AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Time, Venue and List of Matches

Published

1 hour ago

on

The 22nd edition of the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) second-tier club football tournament, the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two is the second under the AFC Champions League Two title.

The group stage consists of 32 teams. If the winner hasn’t already qualified through their domestic performance, they will receive an indirect preliminary stage slot for the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite.

They are the reigning champs, Sharjah. They are now competing in the AFC Champions League Elite league stage, hence they were unable to defend their championship.

Indian football’s two representatives, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, are in Groups C and D in the AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 group stage, which begins on September 16 and ends on December 24.

On September 16, Mohun Bagan plays Turkmenistan’s Ahal FC in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium to kick off their campaign, while FC Goa plays Iraq’s Al-Zawraa at home the next night.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr’s October 22 trip to Goa would be the main attraction for Indian fans. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host all three of FC Goa’s home games, while Kolkata will host Mohun Bagan’s games.

The ACL 2 is the second-tier club football competition on the region, ranked below the AFC Champions League Elite and organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The UAE’s Sharjah FC won the first championship last season.

Teams in each group will play each other in home and away games in accordance with the AFC Champions League Two format. The top two teams will then move on to the round of 16, which is set for February of the following year.

The ACL Two 2025–26 final is set for May 16 at a neutral location, with the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place in March and April, respectively.

After winning the Indian Super League Shield the previous season, Mohun Bagan advanced straight to the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

In the meantime, FC Goa advanced to the group round after first securing a spot in the competition’s playoff phase after winning the Super Cup. After that, the Gaurs defeated Al Seeb of Oman in the playoffs to earn a spot in the main tournament.

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 groups and teams

Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)
Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)
Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)
Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)
Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)
Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)
Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)
Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 schedule

As per Indian Standard Time (IST)

ACL Two 2025-26 Group A matches

DateFixtureTimeVenue
September 17, WednesdayAl Wasl FC vs Esteghlal FC9:30 PMZabeel Stadium, Dubai
September 17, WednesdayAl Muharraq SC vs Al Wehdat10:45 PMSheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Arad
October 22, WednesdayEsteghlal FC vs Al Wehdat9:30 PMAzadi Stadium, Tehran
October 22, WednesdayAl Muharraq SC vs Al Wasl FC10:45 PMSheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Arad
October 1, WednesdayEsteghlal FC vs Al Muharraq SC9:30 PMAzadi Stadium, Tehran
October 1, WednesdayAl Wehdat vs Al Wasl FC9:30 PMKing Abdullah II Stadium, Amman
November 5, WednesdayAl Wasl FC vs Al Muharraq SC7:15 PMZabeel Stadium, Dubai
November 5, WednesdayAl Wehdat vs Esteghlal FC11:45 PMKing Abdullah II Stadium, Amman
November 26, WednesdayAl Wehdat vs Al Muharraq SC11:45 PMKing Abdullah II Stadium, Amman
November 26, WednesdayEsteghlal FC vs Al Wasl FC9:30 PMAzadi Stadium, Tehran
December 24, WednesdayAl Wasl FC vs Al Wehdat9:30 PMZabeel Stadium, Dubai
December 24, WednesdayAl Muharraq SC vs Esteghlal FC9:30 PMSheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Arad

ACL Two 2025-26 Group B matches

DateFixtureTimeVenue
September 17, WednesdayFC Arkadag vs PFC Andijon7:15 PMArkadag Stadium, Arkadag
September 17, WednesdayAl Ahli SC vs Al Khaldiya SC9:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
October 1, WednesdayPFC Andijon vs Al Ahli SC7:15 PMBobur Arena, Andijan
October 1, WednesdayAl Khaldiya SC vs FC Arkadag11:45 PMBahrain National Stadium, Riffa
October 22, WednesdayPFC Andijon vs Al Khaldiya SC7:15 PMBobur Arena, Andijan
October 22, WednesdayAl Ahli SC vs FC Arkadag9:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
November 5, WednesdayFC Arkadag vs Al Ahli SC7:15 PMArkadag Stadium, Arkadag
November 5, WednesdayAl Khaldiya SC vs PFC Andijon9:30 PMBahrain National Stadium, Riffa
November 26, WednesdayAl Khaldiya SC vs Al Ahli SC9:30 PMBahrain National Stadium, Riffa
November 26, WednesdayPFC Andijon vs FC Arkadag7:15 PMBobur Arena, Andijan
December 24, WednesdayFC Arkadag vs Al Khaldiya SC9:30 PMArkadag Stadium, Arkadag
December 24, WednesdayAl Ahli SC vs PFC Andijon9:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha

