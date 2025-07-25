Brazil vs Colombia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch

The fifth matchday of the 2025 Women’s Copa América pits the Canarinha against the Cafeteras. In the fifth matchday of the 2025 Copa América Femenina, Brazil will play Colombia this Friday, July 25, at 7:00 p.m. local time at IDV Stadium. Brazil will face Colombia in Group B, a matchup between two of the Copa America Femenina’s best teams with the highest rankings.

On Friday, July 25, the 2025 Copa América group stage will come to a close with the Group B matches between Paraguay and Venezuela (Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda) and Brazil and Colombia (Ciudad Deportiva Independiente del Valle). At approximately 7 p.m. (Colombian time), both games will take place simultaneously to ensure fair play.

The Colombian women’s national team defeated Bolivia 8-0 to earn seven points and a goal differential of +11 going into the final matchday of the group stage of the 2025 Copa América Femenina. This was the squad’s largest victory of the competition.

The team captained by Ángelo Marsiglia has demonstrated attacking strength and bench options, giving them the confidence to go into the decisive match against Brazil.

Brazil leads Group B with nine points and a flawless record. Colombia is in second position with seven points and a tied goal differential (+11); therefore, the two teams are directly competing for first place.

If Colombia loses heavily to Brazil and Venezuela (four points) crushes Paraguay by six or more points, Venezuela will still have a chance. Bolivia was eliminated without a victory, while Paraguay, with three points and a negative margin, is still in the dark.

Brazil has won eight of the nine Copa America Femenina competitions, making them the dominant force in this field. This includes the previous four straight, with just Argentina in 2006 standing in the way of the Brazilians’ perfect sweep.

As a result, the Colombian women’s team secured one of its most significant victories yet. With goals from Mayra Ramírez, Linda Caicedo, Wendy Bonilla, Valerin Loboa, Jocelyn Carabalí, and two from Daniela Montoya, the Colombian team defeated Bolivia in this game. However, Anabel Flores also scored an own goal for Colombia in this game after inadvertently heading the ball into the net.

Colombia will meet Brazil in their next match, which will be important because they are vying for a spot in the competition’s semifinals. In order to secure a favorable result against the Brazilian Women’s National Team, the Colombian athletes will need to rest and get ready for their upcoming match.

Colombia is definitely a rising force. With the help of one of the best young players in women’s football, Linda Caicedo, Las Chicas Superpoderosas have risen to an all-time high of 18th place in the FIFA rankings.

Colombia has a bigger goal differential than Venezuela; thus, even if they lose, they will probably advance.

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Head to Head (H2H)

The game on Friday will be the tenth time the two sides have faced each other since 2012. Brazil has won seven of the last nine games and drawn two, making them undefeated.

The Selecao defeated the other team 3-1 in their most recent friendly match in October. With 12 goals each, Brazil and Colombia lead the Copa America in scoring thus far.

With nine wins in the continental competition, the Selecao hold the record for most Copa America victories.

Colombia, on the other hand, has finished second three times (2010, 2014, 2022) but has never won the competition.

Colombia vs. Brazil: Day, time, and how to watch the match

Brazil Women vs Colombia Women, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Match Details

SCHEDULE: 02:00 (Spain) (Saturday 26) 9:00 PM (Argentina) 8:00 PM (USA – Eastern Time) 7:00 PM (Colombia) 6:00 PM (Mexico)

Where can you watch Brazil vs. Colombia live online in the 2025 Copa América Femenina?

Spain: Copa América Youtube

South America: All of South America (except Paraguay, Bolivia, and Brazil): DSports and DGO

Paraguay and Bolivia: Tigo Sports

Brazil: SportTV

Colombia: Caracol TV, RCN TV, ditu

Mexico: Copa América Youtube

USA: FOX Sports 2, Fubo Sports

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Predicted Lineups

Possible Colombian national team lineup: Katherine Tapia; Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Caracas; Ilana Izquierdo, Lorena Bedoya; Linda Caicedo, Leicy Santos, Manuela Pavi, and Mayra Ramírez.

Coach of the Colombian national team: Angelo Marsiglia.

Possible Brazilian national team lineup: Lorena, Antonia, Isa Haas, Mariza, Luany, Kerolin, Duda, Yasmin, Marta, Amanda, Garbelini.

Brazilian national team coach: Arthur Ribas

Brazil W vs Colombia W Prediction

The strongest team in the region, Brazil, had appeared to be vying for a fifth straight Copa America Femenina championship.

Arthur Elias, the head coach, should start a strong lineup since he wants to see his side win their group.

Las Chicas Superpoderosa had lost their last four games, but now they are winning.

They showed off their skills when they thrashed Bolivia the last time, but they were far outmatched going into the match over the weekend and might not win this one.

As the two strongest attacks in the tournament face off, goals appear to be on the schedule.

It wouldn’t be shocking if the Colombians were able to secure a victory in Quito on Friday; they are undoubtedly fierce competitors here.

Colombia won’t want to just sit back and take the pressure, so this dynamic is ideal for goals. We anticipate that each of these neighbors will think they can win all three points, which should make the game more open.