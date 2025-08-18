Sports
AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Time, Venue and List of Matches
The 22nd edition of the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) second-tier club football tournament, the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two is the second under the AFC Champions League Two title.
The group stage consists of 32 teams. If the winner hasn’t already qualified through their domestic performance, they will receive an indirect preliminary stage slot for the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite.
They are the reigning champs, Sharjah. They are now competing in the AFC Champions League Elite league stage, hence they were unable to defend their championship.
Indian football’s two representatives, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, are in Groups C and D in the AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 group stage, which begins on September 16 and ends on December 24.
On September 16, Mohun Bagan plays Turkmenistan’s Ahal FC in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium to kick off their campaign, while FC Goa plays Iraq’s Al-Zawraa at home the next night.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr’s October 22 trip to Goa would be the main attraction for Indian fans. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host all three of FC Goa’s home games, while Kolkata will host Mohun Bagan’s games.
The ACL 2 is the second-tier club football competition on the region, ranked below the AFC Champions League Elite and organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The UAE’s Sharjah FC won the first championship last season.
Teams in each group will play each other in home and away games in accordance with the AFC Champions League Two format. The top two teams will then move on to the round of 16, which is set for February of the following year.
The ACL Two 2025–26 final is set for May 16 at a neutral location, with the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place in March and April, respectively.
After winning the Indian Super League Shield the previous season, Mohun Bagan advanced straight to the AFC Champions League Two group stage.
In the meantime, FC Goa advanced to the group round after first securing a spot in the competition’s playoff phase after winning the Super Cup. After that, the Gaurs defeated Al Seeb of Oman in the playoffs to earn a spot in the main tournament.
AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 groups and teams
Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)
Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)
Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)
Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)
Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)
Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)
Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)
Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC
AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 schedule
As per Indian Standard Time (IST)
ACL Two 2025-26 Group A matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|September 17, Wednesday
|Al Wasl FC vs Esteghlal FC
|9:30 PM
|Zabeel Stadium, Dubai
|September 17, Wednesday
|Al Muharraq SC vs Al Wehdat
|10:45 PM
|Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Arad
|October 22, Wednesday
|Esteghlal FC vs Al Wehdat
|9:30 PM
|Azadi Stadium, Tehran
|October 22, Wednesday
|Al Muharraq SC vs Al Wasl FC
|10:45 PM
|Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Arad
|October 1, Wednesday
|Esteghlal FC vs Al Muharraq SC
|9:30 PM
|Azadi Stadium, Tehran
|October 1, Wednesday
|Al Wehdat vs Al Wasl FC
|9:30 PM
|King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman
|November 5, Wednesday
|Al Wasl FC vs Al Muharraq SC
|7:15 PM
|Zabeel Stadium, Dubai
|November 5, Wednesday
|Al Wehdat vs Esteghlal FC
|11:45 PM
|King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman
|November 26, Wednesday
|Al Wehdat vs Al Muharraq SC
|11:45 PM
|King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman
|November 26, Wednesday
|Esteghlal FC vs Al Wasl FC
|9:30 PM
|Azadi Stadium, Tehran
|December 24, Wednesday
|Al Wasl FC vs Al Wehdat
|9:30 PM
|Zabeel Stadium, Dubai
|December 24, Wednesday
|Al Muharraq SC vs Esteghlal FC
|9:30 PM
|Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Arad
ACL Two 2025-26 Group B matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|September 17, Wednesday
|FC Arkadag vs PFC Andijon
|7:15 PM
|Arkadag Stadium, Arkadag
|September 17, Wednesday
|Al Ahli SC vs Al Khaldiya SC
|9:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|October 1, Wednesday
