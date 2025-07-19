Venezuela vs Bolivia, Copa América Femenina 2025 – Preview, Prediction, H2H, Match Details and How to Watch

The 2025 Copa América Femenina’s third matchday will see Venezuela take on Bolivia this Saturday, July 19, at 4:00 p.m. local time at Gonzalo Pozo Ripada Stadium.

The match begins with La Vinotinto coming off a 0-0 tie with Colombia on Matchday 2. The team led by Ricardo José Belli has just one point and is ranked fourth in Group B.

In its most recent continental competition, La Verde fell 6-0 against Brazil, and Angelina Rivero received a red card. With zero points, Rosana Gómez’s team is at the bottom of the standings.

Venezuela enters the match having drawn 0-0 with Colombia (Copa América Feminina 2025), while Brazil defeated the visitors 0–6.

In the last meeting, the two sides faced each other, Venezuela won 8-0. The matchup is anticipated to be exciting and may go either way.

On Saturday, July 19, Venezuela and Bolivia will play in the Copa America Femenina group stage. The Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda will host the game. Venezuela will try to recover from its goalless draw with Colombia on Wednesday. In the meantime, Brazil is about to defeat Bolivia 6-0.

Luany started the pace with two goals before Kerolin made it three from the penalty spot in the 37th minute, leaving them behind by three goals at the break.

The Manchester City forward gave Amanda Gutierres the equalizer in stoppage time after completing his hat-trick in the second half. After two games, La Verde has 0 points and is at the bottom of Group B as a result of the loss. Venezuela is in fifth place, one point ahead.

Before the event, Venezuela Feminino has improved in recent international games. Including games against immediate rivals and World Cup-winning nations, it has two victories, one draw, and two losses in its last five games. It gained confidence after victories in June friendlies over Ecuador (3-0) and Panama (2-1), and the 1-1 draw against Chile in Caracas showed that it could respond to difficult circumstances. Close defeats to Brazil (1-2) and Colombia (0-2) highlighted areas that need work, particularly in defensive transition.

Pamela Conti’s squad has concentrated on strengthening its defense and adding depth to its wings. With reinforcements from overseas and a strong core of players from the national tournament, La Vinotinto adds experience and physicality to the midfield. Optimism and positive pressure to start with a home victory are prevalent in the training camp atmosphere.

Utilizing the technical skill of its most experienced players, the Venezuelan national team concentrates on maintaining midfield control and alternating pressure. It thrives on set pieces defensively and keeps the offensive transition in order.

Zdensky Peña’s Bolivia Femenino team has a fresh coaching philosophy and a redesigned roster going into the Copa América Femenina. They’ve played inconsistently in their last five games, losing to Argentina (0–4), winning against Peru (2-0), losing to Chile (0–7) and Paraguay (0–3), and drawing with Ecuador (0-0). Although defense has received a lot of attention following losses, the squad has shown flexibility and resiliency in their wins.

The integration of emerging talent, including players with prior American college football experience, and young players from the local league, are the main topics of the current project. The focus is on learning and accumulating experience in competitive matches, with an emphasis on rebuilding.

Although Bolivia struggles in the air and defensive recovery against teams with greater attacking volume, it retreats, waits for the opponent to make a mistake, and prioritizes marking in midfield, making it difficult for more attacking teams to escape.

Venezuela Women vs Bolivia Women Head-to-Head (H2H)

Venezuela has won once, and Bolivia has won two of their four head-to-head matches, with one match ending in a draw. The most recent encounter between the two nations took place in April 2018, when Venezuela defeated them 8-0 in the Copa America.

Bolivia has dropped their last 11 straight games. In their last five games, Venezuela has only won once (two draws). In eight of their last nine games, Bolivia has given up at least two goals. They have never progressed past the Copa America Femenina group stage.

Venezuela has won their most recent head-to-head matchups, and recent history generally favors them. The Venezuelan national team has even won by wide margins in recent Copa América competitions. Bolivia, on the other hand, frequently makes things more difficult in the first few minutes by using its confined block and generating surprises with set pieces. In the last decade, Venezuela has won every official match, typically by two goals or more.

When and where is Venezuela vs. Bolivia, Copa América Femenina 2025?

GAME: Venezuela vs Bolivia

DATE: Saturday, July 19, 2025

SCHEDULE:

11:00 PM (Spain)

6:00 PM (Argentina)

5:00 PM (USA – Eastern Time)

4:00 PM (Colombia)

3:00 PM (Mexico)

STADIUM: Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda

Where can you watch Venezuela vs. Bolivia live online in the 2025 Copa América Femenina?

Spain: Copa América Youtube

South America: All of South America (except Paraguay, Bolivia, and Brazil): DSports and DGO

Paraguay and Bolivia: Tigo Sports

Brazil: SportTV

Venezuela: Televen

Mexico: Copa América Youtube

USA: FOX Sports 2, Fubo Sports

Venezuela Women vs Bolivia Women Prediction

Both teams are playing their first games in the tournament’s group stage, where every point counts toward a spot in the semifinals.

Despite being the overwhelming favorites, Venezuela put up a strong show to get a point against Colombia. They took more shots, had more shots on goal, and had greater possession throughout the game. They hope to equal their sixth-place result from the previous competition, and the point puts them in the running to advance to the knockout stages.

In the past, Bolivia has been the competition’s worst squad. In the Copa America Femenina, they have lost 25 of their 30 games and only won three. They risk being eliminated at the group stage for the ninth consecutive tournament if they lose here. The favorites in this matchup are Venezuela, which are playing better than their rivals. To ensure a routine victory and a clean sheet, we’re supporting Ricardo Belli’s team.

From a competitive standpoint, the victor has an advantage, hoping to compete with the continent’s historic powers for first place in the group. Although Bolivia hopes to surprise with its younger, more creative generation, Venezuela is the clear favorite on paper.