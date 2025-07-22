Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch

Fans won’t want to miss the thrilling matchup between Paraguay W and Brazil W as we prepare for the Copa America Women’s tournament championship matchup between titans! The game is scheduled for July 23, 2025, and both teams will be motivated to make an impression at this group stage as the stakes increase.

Powerhouse Brazil (W) takes on Paraguay (W) at Brann Stadion in Bergen in one of the 2025 Copa America Femenina Group B’s most exciting matches to date. This match has ramifications for both advancement and establishing regional domination, since Brazil is unquestionably leading the group and Paraguay is vying for a place in the next round. Fascinatingly, both teams arrive with innovative strategies under very different coaches: Arthur Elias’s high-octane Brazilian flair blends with Jeff Strasser’s practical structure. There is more to this than a simple group final because of the diverse football philosophies.

However, Brazil W is playing at a high level right now after defeating Bolivia W 6-0 in their last game. Along with a victory over Japan W, this victory rounds out a strong winning record. With an aggressive display that has raised high hopes for the forthcoming match against Paraguay W, Brazil W is showing to be a powerful force.

While Paraguay will rely on Lice Chamorro in midfield to break up attacks and transition play quickly, keep a watch on Brazil’s Kerolin Nicoli, who has already scored three goals in the tournament and is essential to their dynamic play. Although the attacking prowess of both sides is anticipated to be essential, defensive focus, particularly among the goalkeepers, will be closely examined in this important match.

Brazil (W) has scored eight goals in only two games and has not given up a goal in the group stage thus far. This is an impressive start that showcases their clinical finishing and defensive discipline.

Tuesday’s Copa America Women’s Championship opening round will pit Paraguay Women vs Brazil Women. The Guarani will try to make it to the knockout stage this time around after making it to the semifinals in the last edition. They are heavy favorites and one of just two clubs that have had a perfect start to the season.

Thanks to a hat-trick by Claudia Martínez Ovando, Paraguay defeated Bolivia 4-0 to start their campaign. They lost to Colombia 4-1 last week, failing to improve on that performance.

Last week, the Venezuelan women’s squad defeated Bolivia 6-0 to start their campaign and record their second straight victory. Luany scored a brace, and Kerolin scored a hat-trick.

Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Match Preview

Paraguay

Although it reveals significant shortcomings against elite opposition, Paraguay’s Group B campaign demonstrates their competitive drive. They used aggressive pressing and efficient transitions, particularly through Chamorro and Bogarín Giménez, in their decisive 4-0 victory over Bolivia. But a 1-4 loss to Colombia exposed their defensive weaknesses as they struggled to keep up with the pace and gave up through set pieces. Despite strong forward moves, the midfield found it difficult to stop Colombian advances, and under constant pressure, defensive form broke down. The key factor in this matchup may be Paraguay’s incapacity to control games against innovative teams.

Brazil

Brazil exceeded expectations by defeating Bolivia 6-0 and strategically disarming Venezuela 2-0. With the help of Tarciane and Lorena da Silva Leite’s defensive organization and Kerolin Nicoli’s impact up front, opponents have little breathing room. Their only recent defeat was a hard-fought 2-3 loss to France, which coach Arthur Elias praised as a teaching moment. In this group, Brazil’s shape, press, and unparalleled squad depth are still unmatched.

Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Head-to-Head (H2H)

Brazil W has a significant lead over Paraguay W after defeating them 2-0 in their last meeting in the Copa America Women’s semifinals. With an average of 36 shots in their last games and an incredible 94.16% chance of winning, Brazil’s overall statistics provide a positive image, according to the most current odds. On the other hand, with a noteworthy 3.85% win probability, Paraguay has demonstrated some vulnerability.

The two teams have met five times across all tournaments; however, their history isn’t very extensive. The defending champions have won every one of these encounters, demonstrating their dominance.

In their 33 Copa America Femenina appearances, Paraguay has recorded 15 wins and 16 defeats.

In their last six games across all competitions, the team has scored two goals or more.

In five of their previous eight Copa America Femenina games, the Guarani have scored two goals or more.

Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Possible Starting Lineups

Paraguay (W) possible starting eleven

GK: C. Recalde

DF: Dahiana Monserrat Bogarín Giménez, Jessica Martínez, F. Acosta, F. Godoy

MF: Lice Chamorro, Camila Barbosa, C. Recalde

FW: Dahiana Monserrat Bogarín Giménez, Jessica Martínez, F. Acosta

Strasser is probably going to remain with the familiar 4-3-3, relying on fast transitions and defensive compactness. Bogarín Giménez’s energy up front is essential for counterattacks, while Chamorro’s perseverance in midfield will be vital. To withstand Brazil’s multifaceted attack, the defensive unit, led by Godoy and Recalde, needs to remain vigilant at all times.

Brazil (W) possible starting eleven

GK: Lorena da Silva Leite

DF: Tarciane Karen Dos Santos de Lima, Andressa Karolaine Freire Gomes Ferreira, Isadora Haas Gehlen, Fernanda Palermo Licen

MF: Maria Eduarda Ferreira Sampaio, Vitória Yaya, Angelina Alonso Costantino

FW: Kerolin Nicoli, Marta, Luany da Silva Rosa

Because of Lorena’s consistency in goal and Tarciane’s defensive leadership, Elias is likely to stick with the proven 4-2-3-1 structure. Important players include Marta, who serves as the creative heartbeat, and Kerolin Nicoli, who produces spectacular output. Brazil’s control and confidence in this match will only be strengthened by the system’s fluidity and the players’ familiarity with it.

How to watch Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 live

Copa América YouTube channel, DSports in Argentina, Tigo Sports in Bolivia and Paraguay, TVN and DSports in Chile, Caracol TV, RCN, and DSports in Colombia, Teleamazonas and DSports in Ecuador, América TV and DSports in Peru, TV Ciudad and DSports in Uruguay, and Televen and DSports in Venezuela will all broadcast the match.

Copa América Femenina 2025 – Paraguay (W) vs Brazil (W) Prediction

Paraguay’s mixed form, as shown by their most recent 1-4 home loss to Colombia, stands in stark contrast to Brazil’s unbeaten, high-scoring, and defensively sound effort on both ends.

Although Paraguay (W) prefers to play direct, they have demonstrated vulnerability when under pressure, particularly against technically skilled teams, as evidenced by their 20 fouls and comparatively poor ball retention in crucial matches. Although they attempt to width with their 4-3-3 formation, they are frequently outnumbered during midfield transitions. The 4-2-3-1 is preferred by Brazil (W), who retain possession (pass accuracy is about 75 percent) and move quickly through the lines. 28 fouls in five games demonstrate their physicality, which is counterbalanced with discipline and tactical pressing. Paraguay’s defense will be stretched, and numerous scoring opportunities will be created by Brazil’s continuous pressing and skillful crosses.

With eight goals without conceding in two games, the Canarinhas are off to a great start in their title defense. In their 52 Copa America games, they have only suffered two defeats.

In this match, Brazil is the better team. The odds are definitely in favor of a resounding victory. In 2014, they defeated Paraguay 4-1 in their most recent away game. We do not, however, anticipate them conceding in this match, nor do we rule out a high-scoring contest.