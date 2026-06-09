Sports
FIFA Countdown Concert Set to Launch World Cup Celebrations in Toronto, Mexico City and Los Angeles
The FIFA World Cup has yet to officially begin, but Toronto is already preparing to kick off the festivities. The city is set to host a first-of-its-kind concert event spanning three host cities to mark the start of the tournament celebrations.
FIFA Countdown Concert Arrives in Toronto
The FIFA Countdown Concert will be held on Wednesday at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway, which serves as the location of Toronto’s FIFA Fan Festival.
The 90-minute production will connect Toronto with simultaneous live performances taking place in Mexico City and Los Angeles, bringing together supporters across North America and several FIFA World Cup host cities.
The Toronto event will air live from 9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans worldwide will be able to watch through FIFA’s global broadcast and digital platforms, including a livestream on the FIFA World Cup TikTok account.
TikTok will serve as the exclusive social media livestream partner for the event.
Toronto Lineup Features Major Music Stars
Toronto’s concert will showcase performances by Bryan Adams, The Beaches, Nora Fatehi alongside Sanjoy and Vegedream, and AHI performing with Wyclef Jean.
Tickets remain available for purchase, with general admission priced from $47.83. Pitchside Terrace access starts at $183.25, while Casamigos Clubhouse tickets are available beginning at $358.70.
Three Cities, One Celebration
The Toronto event is one of three synchronized concerts scheduled across North America.
In Los Angeles, Major Lazer, led by Diplo, will headline alongside Davido.
Meanwhile, Mexico City’s concert will feature Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, Elena Rose, and a special surprise guest.
More Entertainment Planned During the Tournament
The Countdown Concert is only one component of the entertainment lineup that residents and visitors will experience throughout the World Cup.
Toronto’s FIFA Fan Festival is expected to host performances by artists including Alessia Cara, Kiesza, Jully Black, French Montana, and others.
The opening ceremony at Toronto Stadium will also feature a star-studded roster of performers, including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, William Prince, and additional guests.
Created in partnership with the Grammys, the Countdown Concert series connects Canada, Mexico, and the United States through a synchronized live production held before the start of the tournament and featuring internationally recognized artists.
In Mexico City, legendary cumbia group Los Ángeles Azules, joined by pop singer Belinda and Venezuelan artist Elena Rose, will headline the celebration at the Auditorio Nacional. FIFA has also confirmed a special guest appearance, though the performer has not yet been revealed.
The Mexico City concert will take place alongside the México Vibra event, which will feature artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Carín León, Timbiriche, Carla Morrison, and Meme del Real, also at the Auditorio Nacional.
In Los Angeles, Diplo will present his Major Lazer project, while Davido will join the lineup for an evening focused on music and celebration. Additional performers are expected to be announced later.
FIFA unveiled the Toronto lineup on May 29. Along with Bryan Adams, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, AHI, and Wyclef Jean, the event will include appearances from other performers and special guests yet to be announced.
The Countdown Concert will be streamed live beginning at 7 p.m. in Mexico City, 6 p.m. in Los Angeles, and 8 p.m. in Toronto local time. Viewers can watch through FIFA’s digital platforms, including a global livestream on the FIFA World Cup TikTok account.
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