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Disney+ Confirms Third Star Wars Release Arriving on the Platform This Year
Disney+ has officially confirmed its third Star Wars film and television release set to arrive on the streaming service later this year. Unfortunately, Star Wars’ 2026 Disney+ lineup recently suffered a significant setback after the delay of Ahsoka Season 2 left the year without a new live-action series. This represents a notable shift from previous years when Lucasfilm delivered multiple high-profile shows annually, although the studio continues to keep fans engaged through animated content and a highly anticipated movie debut.
The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to begin streaming on Disney+ later this year, according to Disney+ executive Karl Holmes. The announcement comes after the Star Wars movie faced difficulties at the box office, opening with a Disney-era record low while competing against horror successes Obsession and Backrooms.
Lucasfilm has not launched a major Star Wars theatrical release in seven years, dating back to 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, which arrived on Disney+ 136 days after its theatrical debut to coincide with Star Wars Day in 2020. The studio also released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney+ in 2023, 154 days following its underwhelming performance in theaters.
However, because both examples are several years old and Disney’s streaming approach has changed considerably since then, they provide limited insight into when The Mandalorian & Grogu may debut on Disney+. A stronger comparison comes from Disney’s other flagship franchise, the MCU, which now generally brings films to Disney+ approximately three to four months after their theatrical release.
If The Mandalorian & Grogu follows a similar theater-to-streaming timeline as the MCU’s recent releases, fans can reasonably expect Star Wars’ first movie in seven years to arrive on Disney+ sometime in September.
Every Star Wars Movie and TV Series Heading to Disney+ in 2026
Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi
One of Disney+’s lesser-known Star Wars projects is Visions, an anthology series that highlights the work of various anime studios. Among them is Production I.G., which contributed two installments of its The Ninth Jedi storyline in Seasons 1 and 3.
The story unfolds in a non-canon future version of the Star Wars galaxy, where the daughter of a lightsaber maker sets out to restore the Jedi Order. Up next, Spider-Verse actress Kimiko Glenn’s Lah Kara will journey across the galaxy in search of her missing father in the spin-off series Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, which is scheduled to debut this summer.
The Mandalorian & Grogu
Star Wars made its long-awaited return to theaters in May with The Mandalorian & Grogu, continuing the storyline established in the three-season Disney+ series and, to a lesser degree, its MandoVerse companion shows, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.
As previously noted, The Mandalorian & Grogu has not yet received an official Disney+ premiere date, but it is widely expected to arrive in late summer or early fall. Following the sequel’s struggles at the box office, Lucasfilm will likely be hoping that longtime MandoVerse viewers embrace the film once it becomes available on Disney+.
Maul: Shadow Lord
Star Wars fans on Disney+ already received the franchise’s only new canon television series of the year with Maul: Shadow Lord, a follow-up to The Clone Wars featuring Sam Witwer’s former Darth Maul as he works to rebuild his criminal organization.
After the strong response to the premiere season of Shadow Lord, Lucasfilm Animation has already begun developing Season 2. Witwer previously told The Direct that the wait would not be “too, too long,” fueling speculation that the next season could arrive sometime next year.
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