ACL Two 2025-26 Group C matches

DateFixtureTimeVenue
September 16, TuesdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FC7:15 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
September 16, TuesdayAl Hussein vs Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC11:45 PMAmman International Stadium, Amman
September 30, TuesdayAhal FC vs Al HusseinTBCTBC
September 30, TuesdayFoolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC vs Mohun Bagan SG9:30 PMNaghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan
October 21, TuesdayAhal FC vs Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SCTBCTBC
October 21, TuesdayAl Hussein vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant11:45 PMAmman International Stadium, Amman
November 4, TuesdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Al Hussein7:15 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
November 4, TuesdayFoolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC vs Ahal FC9:30 PMNaghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan
November 25, TuesdayAhal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantTBCTBC
November 25, TuesdayFoolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC vs Al Hussein9:30 PMNaghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan
December 23, TuesdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Foolad Sepahan SC7:15 PMVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
December 23, TuesdayAl Hussein vs Ahal FC7:15 PMAmman International Stadium, Amman

ACL Two 2025-26 Group D matches

DateFixtureTimeVenue
September 17, WednesdayFC Goa vs Al Zawraa SC7:15 PMPandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
September 17, WednesdayAl Nassr Club vs FC Istiklol11:45 PMKing Saud University Stadium, Riyadh
October 1, WednesdayFC Istiklol vs FC Goa7:15 PMHisor Central Stadium, Hisor
October 1, WednesdayAl Zawraa SC vs Al Nassr Club11:45 PMAl Zawraa Stadium, Baghdad
October 22, WednesdayFC Istiklol vs Al Zawraa SC7:15 PMHisor Central Stadium, Hisor
October 22, WednesdayFC Goa vs Al Nassr Club7:15 PMPandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
November 5, WednesdayAl Zawraa SC vs FC Istiklol9:30 PMAl Zawraa Stadium, Baghdad
November 5, WednesdayAl Nassr Club vs FC Goa11:45 PMKing Saud University Stadium, Riyadh
November 26, WednesdayFC Istiklol vs Al Nassr Club7:15 PMHisor Central Stadium, Hisor
November 26, WednesdayAl Zawraa SC vs FC Goa9:30 PMAl Zawraa Stadium, Baghdad
December 24, WednesdayFC Goa vs FC Istiklol9:30 PMPandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
December 24, WednesdayAl Nassr Club vs Al Zawraa SC9:30 PMKing Saud University Stadium, Riyadh

ACL Two 2025-26 Group E matches

DateFixtureTimeVenue
September 18, ThursdayTai Po FC vs Macarthur FC2:30 PMMong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
September 18, ThursdayBeijing FC vs Cong An Ha Noi FC5:45 PMWorkers’ Stadium, Beijing
October 2, ThursdayMacarthur FC vs Beijing FC1:15 PMCampbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney
October 2, ThursdayCong An Ha Noi FC vs Tai Po FC6:15 PMHang Day Stadium, Hanoi
October 23, ThursdayTai Po FC vs Beijing FC2:30 PMMong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
October 23, ThursdayCong An Ha Noi FC vs Macarthur FC6:15 PMHang Day Stadium, Hanoi
November 6, ThursdayMacarthur FC vs Cong An Ha Noi FC2:15 PMCampbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney
November 6, ThursdayBeijing FC vs Tai Po FC5:45 PMWorkers’ Stadium, Beijing
November 27, ThursdayMacarthur FC vs Tai Po FC2:15 PMCampbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney
November 27, ThursdayCong An Ha Noi FC vs Beijing FC6:15 pmHang Day Stadium, Hanoi
December 11, ThursdayTai Po FC vs Cong An Ha Noi FC5:45 pmMong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
December 11, ThursdayBeijing FC vs Macarthur FC5:45 pmWorkers’ Stadium, Beijing

