Colombia vs Bolivia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch

Colombia vs. Bolivia kicks off matchday 4 in Group B of the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2025™ on Tuesday, July 22. This game at this point in the competition involves two teams with quite different goals. La Verde wants to finish the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2025™ on a high note, while Las Cafeteras secured their second victory over Paraguay.

Fans are excited to watch a match that promises action-packed moments as the tension for this Copa America Women matchup grows. Colombia W has been playing well going into this match; they defeated Paraguay W 4-1 in their last meeting. Colombia has been a strong opponent, displaying offensive potency and scoring four goals in their last game while giving up just one. With an outstanding 11 out of 14 attempts going on goal, their shots-on-target rate is superb. For Bolivia W, this type of offensive steam is a daunting challenge.

After losing all three of its matches, giving up 17 goals, and only scoring once, the Colombian national team can start defining its qualification for the 2025 Copa América Femenina Ecuador semifinals on matchday four when it takes on Bolivia, the weakest opponent in Group B.

Bolivia plays their final game of the tournament with no chance of moving on, so this is their last chance to demonstrate a better version of themselves for the future. After three rounds, Rosana Gómez’s team has not yet earned a point.

One of the most famous attackers in Colombia is Mayra Ramírez. In the current Copa América, the Chelsea forward has one goal and one assist. One of the attackers from Bolivia is Emily Doerksen. The 23-year-old forward is the only goal Bolivia has scored in the competition.

After finishing runners-up in the Copa América, 2010, 2014, and 2022 competitions—all of which were lost to the Brazilian squad—Angelo Marsiglia’s squad is vying for the first Copa América championship in the history of the national team.

Colombia vs Bolivia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Head to Head (H2H)

The teams faced off against one another in a single match, which ended in a 0:3 loss on July 12, 2022. Colombia (Women) won one of all head-to-head encounters. Additionally, the Bolivian women’s team was unable to win any games. The 0 matches were also tied. The clubs’ goal differential, as determined by head-to-head statistics, is 3-0.

In their previous meeting, Colombia W defeated Bolivia W 3-0 in July of last year, according to historical records. Colombia may feel more confident as a result of their impressive prior performance, and they will surely want to reaffirm their supremacy. One must support Colombia W as the clear favorites in this game because their recent performance is improving in comparison to Bolivia’s.

Colombia vs Bolivia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Match Information

Date and time: Tuesday, July 22 – 16:00 local time and in Bogotá (GMT-5) – 17:00 in La Paz

Venue: Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda, Quito (Ecuador)

When and where is Colombia vs. Bolivia, Copa América Femenina 2025?

GAME: Colombia vs Bolivia

DATE: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

STADIUM: Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda

When does the Women’s Copa América match between Colombia and Bolivia start?

The women’s derby between Colombia and Bolivia will start at 4:00 p.m. (Peruvian time) and 6:00 p.m. (Chilean time). See the schedule below for other countries in the region.

SCHEDULE:

11:00 PM (Spain)

6:00 PM (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile)

5:00 PM (USA – Eastern Time)

5:00 PM (Bolivia, Venezuela)

4:00 PM (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru)

3:00 PM (Costa Rica, Mexico)

Where can I watch Copa América Femenina 2025 between Colombia and Bolivia live and directly online?

In Colombia, RCN and Caracol TV will broadcast the women’s match between Colombia and Bolivia. DSports offers cable and/or satellite viewing for every tournament match.

Spain: Copa América Youtube

South America: All of South America (except Paraguay, Bolivia, and Brazil): DSports and DGO

Paraguay and Bolivia: Tigo Sports

Brazil: SportTV

Colombia: RCN TV, Caracol HD2, ditu, DSports

Mexico: Copa América Youtube

USA: FOX Sports 1, TUDN, Fubo Sports

Argentina: DSports

Chile: DSports

Ecuador: DSports

Peru: DSports

Uruguay: DSports

Venezuela: DSports

Where can I watch the women’s match between Colombia and Bolivia for free online?

The DGo platform, which has the broadcast rights to every match in the tournament, is where you can watch the women’s match between Colombia and Bolivia online.

Colombia vs Bolivia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Predicted Lineups

Possible Colombian national team lineup: Katherine Tapia; Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Caracas; Ilana Izquierdo, Lorena Bedoya; Linda Caicedo, Leicy Santos, Manuela Pavi, and Mayra Ramírez.

Colombian national team coach: Angelo Marsiglia.

Possible Bolivia national team lineup: Jodi Medina; Ana Paula Rojas, Lucerito Bravo, Érika Salvatierra, Aidé Mendiola; Nelly Carballo, Samantha Alurralde, Janeth Viveros; Emilie Doerksen, Carla Méndez, Marlene Flores.

Bolivian national team coach: Rosana Gómez.

Colombia vs Bolivia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Prediction

Bolivia’s defense is the worst in the competition, conceding 17 goals, while Colombia’s recent game demonstrated offensive strength and balance. Colombia should capitalize on the notable technical difference between the sides to record another crushing victory, similar to what Brazil, Venezuela, and Paraguay have already accomplished.

The most compelling option for anyone wishing to wager might be to support Colombia W to win. Their current performance and stature should make the odds much in their favor. It is advised to wager on Colombia W to win this match straight. It is reasonable to anticipate that Colombia will not only win but also possibly win by a sizable margin, given their offensive prowess, which could overwhelm the struggling Bolivia club.