|PFC Andijon vs Al Ahli SC
|7:15 PM
|Bobur Arena, Andijan
|October 1, Wednesday
|Al Khaldiya SC vs FC Arkadag
|11:45 PM
|Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa
|October 22, Wednesday
|PFC Andijon vs Al Khaldiya SC
|7:15 PM
|Bobur Arena, Andijan
|October 22, Wednesday
|Al Ahli SC vs FC Arkadag
|9:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|November 5, Wednesday
|FC Arkadag vs Al Ahli SC
|7:15 PM
|Arkadag Stadium, Arkadag
|November 5, Wednesday
|Al Khaldiya SC vs PFC Andijon
|9:30 PM
|Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa
|November 26, Wednesday
|Al Khaldiya SC vs Al Ahli SC
|9:30 PM
|Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa
|November 26, Wednesday
|PFC Andijon vs FC Arkadag
|7:15 PM
|Bobur Arena, Andijan
|December 24, Wednesday
|FC Arkadag vs Al Khaldiya SC
|9:30 PM
|Arkadag Stadium, Arkadag
|December 24, Wednesday
|Al Ahli SC vs PFC Andijon
|9:30 PM
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
ACL Two 2025-26 Group C matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|September 16, Tuesday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FC
|7:15 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|September 16, Tuesday
|Al Hussein vs Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC
|11:45 PM
|Amman International Stadium, Amman
|September 30, Tuesday
|Ahal FC vs Al Hussein
|TBC
|TBC
|September 30, Tuesday
|Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC vs Mohun Bagan SG
|9:30 PM
|Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan
|October 21, Tuesday
|Ahal FC vs Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC
|TBC
|TBC
|October 21, Tuesday
|Al Hussein vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|11:45 PM
|Amman International Stadium, Amman
|November 4, Tuesday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Al Hussein
|7:15 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|November 4, Tuesday
|Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC vs Ahal FC
|9:30 PM
|Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan
|November 25, Tuesday
|Ahal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|TBC
|TBC
|November 25, Tuesday
|Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC vs Al Hussein
|9:30 PM
|Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan
|December 23, Tuesday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Foolad Sepahan SC
|7:15 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|December 23, Tuesday
|Al Hussein vs Ahal FC
|7:15 PM
|Amman International Stadium, Amman
ACL Two 2025-26 Group D matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|September 17, Wednesday
|FC Goa vs Al Zawraa SC
|7:15 PM
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|September 17, Wednesday
|Al Nassr Club vs FC Istiklol
|11:45 PM
|King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh
|October 1, Wednesday
|FC Istiklol vs FC Goa
|7:15 PM
|Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor
|October 1, Wednesday
|Al Zawraa SC vs Al Nassr Club
|11:45 PM
|Al Zawraa Stadium, Baghdad
|October 22, Wednesday
|FC Istiklol vs Al Zawraa SC
|7:15 PM
|Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor
|October 22, Wednesday
|FC Goa vs Al Nassr Club
|7:15 PM
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|November 5, Wednesday
|Al Zawraa SC vs FC Istiklol
|9:30 PM
|Al Zawraa Stadium, Baghdad
|November 5, Wednesday
|Al Nassr Club vs FC Goa
|11:45 PM
|King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh
|November 26, Wednesday
|FC Istiklol vs Al Nassr Club
|7:15 PM
|Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor
|November 26, Wednesday
|Al Zawraa SC vs FC Goa
|9:30 PM
|Al Zawraa Stadium, Baghdad
|December 24, Wednesday
|FC Goa vs FC Istiklol
|9:30 PM
|Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|December 24, Wednesday
|Al Nassr Club vs Al Zawraa SC
|9:30 PM
|King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh
ACL Two 2025-26 Group E matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|September 18, Thursday
|Tai Po FC vs Macarthur FC
|2:30 PM
|Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
|September 18, Thursday
|Beijing FC vs Cong An Ha Noi FC
|5:45 PM
|Workers’ Stadium, Beijing
|October 2, Thursday
|Macarthur FC vs Beijing FC
|1:15 PM
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney
|October 2, Thursday
|Cong An Ha Noi FC vs Tai Po FC
|6:15 PM
|Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi
|October 23, Thursday
|Tai Po FC vs Beijing FC
|2:30 PM
|Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
|October 23, Thursday
|Cong An Ha Noi FC vs Macarthur FC
|6:15 PM
|Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi
|November 6, Thursday
