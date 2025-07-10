World Aquatics Championships 2025: Full Schedule, Preview, Athletes, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live

This summer, the world’s best artistic swimming, diving, open water swimming, swimming, water polo, and high diving stars will compete in Singapore at the World Aquatics Championships 2025.

There will be almost 2,500 athletes competing in 77 medal events from more than 200 countries.

For the most important information about the 22nd edition of the competition, including the schedule, route, key favorites, how to watch, and answers to the most common questions, scroll down.

Where are the World Aquatics Championships 2025?

Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025. In June, the 4,800-seat World Aquatics Championships Arena (WCH Arena), which is part of Singapore Sports Hub, was formally inaugurated.

When will the 2025 World Aquatics Championships take place?

Water polo kicks off the competition on July 11, and the final swimming and diving competitions take place on August 3.

Which athletes and teams will be present at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships?

Singapore’s swimming rosters are full, including Olympic gold medallists Leon Marchand, Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky, Thomas Ceccon, and Kaylee McKeown from the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The focus will be on Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary, the defending Olympic and 10km world champion in the men’s open water swimming event. Since two-time Olympic champion and defending 5km and 10km world champion Sharon van Rouwendaal has chosen not to compete this year, Moesha Johnson of Australia, who took home silver in Paris and won the team world title in 2024, has a chance to win her first individual world championship.

Water polo is not for the faint-hearted. The USA women’s team will be hoping to recover from a poor Games to defend their world title and finish in tenth place overall, while the reigning men’s world champions Croatia will be hoping to exact revenge for their defeat to Serbia in the Olympic final. Olympic winners Spain will be in their way, hoping to maintain their good form.

Before dominating again in Paris 2024, the People’s Republic of China won every diving gold medal at the Olympic competitions last year. To stop athletes like men’s 10m world champion Hao Yang and women’s four-time 3m springboard champion Yani Chang from repeating their feats would require an enormous amount of work.

Watch out for Osmar Olvera, the reigning men’s 1m springboard champion from Mexico.

Following an incredible World Cup season, Olympic champions China are the early favorites to win the team swimming championships. In contrast, the men’s solo and mixed duet competitions will feature performances by Spain, Ukraine, the United States, and Japan.

World Aquatics Championships 2025 – Schedule

All times local (UTC+8)

Artistic swimming

19 July

10:00 – Women’s solo technical prelim

14:00 – Women’s duet technical prelim

20 July

10:00 – Team free prelim

14:00 – Men’s solo technical final

18:30 – Women’s solo technical final

21 July

10:00 – Team technical

14:00 – Men’s solo free final

18:30 – Women’s duet technical final

22 July

10:00 – Women’s solo free final

18:30 – Team technical final

23 July

10:00 – Women’s duet free prelim

19:30 – Mixed duet technical final

24 July

10:00 – Team acrobatic prelim

19:30 – Women’s duet free final

25 July

10:00 – Mixed duet free final

19:30 – Team acrobatic final

Diving

26 July

10:00 – Women’s 1m springboard

15:30 – Mixed 3m and 10m team final

18:00 – Women’s 1m springboard final

27 July

10:00 – Men’s 1m springboard

15:00 – Mixed 10m synchro final

17:30 – Men’s 1m springboard final

28 July

10:00 – Men’s 3m synchro prelim

13:30 – Women’s 10m synchro prelim

16:00 – Men’s 3m synchro final

18:00 – Women’s 10m synchro final

29 July

09:00 – Women’s 3m synchro prelim

12:00 – Men’s 10m synchro prelim

15:30 – Women’s 3m synchro final

17:30 – Men’s 10m synchro final

30 July

10:00 – Women’s 10m platform prelim

17:00 – Mixed 3m synchro final

31 July

09:00 – Men’s 3m springboard prelim

15:30 – Women’s 10m platform semi-final

18:15 – Women’s 10m platform final

1 August

09:00 – Women’s 3m springboard prelim

15:30 – Men’s 3m springboard semi-final

18:15 – Men’s 10m springboard final

2 August

09:00 – Men’s 10m platform prelim

15:00 – Women’s 3m springboard semi-final

18:00 – Women’s 3m springboard final

3 August

10:00 – Men’s 10m platform semi-final

17:00 – Men’s 10m platform final

High diving

24 July

11:00 – Women’s 20m rounds 1-4

14:00 – Men’s 27m rounds 1-4

25 July

11:00 – Women’s 20m rounds 1-4

14:00 – Men’s 27m rounds 1-4

26 July

11:00 – Women’s 20m rounds 5

12:00 – Women’s 20m final

27 July

11:00 – Men’s 27m rounds 5

12:00 – Men’s 27m final

Open water swimming

15 July

08:00 – women’s 10km final

16 July

08:00 – men’s 10km final

18 July

07:30 – women’s 5km final

10:00 – men’s 15km final

19 July

08:00 – women’s 3km knockout sprint final

10:00 – men’s 3km knockout sprint final

20 July

08:00 – mixed 4x1500m final

Swimming (finals)

19:00 (local) / 11:00 (UTC) onwards

27 July

Women’s 400m freestyle finals, women’s 4×100 freestyle relay, men’s 400m freestyle, men’s 4×100 freestyle relay

28 July

Women’s 100m butterfly finals, women’s 200m Medley, Men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 50m butterfly

29 July

Women’s 1500m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 200 m freestyle, men’s 100m backstroke

30 July

Women’s 200 m freestyle, men’s 800m freestyle, men’s 50m breaststroke, men’s 200m butterfly, mixed 4x100m medley relay

31 July

Men’s 50m backstroke, women’s 200m butterfly, women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, men’s 100m freestyle, men’s 200m medley

1 August

Women’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, men’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 4x200m freestyle relay

2 August

Women’s 800m freestyle, women’s 200m backstroke, women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 50m freestyle, men’s 100m butterfly, mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

3 August

Women’s 50 freestyle, women’s 50m breaststroke, women’s 400m medley, women’s 4×100 m medley relay, men’s 1500m freestyle, men’s 50m backstroke, men’s 400m medley, men’s 4x100m medley relay

Water polo

11-16 July

09:00 – 21:30 – Group matches

17 July

09:00 – 21:30 – Women’s crossover

18 July

09:00 – 21:30 – Men’s crossover

19-22 July

09:00 – 21:30 – Classification matches

23-24 July

16:00 – 22:00 – Classification matches

Where and how can I watch the 2025 World Aquatics Championships?

Around the world, you can watch the 2025 World Aquatics Championships live. Where to watch the event in important markets is as follows: