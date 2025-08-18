AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Time, Venue and List of Matches

The 22nd edition of the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) second-tier club football tournament, the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two is the second under the AFC Champions League Two title.

The group stage consists of 32 teams. If the winner hasn’t already qualified through their domestic performance, they will receive an indirect preliminary stage slot for the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite.

They are the reigning champs, Sharjah. They are now competing in the AFC Champions League Elite league stage, hence they were unable to defend their championship.

Indian football’s two representatives, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, are in Groups C and D in the AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 group stage, which begins on September 16 and ends on December 24.

On September 16, Mohun Bagan plays Turkmenistan’s Ahal FC in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium to kick off their campaign, while FC Goa plays Iraq’s Al-Zawraa at home the next night.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr’s October 22 trip to Goa would be the main attraction for Indian fans. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host all three of FC Goa’s home games, while Kolkata will host Mohun Bagan’s games.

The ACL 2 is the second-tier club football competition on the region, ranked below the AFC Champions League Elite and organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The UAE’s Sharjah FC won the first championship last season.

Teams in each group will play each other in home and away games in accordance with the AFC Champions League Two format. The top two teams will then move on to the round of 16, which is set for February of the following year.

The ACL Two 2025–26 final is set for May 16 at a neutral location, with the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place in March and April, respectively.

After winning the Indian Super League Shield the previous season, Mohun Bagan advanced straight to the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

In the meantime, FC Goa advanced to the group round after first securing a spot in the competition’s playoff phase after winning the Super Cup. After that, the Gaurs defeated Al Seeb of Oman in the playoffs to earn a spot in the main tournament.

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 groups and teams

Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)

Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)

Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)

Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)

Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)

Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)

Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)

Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 schedule

As per Indian Standard Time (IST)

ACL Two 2025-26 Group A matches

Date Fixture Time Venue September 17, Wednesday Al Wasl FC vs Esteghlal FC 9:30 PM Zabeel Stadium, Dubai September 17, Wednesday Al Muharraq SC vs Al Wehdat 10:45 PM Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Arad October 22, Wednesday Esteghlal FC vs Al Wehdat 9:30 PM Azadi Stadium, Tehran October 22, Wednesday Al Muharraq SC vs Al Wasl FC 10:45 PM Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Arad October 1, Wednesday Esteghlal FC vs Al Muharraq SC 9:30 PM Azadi Stadium, Tehran October 1, Wednesday Al Wehdat vs Al Wasl FC 9:30 PM King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman November 5, Wednesday Al Wasl FC vs Al Muharraq SC 7:15 PM Zabeel Stadium, Dubai November 5, Wednesday Al Wehdat vs Esteghlal FC 11:45 PM King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman November 26, Wednesday Al Wehdat vs Al Muharraq SC 11:45 PM King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman November 26, Wednesday Esteghlal FC vs Al Wasl FC 9:30 PM Azadi Stadium, Tehran December 24, Wednesday Al Wasl FC vs Al Wehdat 9:30 PM Zabeel Stadium, Dubai December 24, Wednesday Al Muharraq SC vs Esteghlal FC 9:30 PM Sheikh Ali Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Arad

ACL Two 2025-26 Group B matches

Date Fixture Time Venue September 17, Wednesday FC Arkadag vs PFC Andijon 7:15 PM Arkadag Stadium, Arkadag September 17, Wednesday Al Ahli SC vs Al Khaldiya SC 9:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha October 1, Wednesday PFC Andijon vs Al Ahli SC 7:15 PM Bobur Arena, Andijan October 1, Wednesday Al Khaldiya SC vs FC Arkadag 11:45 PM Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa October 22, Wednesday PFC Andijon vs Al Khaldiya SC 7:15 PM Bobur Arena, Andijan October 22, Wednesday Al Ahli SC vs FC Arkadag 9:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha November 5, Wednesday FC Arkadag vs Al Ahli SC 7:15 PM Arkadag Stadium, Arkadag November 5, Wednesday Al Khaldiya SC vs PFC Andijon 9:30 PM Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa November 26, Wednesday Al Khaldiya SC vs Al Ahli SC 9:30 PM Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa November 26, Wednesday PFC Andijon vs FC Arkadag 7:15 PM Bobur Arena, Andijan December 24, Wednesday FC Arkadag vs Al Khaldiya SC 9:30 PM Arkadag Stadium, Arkadag December 24, Wednesday Al Ahli SC vs PFC Andijon 9:30 PM Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

ACL Two 2025-26 Group C matches

Date Fixture Time Venue September 16, Tuesday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FC 7:15 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata September 16, Tuesday Al Hussein vs Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC 11:45 PM Amman International Stadium, Amman September 30, Tuesday Ahal FC vs Al Hussein TBC TBC September 30, Tuesday Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC vs Mohun Bagan SG 9:30 PM Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan October 21, Tuesday Ahal FC vs Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC TBC TBC October 21, Tuesday Al Hussein vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant 11:45 PM Amman International Stadium, Amman November 4, Tuesday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Al Hussein 7:15 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata November 4, Tuesday Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC vs Ahal FC 9:30 PM Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan November 25, Tuesday Ahal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant TBC TBC November 25, Tuesday Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC vs Al Hussein 9:30 PM Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium, Isfahan December 23, Tuesday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Foolad Sepahan SC 7:15 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata December 23, Tuesday Al Hussein vs Ahal FC 7:15 PM Amman International Stadium, Amman

ACL Two 2025-26 Group D matches

Date Fixture Time Venue September 17, Wednesday FC Goa vs Al Zawraa SC 7:15 PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa September 17, Wednesday Al Nassr Club vs FC Istiklol 11:45 PM King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh October 1, Wednesday FC Istiklol vs FC Goa 7:15 PM Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor October 1, Wednesday Al Zawraa SC vs Al Nassr Club 11:45 PM Al Zawraa Stadium, Baghdad October 22, Wednesday FC Istiklol vs Al Zawraa SC 7:15 PM Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor October 22, Wednesday FC Goa vs Al Nassr Club 7:15 PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa November 5, Wednesday Al Zawraa SC vs FC Istiklol 9:30 PM Al Zawraa Stadium, Baghdad November 5, Wednesday Al Nassr Club vs FC Goa 11:45 PM King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh November 26, Wednesday FC Istiklol vs Al Nassr Club 7:15 PM Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor November 26, Wednesday Al Zawraa SC vs FC Goa 9:30 PM Al Zawraa Stadium, Baghdad December 24, Wednesday FC Goa vs FC Istiklol 9:30 PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa December 24, Wednesday Al Nassr Club vs Al Zawraa SC 9:30 PM King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh

ACL Two 2025-26 Group E matches

Date Fixture Time Venue September 18, Thursday Tai Po FC vs Macarthur FC 2:30 PM Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China September 18, Thursday Beijing FC vs Cong An Ha Noi FC 5:45 PM Workers’ Stadium, Beijing October 2, Thursday Macarthur FC vs Beijing FC 1:15 PM Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney October 2, Thursday Cong An Ha Noi FC vs Tai Po FC 6:15 PM Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi October 23, Thursday Tai Po FC vs Beijing FC 2:30 PM Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China October 23, Thursday Cong An Ha Noi FC vs Macarthur FC 6:15 PM Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi November 6, Thursday Macarthur FC vs Cong An Ha Noi FC 2:15 PM Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney November 6, Thursday Beijing FC vs Tai Po FC 5:45 PM Workers’ Stadium, Beijing November 27, Thursday Macarthur FC vs Tai Po FC 2:15 PM Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney November 27, Thursday Cong An Ha Noi FC vs Beijing FC 6:15 pm Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi December 11, Thursday Tai Po FC vs Cong An Ha Noi FC 5:45 pm Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China December 11, Thursday Beijing FC vs Macarthur FC 5:45 pm Workers’ Stadium, Beijing

ACL Two 2025-26 Group F matches

Date Fixture Time Venue September 17, Wednesday Gamba Osaka vs Eastern FC 3:30 PM Suita City Football Stadium, Suita September 17, Wednesday Nam Dinh FC vs Ratchaburi FC 5:45 PM Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh October 2, Thursday Eastern FC vs Nam Dinh FC 3:30 PM Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China October 2, Thursday Ratchaburi FC vs Gamba Osaka 4:45 PM Ratchaburi Stadium, Ratchaburi October 22, Wednesday Gamba Osaka vs Nam Dinh FC 3:30 PM Suita City Football Stadium, Suita October 22, Wednesday Ratchaburi FC vs Eastern FC 4:45 PM Ratchaburi Stadium, Ratchaburi November 5, Wednesday Eastern FC vs Ratchaburi FC 5:45 PM Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong China November 5, Wednesday Nam Dinh FC vs Gamba Osaka 5:45 PM Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh November 27, Thursday Eastern FC vs Gamba Osaka 3:30 PM Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong November 27, Thursday Ratchaburi FC vs Nam Dinh FC 3:30 PM Ratchaburi Stadium, Ratchaburi December 11, Thursday Gamba Osaka vs Ratchaburi FC 3:30 PM Suita City Football Stadium, Suita December 11, Thursday Nam Dinh FC vs Eastern FC 3:30 PM Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh

ACL Two 2025-26 Group G matches

Date Fixture Time Venue September 18, Thursday Selangor FC vs Bangkok United 3:30 PM MBPJ Stadium, Petaling Jaya September 18, Thursday Persib Bandung vs Lion City Sailors FC 5:45 PM Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung October 1, Wednesday Lion City Sailors FC vs Selangor FC 3:30 PM Bishan Stadium, Singapore October 1, Wednesday Bangkok United vs Persib Bandung 5:45 PM Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani October 23, Thursday Bangkok United vs Lion City Sailors FC 5:45 PM Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani October 23, Thursday Persib Bandung vs Selangor FC 5:45 PM Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung November 6, Thursday Lion City Sailors FC vs Bangkok United 3:30 PM Bishan Stadium, Singapore November 6, Thursday Selangor FC vs Persib Bandung 5:45 PM MBPJ Stadium, Petaling Jaya November 26, Wednesday Bangkok United vs Selangor FC 5:45 PM Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani November 26, Wednesday Lion City Sailors FC vs Persib Bandung 5:45 PM Bishan Stadium, Singapore December 10, Wednesday Persib Bandung vs Bangkok United 5:45 PM Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung December 10, Wednesday Selangor FC vs Lion City Sailors FC 5:45 PM MBPJ Stadium, Petaling Jaya

ACL Two 2025-26 Group H matches