|Macarthur FC vs Cong An Ha Noi FC
|2:15 PM
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney
|November 6, Thursday
|Beijing FC vs Tai Po FC
|5:45 PM
|Workers’ Stadium, Beijing
|November 27, Thursday
|Macarthur FC vs Tai Po FC
|2:15 PM
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney
|November 27, Thursday
|Cong An Ha Noi FC vs Beijing FC
|6:15 pm
|Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi
|December 11, Thursday
|Tai Po FC vs Cong An Ha Noi FC
|5:45 pm
|Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
|December 11, Thursday
|Beijing FC vs Macarthur FC
|5:45 pm
|Workers’ Stadium, Beijing
ACL Two 2025-26 Group F matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|September 17, Wednesday
|Gamba Osaka vs Eastern FC
|3:30 PM
|Suita City Football Stadium, Suita
|September 17, Wednesday
|Nam Dinh FC vs Ratchaburi FC
|5:45 PM
|Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh
|October 2, Thursday
|Eastern FC vs Nam Dinh FC
|3:30 PM
|Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
|October 2, Thursday
|Ratchaburi FC vs Gamba Osaka
|4:45 PM
|Ratchaburi Stadium, Ratchaburi
|October 22, Wednesday
|Gamba Osaka vs Nam Dinh FC
|3:30 PM
|Suita City Football Stadium, Suita
|October 22, Wednesday
|Ratchaburi FC vs Eastern FC
|4:45 PM
|Ratchaburi Stadium, Ratchaburi
|November 5, Wednesday
|Eastern FC vs Ratchaburi FC
|5:45 PM
|Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
|November 5, Wednesday
|Nam Dinh FC vs Gamba Osaka
|5:45 PM
|Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh
|November 27, Thursday
|Eastern FC vs Gamba Osaka
|3:30 PM
|Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong
|November 27, Thursday
|Ratchaburi FC vs Nam Dinh FC
|3:30 PM
|Ratchaburi Stadium, Ratchaburi
|December 11, Thursday
|Gamba Osaka vs Ratchaburi FC
|3:30 PM
|Suita City Football Stadium, Suita
|December 11, Thursday
|Nam Dinh FC vs Eastern FC
|3:30 PM
|Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh
ACL Two 2025-26 Group G matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|September 18, Thursday
|Selangor FC vs Bangkok United
|3:30 PM
|MBPJ Stadium, Petaling Jaya
|September 18, Thursday
|Persib Bandung vs Lion City Sailors FC
|5:45 PM
|Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung
|October 1, Wednesday
|Lion City Sailors FC vs Selangor FC
|3:30 PM
|Bishan Stadium, Singapore
|October 1, Wednesday
|Bangkok United vs Persib Bandung
|5:45 PM
|Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
|October 23, Thursday
|Bangkok United vs Lion City Sailors FC
|5:45 PM
|Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
|October 23, Thursday
|Persib Bandung vs Selangor FC
|5:45 PM
|Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung
|November 6, Thursday
|Lion City Sailors FC vs Bangkok United
|3:30 PM
|Bishan Stadium, Singapore
|November 6, Thursday
|Selangor FC vs Persib Bandung
|5:45 PM
|MBPJ Stadium, Petaling Jaya
|November 26, Wednesday
|Bangkok United vs Selangor FC
|5:45 PM
|Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
|November 26, Wednesday
|Lion City Sailors FC vs Persib Bandung
|5:45 PM
|Bishan Stadium, Singapore
|December 10, Wednesday
|Persib Bandung vs Bangkok United
|5:45 PM
|Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung
|December 10, Wednesday
|Selangor FC vs Lion City Sailors FC
|5:45 PM
|MBPJ Stadium, Petaling Jaya
ACL Two 2025-26 Group H matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|September 18, Thursday
|Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Tampines Rovers FC
|3:30 PM
|New Clark City Athletics Stadium, Capas
|September 18, Thursday
|BG Pathum United vs FC Pohang Steelers
|5:45 PM
|Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
|October 2, Thursday
|FC Pohang Steelers vs Kaya FC-Iloilo
|3:30 PM
|Steelyard, Pohang
|October 2, Thursday
|Tampines Rovers FC vs BG Pathum United
|3:30 PM
|Bishan Stadium, Singapore
|October 23, Thursday
|Tampines Rovers FC vs FC Pohang Steelers
|3:30 PM
|Bishan Stadium, Singapore
|October 23, Thursday
|Kaya FC-Iloilo vs BG Pathum United
|3:30 PM
|New Clark City Athletics Stadium, Capas
|November 6, Thursday
|FC Pohang Steelers vs Tampines Rovers FC
|3:30 PM
|Steelyard, Pohang
|November 6, Thursday
|BG Pathum United vs Kaya FC-Iloilo
|5:45 PM
|Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
|November 27, Thursday
|FC Pohang Steelers vs BG Pathum United
|3:30 PM
|Steelyard, Pohang
|November 27, Thursday
|Tampines Rovers FC vs Kaya FC-Iloilo
|5:45 PM
|Bishan Stadium, Singapore
|December 11, Thursday
|BG Pathum United vs Tampines Rovers FC
|5:45 PM
|Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
|December 11, Thursday
|Kaya FC-Iloilo vs FC Pohang Steelers
|5:45 PM
|New Clark City Athletics Stadium, Capas
