World Aquatics Championships 2025: Full Schedule, Preview, Athletes, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live
This summer, the world’s best artistic swimming, diving, open water swimming, swimming, water polo, and high diving stars will compete in Singapore at the World Aquatics Championships 2025.
There will be almost 2,500 athletes competing in 77 medal events from more than 200 countries.
For the most important information about the 22nd edition of the competition, including the schedule, route, key favorites, how to watch, and answers to the most common questions, scroll down.
Where are the World Aquatics Championships 2025?
Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025. In June, the 4,800-seat World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena), which is part of Singapore Sports Hub, was formally inaugurated.
When will the 2025 World Aquatics Championships take place?
Water polo kicks off the competition on July 11, and the final swimming and diving competitions take place on August 3.
Which athletes and teams will be present at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships?
Singapore’s swimming rosters are full, including Olympic gold medallists Leon Marchand, Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky, Thomas Ceccon, and Kaylee McKeown from the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The focus will be on Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary, the defending Olympic and 10km world champion in the men’s open water swimming event. Since two-time Olympic champion and defending 5km and 10km world champion Sharon van Rouwendaal has chosen not to compete this year, Moesha Johnson of Australia, who took home silver in Paris and won the team world title in 2024, has a chance to win her first individual world championship.
Water polo is not for the faint-hearted. The USA women’s team will be hoping to recover from a poor Games to defend their world title and finish in tenth place overall, while the reigning men’s world champions Croatia will be hoping to exact revenge for their defeat to Serbia in the Olympic final. Olympic winners Spain will be in their way, hoping to maintain their good form.
Before dominating again in Paris 2024, the People’s Republic of China won every diving gold medal at the Olympic competitions last year. To stop athletes like men’s 10m world champion Hao Yang and women’s four-time 3m springboard champion Yani Chang from repeating their feats would require an enormous amount of work.
Watch out for Osmar Olvera, the reigning men’s 1m springboard champion from Mexico.
Following an incredible World Cup season, Olympic champions China are the early favorites to win the team swimming championships. In contrast, the men’s solo and mixed duet competitions will feature performances by Spain, Ukraine, the United States, and Japan.
World Aquatics Championships 2025 – Schedule
All times local (UTC+8)
Artistic swimming
19 July
10:00 – Women’s solo technical prelim
14:00 – Women’s duet technical prelim
20 July
10:00 – Team free prelim
14:00 – Men’s solo technical final
18:30 – Women’s solo technical final
21 July
10:00 – Team technical
14:00 – Men’s solo free final
18:30 – Women’s duet technical final
22 July
10:00 – Women’s solo free final
18:30 – Team technical final
23 July
10:00 – Women’s duet free prelim
19:30 – Mixed duet technical final
24 July
10:00 – Team acrobatic prelim
19:30 – Women’s duet free final
25 July
10:00 – Mixed duet free final
19:30 – Team acrobatic final
Diving
26 July
10:00 – Women’s 1m springboard
15:30 – Mixed 3m and 10m team final
18:00 – Women’s 1m springboard final
27 July
10:00 – Men’s 1m springboard
15:00 – Mixed 10m synchro final
17:30 – Men’s 1m springboard final
28 July
10:00 – Men’s 3m synchro prelim
13:30 – Women’s 10m synchro prelim
16:00 – Men’s 3m synchro final
18:00 – Women’s 10m synchro final
29 July
09:00 – Women’s 3m synchro prelim
12:00 – Men’s 10m synchro prelim
15:30 – Women’s 3m synchro final
17:30 – Men’s 10m synchro final
30 July
10:00 – Women’s 10m platform prelim
17:00 – Mixed 3m synchro final
31 July
09:00 – Men’s 3m springboard prelim
15:30 – Women’s 10m platform semi-final
18:15 – Women’s 10m platform final
1 August
09:00 – Women’s 3m springboard prelim
15:30 – Men’s 3m springboard semi-final
18:15 – Men’s 10m springboard final
2 August
09:00 – Men’s 10m platform prelim
15:00 – Women’s 3m springboard semi-final
18:00 – Women’s 3m springboard final
3 August
10:00 – Men’s 10m platform semi-final
17:00 – Men’s 10m platform final
High diving
24 July
11:00 – Women’s 20m rounds 1-4
14:00 – Men’s 27m rounds 1-4
25 July
11:00 – Women’s 20m rounds 1-4
14:00 – Men’s 27m rounds 1-4
26 July
11:00 – Women’s 20m rounds 5
12:00 – Women’s 20m final
27 July
11:00 – Men’s 27m rounds 5
12:00 – Men’s 27m final
Open water swimming
15 July
08:00 – women’s 10km final
16 July
08:00 – men’s 10km final
18 July
07:30 – women’s 5km final
10:00 – men’s 15km final
19 July
08:00 – women’s 3km knockout sprint final
10:00 – men’s 3km knockout sprint final
20 July
08:00 – mixed 4x1500m final
Swimming (finals)
19:00 (local) / 11:00 (UTC) onwards
27 July
Women’s 400m freestyle finals, women’s 4×100 freestyle relay, men’s 400m freestyle, men’s 4×100 freestyle relay
28 July
Women’s 100m butterfly finals, women’s 200m Medley, Men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 50m butterfly
29 July
Women’s 1500m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 200 m freestyle, men’s 100m backstroke
30 July
Women’s 200 m freestyle, men’s 800m freestyle, men’s 50m breaststroke, men’s 200m butterfly, mixed 4x100m medley relay
31 July
Men’s 50m backstroke, women’s 200m butterfly, women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, men’s 100m freestyle, men’s 200m medley
1 August
Women’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, men’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 4x200m freestyle relay
2 August
Women’s 800m freestyle, women’s 200m backstroke, women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 50m freestyle, men’s 100m butterfly, mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
3 August
Women’s 50 freestyle, women’s 50m breaststroke, women’s 400m medley, women’s 4×100 m medley relay, men’s 1500m freestyle, men’s 50m backstroke, men’s 400m medley, men’s 4x100m medley relay
Water polo
11-16 July
09:00 – 21:30 – Group matches
17 July
09:00 – 21:30 – Women’s crossover
18 July
09:00 – 21:30 – Men’s crossover
19-22 July
09:00 – 21:30 – Classification matches
23-24 July
16:00 – 22:00 – Classification matches
Where and how can I watch the 2025 World Aquatics Championships?
Around the world, you can watch the 2025 World Aquatics Championships live. Where to watch the event in important markets is as follows:
- Singapore: NEP Singapore
- United States: NBC and the streaming service Peacock.
- Canada: CBC
- Australia: Nine Network
- Europe: Live coverage includes France’s France Télévisions, Italy’s Sky Italia and RAI, MTVA in Hungary, and RTS in Serbia
- Africa: SuperSport
