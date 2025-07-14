Copa América Femenina 2025: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Preview, Key Players, Groups, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live

From July 11 to August 2, the top South American national women’s football teams will assemble in Ecuador to vie for the Copa América Femenina championship in 2025.

In addition to competing for continental honors, they will also compete for the first qualification spots for the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima.

Under the leadership of three-time Olympic medallist Marta, who will be vying for her fourth women’s Copa America title, Brazil is among the favorites to win the championship. Eight of the tournament’s nine editions have been won by the Brazilians. Only in 2006, when Argentina won the championship domestically, did they miss it.

After being runners-up three times (2010, 2014, and 2022), Colombia is another strong contender and will attempt to capture their first Copa América championship.

All ten CONMEBOL’s member nations—Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador, Argentina, Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru, Chile, and Colombia—will compete in the 2025 Copa América Feminina. The group stage of the South American women’s soccer competition, which is being held in Ecuador this year, will start on July 11 and end with a championship match on August 2. In addition to competing for the championship, teams will try to qualification spots in the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Colombia and Venezuela offer some challenges, but Brazil is the clear favorite after winning eight of the previous Copa América championships. Eleven NWSL players will be playing for their home countries, so if you’ve been watching, you should pay attention. Here is all the information you require to watch this year’s Copa América Feminina in 2025.

The 2025 Copa América Femenina group stage draw, important dates, stars to watch, and viewing instructions are provided below.

Copa América Femenina 2025: Stars to watch

Marta (Brazil)

The 39-year-old Brazilian legend is regarded as one of the best athletes in the history of the sport.

Five of her six FIFA World Player of the Year awards came in a row between 2006 and 2010. With 119 goals, she is the all-time leading scorer for Brazil. She also made history at the 2019 Women’s World Cup by scoring 17 goals, which made her the player with the most goals in a single FIFA World Cup, men’s or women’s.

Marta confirmed her retirement from professional football after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. She changed her mind, though, after Orlando Pride won the NWSL Championship and the NWSL Shield in the US. She has won the Women’s Copa América in 2003, 2010, and 2018, and is now back to go for a fourth championship.

Linda Caicedo (Colombia)

One of the biggest stars going into the 2025 Women’s Copa América is Linda Caicedo, who is only 20 years old. The Colombian forward leads her country without a doubt and is a rising star at Real Madrid.

When Colombia advanced to the final of the 2022 edition, Caicedo was a key player. At the age of 18, she won Player of the Tournament after scoring twice in six games. She also helped the squad get to the quarterfinals and win an Olympic medal during their 2024 Olympic campaign in Paris.

Caicedo will try to lead Colombia to their first-ever Copa América championship alongside other important players like Catalina Usme and Jorelyn Carabalí.

Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina)

Florencia Bonsegundo, a midfielder who now plays for Madrid CFF in the Spanish league, will be the main focus as Argentina’s regular number 10, Dalila Ippolito, is out of the competition due to a significant knee injury. Bonsegundo rejoins the Germán Portanova-coached national team after a two-year hiatus.

When it comes to her fourth Women’s Copa América, this midfielder is ready. She scored three goals in 2018, three more in 2022, and twice in 2014 in her prior appearances. Additionally, she has competed in two FIFA Women’s World Cups.

Antonia Canales (Chile)

One of the finest goalkeepers in women’s football history, Christiane Endler, withdrew from international football more than a year ago. However, it appears like Chile’s national squad has identified a replacement for her.

One of the top talents in the Spanish Primera División in 2024–2025 was Antonia Canales. She was crowned the Best Goalkeeper of the Season by the website SofaScore.

For the 22-year-old, it will be his second Copa América. Despite being a member of the team in 2022, she was unable to play. She is expected to start and shine in 2025.

Jéssica Martínez (Paraguay)

Jéssica Martínez, often known as Pirayú, is a symbol of Paraguayan women’s football. She has played for prominent Spanish clubs like Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Levante de Badalona and is her country’s all-time leading scorer. Martínez, a consistent figure for Paraguay, with three goals in 2014 and two in 2018 in Copa América competitions.

Women’s Copa América 2025: Groups and schedule

2025 Copa America Femenina teams

Group A

Ecuador (Hosts, world ranking 67th)

Argentina (World ranking 32nd)

Chile (World ranking 39th)

Uruguay (World ranking 63rd)

Peru (World ranking 77th)

Group B

Brazil (Defending champions, world ranking 4th)

Colombia (World ranking 18th)

Paraguay (World ranking 45th)

Venezuela (World ranking 48th)

Bolivia (World ranking 105th)

Format and calendar

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Group Stage: 11–25 July

Semi-finals: 28 and 29 July

2025 Copa América Femenina Schedule

Here are the key dates for the 2025 Women’s Copa América:

Group stage : July 11 to July 25

: July 11 to July 25 Semifinals : July 28 and 29

: July 28 and 29 Third-place match : August 1

: August 1 Final: August 2

Below is the complete list of group stage fixtures, including scores and upcoming match times:

Group Stage

Friday, July 11

Ecuador vs. Uruguay — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, July 12

Peru vs. Chile — 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 13

Bolivia vs. Paraguay — 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Brazil vs. Venezuela — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, July 15

Uruguay vs. Argentina — 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Peru vs. Ecuador — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, July 16

Bolivia vs. Brazil — 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Venezuela vs. Colombia — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, July 18

Uruguay vs. Peru — 5 p.m. ET (FS2)

Argentina vs. Chile — 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, July 19

Venezuela vs. Bolivia — 5 p.m. ET (FS2)

Colombia vs. Paraguay — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, July 21

Argentina vs. Peru — 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Chile vs. Ecuador — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, July 22

Colombia vs. Bolivia — 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Paraguay vs. Brazil — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, July 24

Ecuador vs. Argentina — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Chile vs. Uruguay — 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Friday, July 25

Brazil vs. Colombia — 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Paraguay vs. Venezuela — 8 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)

Bracket Stage

Monday, July 28 (5th Place, Semifinals)

3rd Group A vs. 3rd Group B (5th-Place Match) — 5 p.m. ET (FS2)

1st Group A vs. 2nd Group B (Semifinal #1) — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, July 29 (Semifinals)

1st Group B vs. 2nd Group A (Semifinal #2) — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, August 1 (3rd Place)

Third-Place Match — 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, August 2

Final — 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

When is the Opening Match?

At Estadio Banco Guayaquil, hosts Ecuador will play Uruguay in the tournament’s opening match on July 11.

When is the Final?

On Sunday, August 2, the final will take place at Quito’s Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

Copa América Femenina 2025: Where to watch

DSports (TV and streaming online) will broadcast the 2025 Women’s Copa América in Ecuador. Tigo Sports will provide coverage in Bolivia and Paraguay, while SportTV will broadcast events in Brazil.

How to watch the 2025 Copa América Femenina

Dates: July 11-August 2, 2025

Location: Ecuador

TV channels: FS1, FS2

Streaming: Sling, DirecTV, Fubo, and more

Which channels will broadcast the Copa América Femenina competition in 2025?

On FS1 and FS2, the 2025 Copa América Femenina will be broadcast.

How to watch the Copa América Femenina in 2025 without a cable subscription:

FS1 and FS2 are available on platforms including Fubo, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV.