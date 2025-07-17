Uruguay vs Peru, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch

The match between Uruguay and Peru is scheduled to begin on July 18, 2025, at 21:00 UTC. The game is a part of Group A of the Copa América Femenina. Currently, Peru is in fifth place and Uruguay is in fourth.

The match between Uruguay W and Peru W is sure to be an exciting match as the Copa America Women heats up. This match, which is set for July 18, 2025, not only has important group-stage ramifications for both teams, but it also excites soccer fans with the prospect of an exciting matchup.

The much-awaited Uruguay W vs. Peru W match is drawing near and is sure to be an exciting battle. Both teams are looking to perform better in the Copa América, and how they do in this match could determine how far they advance in the competition.

Uruguay vs Peru, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Match Preview

Uruguay W

Uruguay W has had a range of recent results going into this match. Despite playing admirably, they lost to Argentina W by a slim margin in their last match, ending up with a final score of 1-0. With victories over Paraguay W and draws against Ecuador W, they have displayed glimpses of promise. With only one goal scored in their last full-time games, a clear trend has appeared in their numbers, highlighting the need to increase goal conversion as they take on Peru.

Uruguay W’s competition got off to a difficult start. They lost 1-0 to a strong Argentina W in their last match. Even without a victory, though, their performance was not concerning, as the club had plenty of opportunities during the game. Pamela González, who stood out with a 7.55 rating, played a competitive game and did a good job defending the goalkeeper.

Uruguay W had drawn two consecutive games before this match, demonstrating some consistency in spite of their lack of wins. It’s obvious that the squad needs to address some defensive problems, given that their defense has already given up one own goal in the competition and averages 14.5 fouls per game.

However, if they wish to win this game, the offense must also be more incisive, given their average of 6.5 shots per game. The game versus Peru offers a fantastic chance to recover.

Peru W

Peru W, on the other side, has had trouble in their most recent games. Their previous Copa America Women triumph dates back to earlier games against Cuba W, and they just suffered a heartbreaking 1-3 loss to Ecuador W. Their attacking efforts, which resulted in three goals against Cuba, demonstrated their ability to score, but they have suffered greatly against more formidable opponents due to persistent defensive errors.

They must quickly reassemble to have a chance against a revitalized Uruguay, since their last match against Ecuador further highlighted their weaknesses.

However, Peru W is in a more difficult stage. The team recently lost against Ecuador W, giving up three goals and only managing one goal. The result demonstrated issues with their defense as well as their ability to convert opportunities. Peru W’s shooting conversion rate needs to be improved, as they have lost both of their previous games by a significant margin. In their most recent performance, only six of their twenty-one shots were on goal.

This is concerning because both clubs have scored goals in all of their games thus far. The team must alter its strategy if it hopes to compete on an equal footing with Uruguay W, even though other data, such as the average of 7.5 fouls, show an important defensive attitude. The players are under more pressure because of the lack of positive results, and a win in this game might be the catalyst they need to change course.

Uruguay vs Peru, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Head to Head (H2H)

Uruguay W defeated Peru W by a score of 3-0 in an international friendly between the two sides earlier this year on April 10, 2023. Uruguay may have a psychological advantage as they prepare for this match thanks to their previous success. Given their recent performance and past results, Uruguay W appears to have the advantage.

The teams played three games against one another. The last game, which was played on April 11 23rd, ended in a 3:0 loss. Uruguay (Women) won three of the head-to-head encounters. Additionally, the Peru (Women) team was unable to win any games. The 0 matches were also tied. The clubs’ goal differential, as determined by head-to-head statistics, is 15-1.

How to watch the 2025 Copa América Femenina match between Uruguay and Peru:

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Sling, DirecTV, Fubo, and more

What channel is Uruguay vs. Peru on?

FS1 will broadcast the Uruguay vs. Peru match at the 2025 Copa América Femenina on Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m.

How to watch the Copa América Femenina in 2025 without a cable subscription:

FS1 is accessible on streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, and Fubo.

Women’s Copa America 2025 live streams, TV channel in the USA

All FOX Sports events will be shown live in the United States on FS1 and FS2, which will cover the Women’s Copa America 2025.

The competition will also be streamed live on Fubo for fans who would rather stream while on the go.

For new users, Fubo provides a free trial so you can try the service out before making a purchase. Without cable, watch more than 200 of the best live TV and sports networks, including ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. (Only participating plans). There may be taxes and fees.)

Uruguay vs Peru, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Prediction

According to the two teams’ history, Uruguay W won the most recent friendly game in 2023 by a dominating 3-0 score. The team could be more confident going into the field as a result.

The fact is that both clubs are in desperate need of winning right now. Uruguay W needs to capitalize on this momentum and turn their on-field experience into an operational victory, while Peru W faces the challenge of converting those victories into victories.

Given its recent record and Peru W’s performance, Uruguay W is predicted to win this match. This wager appears promising given both clubs’ inability to score goals and their recent offensive inefficiency.

Both teams are vying for the three points and the confidence they need to move forward in the Copa América, so tensions are high right now. This is going to be an exciting contest, so be ready!