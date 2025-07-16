Bolivia vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch

In the 2025 Copa América Femenina, Brazil will play Bolivia on July 16 in an attempt to win. In Group B, which also includes Colombia, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Bolivia, the Canarinha will play the latter on the second day in an attempt to win and establish group leadership before their third day of rest. The stadium of Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda will host the game.

Bolivia, however, was unable to settle into a rhythm and lost badly against Paraguay 4-0, dropping them to the bottom of the group.

The Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Chillogallo, Quito, which can accommodate more than 18,000 spectators, will host the match between these two clubs. The match’s officiating crew has not yet been announced by CONMEBOL.

In terms of the tournament, this game is vital for both teams. Fans can watch the action live on SporTV (cable) and TV Brasil (free-to-air). The game will begin at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda at 18:00 (Brasilia time).

This will be the sixth match between Bolivia and Brazil in history, with Brazil having an outstanding record of 100% success in their previous meetings. Brazil demonstrated their supremacy with a stunning 7-0 victory over Bolivia in the last match, which took place at the 2018 Women’s Copa America.

Jodi Medina, Juliana Serrudo, Lucerito Bravo, Erika Salvatierra, Aide Mendiola, Yaneth Viveros, Samantha Alurralde, Angelina Rivero, Ana Paula Rojas, Abigail Quiro, and Emilie Doerksen are all in Bolivia’s lineup for this crucial game.

Arthur Elias, the coach of Brazil, has no recent injury concerns going into this match. He might, however, make some tactical changes. Elias has admitted that the team had some challenges even after defeating Venezuela.

Brazil has proven resilient in spite of their past setbacks and is a strong contender for the 2025 Women’s Copa America championship. Bolivia, on the other hand, has had difficulty and has lost five straight games. Brazil is the overwhelming favorite to win all three points at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in light of this.

Most teams in this competition struggle with altitude, which adds an unpredictable twist. To overcome these increased challenges, however, the coaching staff has diligently retooled their strategies, perfecting warm-ups and focusing on set-pieces.

At 105th place in the FIFA Rankings, Bolivia is by far the lowest-ranked side competing in the 2025 Copa América Femenina. It is anticipated that they would finish the competition in the group stages; hence, they are not likely to advance very far. They are in Group B and will face their greatest challenge to date in Brazil.

La Verde was soundly defeated 4-0 by Paraguay in their opening match. They have now lost ten straight games in all competitions, which has destroyed their confidence.

In the Copa America Femenina, Brazil is the model of excellence. They have been the leading country in this competition. Argentina is in second place with only one prize, while they have won the award an astounding eight times.

In the Copa America Femenina opening match against Venezuela, Selecao was unable to establish their superiority. Ultimately, though, they were able to win 2-0 at home and go to second place in Group B.

That result served as comfort after they lost a friendly match against France 3-2, ending a three-match winning streak.

Bolivia vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Match Preview

Bolivia Form

Bolivia has lost 10 consecutive matches, giving up 27 goals and scoring five, and they haven’t won since late 2023.

Before the Copa America Femenina, the Greens had three defeats in friendlies. During this run, Bolivia lost to Chile 5-0 and Panama 2-1, and 5-1.

In their Copa America opener, Juan Mauricio Villarroel’s team suffered yet another big defeat, falling to Paraguay 4-0. The Greens lost twice in each half and gave up 3.87 XG.

Emilie Doerksen could be replaced up front by Marlene Flores as the Greens look to snap their two-match goalless streak.

Brazil Form

The top-ranked team in the 2025 Copa América Femenina is Brazil, led by Arthur Elias.

The Selecao had won three straight games, defeating Japan 3-1 and 2-1 and the USA 2-1. Brazil’s winning streak came to an end as they lost to France 3-2 in a friendly match.

The eight-time Copa América Femenina champions defeated Venezuela in Group B to start their championship defense. Brazil dominated the match with 1.66-0.63 XG, with goals from Amanda Gutierres and Duda on each side of halftime.

Gio Garbelini, an attacker, helped Brazil defeat Venezuela with two goals. Against Bolivia, she is probably going to start.

Bolivia vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Head to Head (H2H)

How to watch Bolivia vs. Brazil

Football fans can watch the match between Brazil and Bolivia live on Sportv and TV Brasil. Get comfortable for what should be an exciting game!

Copa América YouTube channel, DSports in Argentina, Tigo Sports in Bolivia and Paraguay, TVN and DSports in Chile, Caracol TV, RCN, and DSports in Colombia, Teleamazonas and DSports in Ecuador, América TV and DSports in Peru, TV Ciudad and DSports in Uruguay, and Televen and DSports in Venezuela will all broadcast the match.

Bolivia vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Match Details

Date & Time: July 16, 2025, Wednesday, 18:00 Brasília time

Venue: Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda, Quito, Ecuador

Bolivia vs Brazil, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Lineups

Bolivia

Goalkeepers: Jodi Medina, Hillary Saavedra, Erika Sanchez

Defenders: Juliana Serrudo, Aide Mendiola, Lucerito Bravo, Erika Salvatierra, María José Bravo, Jaise Nina, Alison Mamani

Midfielders: Yaneth Viveros, Samantha Alurralde, Angela Cardenas, Abigail Quiroz, Angelina Rivero, Anabel Flores, Nelly Carballo

Forwards: Marlene Flores, Emilie Doerksen, Ivana Siles, Ana Paula Rojas, Briseyda Orellana, Carla Méndez

Coach: Rosana Gómez

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Lorena, Camila, Claudia

Defenders: Antônia, Tarciane, Kaká, Yasmim, Fe Palermo, Fátima Dutra, Mariza, Isa Haas

Midfielders: Duda Sampaio, Angelina, Ary Borges, Vitória Yaya

Forwards: Kerolin, Amanda Gutierres, Marta, Gio Garbelini, Gabi Portilho, Jhonson. Dudinha, Luany

Coach: Arthur Elias