American Century Championship 2025: Everything You Should Need to Know about Celebrity Golf Tournament

The annual American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament is taking place this weekend in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and it will bring celebrities from all walks of life. In the 36th annual American Century Championship, celebrities will compete for charity donations and a cash prize in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The celebrities, who include TV personalities, sports legends, and modern-day sports icons, will compete for $750,000 in prizes for the charities they support, carrying on a longstanding tradition of generating funds for worthy causes and revealing which celebrities are actually golf champions.

The 36th edition of the 2025 American Century Championship golf tournament, which will air on NBC, Peacock, and the GOLF Channel, will feature a stacked field once more, so if you enjoy golf, celebrities, and celebrities playing golf, you’re in for a treat.

On one-year lineup, which starts on Friday at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, includes over 90 celebrities from the sports and entertainment industries, including well-known figures like Travis Kelce, Stephen Curry, and Charles Barkley, the man with the golden swing. This is what you should know!

Early on in the competition, it is lighthearted, but as the weekend progresses, it frequently becomes more competitive. Alongside entertainment stars Nate Bargatze, Colin Jost, Miles Teller, and others, this year’s participants will include sports icons Steph Curry, Travis Kelce, Charles Barkley, and more.

Does anyone else teeing off in Tahoe? What is the tournament’s format? And where can you see all that happens? Everything you should know about the American Century Championship is as follows:

What is the American Century Championship?

A modified Stableford format is used for the 54-hole American Century Championship, where points are given for each hole instead of a score about par.

The scoring process is as follows:

Albatross (3-under on a hole): 10 points

Hole-in-one: 8 points

Eagle (2-under): 6 points

Birdie (1-under): 3 points

Par (even): 1 point

Bogey (1-over): 0 points

Double or worse (2-over or worse): -2 points

After three rounds, the player with the highest points receives $150,000, with second place going to $70,000 and third place going to $40,000.

The Hole-In-One Contest, Charity Chip Challenge, and Long Drive Challenge are some of the tournament’s traditions that add some spice to the action.

How can I watch the golf tournament for 2025 American Century Championship golf tournament?

On Friday, July 11, at 4 p.m. ET, Peacock will start carrying coverage of the 36th American Century Championship. At 8 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will re-air the event. NBC/Peacock will begin coverage of the Second Round on Saturday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET. At 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13, the tournament comes to an end on NBC/Peacock.

Which stars will be attending the American Century this year? Let’s explore the lineup in more detail.

Stars at the American Century Championship in 2025

This weekend, dozens of stars will visit the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, including previous tournament champions and first-timers looking to show off their skills. Since there’s a lot to process, we’ll divide the information into different categories.

Basketball

This year’s competition has a huge roster of basketball stars, including 2023 American Century Champion Stephen Curry, who continues the long-standing tradition of basketball players showing up and demonstrating that they can handle a golf ball just as well. Curry is by no means the only basketball star on the team, though. Ray Allen, Charles Barkley, Jay Bilas, Vince Carter, Alex Caruso, Dell Curry, Seth Curry, Vinny Del Negro, Grant Hill, Zach Lavine, Kyle Lowry, and Austin Reaves are among the many players he joins, both current and former players.

Football

This year, other majors are vying for dominance in the golf tournament rather than basketball. Several NFL players will also be present, including Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Joining Allen and Kelce on the football side of things are Davante Adams, Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Derek Carr, Sam Darnold, Larry Fitzgerald, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dwight Freeney, AJ Hawk, Kyle Juszczyk, Jason Kelce, George Kittle, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield, Jim McMahon, Patrick Peterson, Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Matt Ryan, Emmitt Smith, Joe Theismann, Adam Thielen, Brian Urlacher, Mike Vrabel, DeMarcus Ware, Andrew Whitworth, and Charles Woodson.

Baseball

With an MLB lineup that includes Roger Clemens, Derek Lowe, Joe Mauer, Kevin Millar, Mark Mulder, Albert Pujols, Gary Sheffield, John Smoltz, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, David Wells, and Jayson Werth, the diamond’s stars will also be on display at the American Century Championship.

Other sports

This year’s American Century will feature several athletes from a variety of sports, including former pro golfers, in addition to the three major American sports leagues. They include hockey players T.J. Oshie, Joe Pavelski, and Matthew Tkachuk; tennis player Mardy Fish; UFC fighter Justin Gaethje; wrestling legend Mike “The Miz” Mizanin; and golfer Annika Sorenstam.

Other celebrities

Not just athletes are participating in the game. TV news host Bret Baier, comedian Nate Bargatze, former The Office star Brian Baumgartner, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, The Voice host Carson Daly, singer Jay DeMarcus, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, longtime sports analyst Rich Eisen, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, TV host Chris Harrison, SNL star Colin Jost, content creator Hally Leadbetter, actor Rob Mac, singer Jake Owen, actor Michael Pena, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribiero, former The Daily Show correspondent Rob Riggle, Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano, actor Tim Simmons, reporter Kathryn Tappen, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, comedian Larry The Cable Guy, and actor Jack Wagner are all stars from TV, movies, music and more scheduled to attend the tournament.

American Century golf tournament announcers

NBC Sports’ live tournament coverage will be anchored by host Steve Sands and analyst Peter Jacobsen, so there will be a lot of celebrity power in the booth as well. Jimmy Roberts, Roger Maltbie, Smylie Kaufman, and Kira K. Dixon will join them. At Hole 17, the tournament’s official party hole, you can also see Kaufman and Dixon reenacting their PGA TOUR Happy Hour interview appearances on NBC Sports. The beachfront par-3 is crowded with fans, boats, music, booze, and other exciting fun activities that aren’t typically seen at a golf tournament.

Tee times for the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe

Shotgun starts are used in the tournament, meaning that every group begins simultaneously on a separate hole. At 7:45 a.m. local time on Friday, the first 24 groups will begin play in the first round. For the remaining 25 groups, the second tee time is at 1 p.m. local time. Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, and Alfonso Ribeiro will be the main attractions in the afternoon, while Steph Curry, Miles Teller, and Rob Mac will perform in the morning.