ACL Two 2025-26 Group F matches

DateFixtureTimeVenue
September 17, WednesdayGamba Osaka vs Eastern FC3:30 PMSuita City Football Stadium, Suita
September 17, WednesdayNam Dinh FC vs Ratchaburi FC5:45 PMThien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh
October 2, ThursdayEastern FC vs Nam Dinh FC3:30 PMMong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
October 2, ThursdayRatchaburi FC vs Gamba Osaka4:45 PMRatchaburi Stadium, Ratchaburi
October 22, WednesdayGamba Osaka vs Nam Dinh FC3:30 PMSuita City Football Stadium, Suita
October 22, WednesdayRatchaburi FC vs Eastern FC4:45 PMRatchaburi Stadium, Ratchaburi
November 5, WednesdayEastern FC vs Ratchaburi FC5:45 PMMong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China
November 5, WednesdayNam Dinh FC vs Gamba Osaka5:45 PMThien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh
November 27, ThursdayEastern FC vs Gamba Osaka3:30 PMMong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong
November 27, ThursdayRatchaburi FC vs Nam Dinh FC3:30 PMRatchaburi Stadium, Ratchaburi
December 11, ThursdayGamba Osaka vs Ratchaburi FC3:30 PMSuita City Football Stadium, Suita
December 11, ThursdayNam Dinh FC vs Eastern FC3:30 PMThien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

ACL Two 2025-26 Group G matches

DateFixtureTimeVenue
September 18, ThursdaySelangor FC vs Bangkok United3:30 PMMBPJ Stadium, Petaling Jaya
September 18, ThursdayPersib Bandung vs Lion City Sailors FC5:45 PMGelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung
October 1, WednesdayLion City Sailors FC vs Selangor FC3:30 PMBishan Stadium, Singapore
October 1, WednesdayBangkok United vs Persib Bandung5:45 PMPathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
October 23, ThursdayBangkok United vs Lion City Sailors FC5:45 PMPathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
October 23, ThursdayPersib Bandung vs Selangor FC5:45 PMGelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung
November 6, ThursdayLion City Sailors FC vs Bangkok United3:30 PMBishan Stadium, Singapore
November 6, ThursdaySelangor FC vs Persib Bandung5:45 PMMBPJ Stadium, Petaling Jaya
November 26, WednesdayBangkok United vs Selangor FC5:45 PMPathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
November 26, WednesdayLion City Sailors FC vs Persib Bandung5:45 PMBishan Stadium, Singapore
December 10, WednesdayPersib Bandung vs Bangkok United5:45 PMGelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung
December 10, WednesdaySelangor FC vs Lion City Sailors FC5:45 PMMBPJ Stadium, Petaling Jaya

ACL Two 2025-26 Group H matches

DateFixtureTimeVenue
September 18, ThursdayKaya FC-Iloilo vs Tampines Rovers FC3:30 PMNew Clark City Athletics Stadium, Capas
September 18, ThursdayBG Pathum United vs FC Pohang Steelers5:45 PMPathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
October 2, ThursdayFC Pohang Steelers vs Kaya FC-Iloilo3:30 PMSteelyard, Pohang
October 2, ThursdayTampines Rovers FC vs BG Pathum United3:30 PMBishan Stadium, Singapore
October 23, ThursdayTampines Rovers FC vs FC Pohang Steelers3:30 PMBishan Stadium, Singapore
October 23, ThursdayKaya FC-Iloilo vs BG Pathum United3:30 PMNew Clark City Athletics Stadium, Capas
November 6, ThursdayFC Pohang Steelers vs Tampines Rovers FC3:30 PMSteelyard, Pohang
November 6, ThursdayBG Pathum United vs Kaya FC-Iloilo5:45 PMPathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
November 27, ThursdayFC Pohang Steelers vs BG Pathum United3:30 PMSteelyard, Pohang
November 27, ThursdayTampines Rovers FC vs Kaya FC-Iloilo5:45 PMBishan Stadium, Singapore
December 11, ThursdayBG Pathum United vs Tampines Rovers FC5:45 PMPathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani
December 11, ThursdayKaya FC-Iloilo vs FC Pohang Steelers5:45 PMNew Clark City Athletics Stadium, Capas
