will try to stave it off with strong defenses and quick counterattacks. The Tricolor is predicted to dominate the game in both possession and territory, while the Albirroja can exploit any mistakes made in fast transitions.

Colombia won, maybe 3-1 or 2-1, with both teams playing hard but the home team having a tactical and mental advantage. Watching the corner market is particularly advised because of Colombia’s offensive domination, which causes it to be fast-paced and involve a lot of set pieces.