Tour de France 2025: Full Schedule, Preview, Routes, Stages, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live

The Tour de France, the world’s oldest road cycling stage race, is entering its 112th edition this year. It was first staged in 1903.

For the first time since 2020, all 21 Tour de France stages will be held within France, bringing the event back to its origins. The competition last year began in Florence, Italy, and concluded in Nice with an individual time trial.

In the 112th edition, 23 teams of 184 riders will compete over the 2,075-mile course over three exhausting weeks beginning on July 5. The competition will include seven flat stages, six hilly stages, six mountain stages, and two individual time trials.

Two cyclists to keep an eye on are Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia, who together have won the last five Tour de France championships. Last year, the 26-year-old Pogačar turned heads by winning both the Tour and the Giro d’Italia, making history as the first rider to accomplish it in the same season since 1998.

In addition to winning the Tour last year by a margin of 6:17 over Vingegaard, Pogačar also finished first in 2020 and 2021 and runner-up in 2022 and 2023.

Commencing on July 5th, the Tour de France 2025 is the 112th edition of cycling’s premier competition. This truly is a ‘Tour de France’, with the full race taking place in France for the first time in five years. The 21-stage race started in Lille, in the north, and then traveled west through Brittany and Normandy before turning around to the extreme south and returning to Paris via the Alps and Jura mountains.

As with all modern Tours, the 2025 Tour de France route is one for the climbers. It crosses four mountain ranges: the Alps, Massif Central, Jura, and Pyrenees, and has five summit finishes. Along with a tough first week in northern France, riders will also face a brutal mountainous time trial to the Peyragudes altiport, which will be part of a total of 44km against the clock. The first summit finish is scheduled for Bastille Day, which is ten days later.

Two climbs that Jonas Vingegaard will love are Hautacam and Col de la Loze, the race’s highest point, which is approached from the east for the first time. In the second and third weeks of racing, the GC battle is probably going to be decided on the uppermost slopes, which include Mont Ventoux, the Puy de Sancy, Superbagnères, and the Col du Tourmalet.

And it’s back to standard procedure as usual following the final-day time trial in Nice and the absence from Paris caused by the Olympics last year. The race returns to the renowned Champs-Élysées for the customary champagne-sipping and sprint finish on the final stage, fifty years after the first finish on Paris’ most famous boulevard.

The top riders in the world will compete for the title, with Primož Roglič (Red-Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), who is recovering from injury, and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) facing 2024 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Following the Giro d’Italia and before the Vuelta a España, the three-week event is the second of the three Grand Tours.

What you should know about the race this year is as follows:

Detailed information about the 2025 Grande Boucle, including the schedule, route, key favorites, how to watch, and answers to often asked questions about the biggest men’s stage race on the calendar, can be found by scrolling down.

What is the start time and date of the Tour de France 2025?

The Grand Départ will take place in Lille, northern France, on Saturday, July 5. On Sunday, July 27, the race comes to a close on the legendary Champs-Élysées in Paris. On Tuesday, July 15, and Monday, July 21, the riders will take two days off.

How many stages are scheduled for the 2025 Tour de France, and how long is it?

For the first time since 2020, the finishers will travel a total of 3,338.8 kilometers (2,075 miles) across 21 stages, all of which will take place in France.

Will the 2025 Tour de France go through Normandy?

Yes, Normandy will be a major feature of the opening week of the 2025 Tour de France, which will ride through the province. The peloton will travel through important sites including Rouen, Caen, Bayeux, and Vire Normandie on stages 4 (8 July), 5 (9 July), and 6 (10 July), which will highlight Normandy’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Along with Brittany, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France, Grand Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Centre-Val de Loire, Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, and Île-de-France, Normandy is one of the 11 French regions that are represented in this year’s Grande Boucle.

What makes the Montmartre climb special in the 2025 Tour de France?

Before finishing on the Champs-Élysées, the final stage on July 27 includes the first-ever triple climb of the cobblestone Butte Montmartre via Rue Lepic. This route mimics the 2024 Olympic road race in Paris and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Champs-Élysées finish.

What is the route of the Tour de France in 2025?

With a total elevation gain of 52,500 meters, this year’s challenging route consists of two individual time trials, seven flat stages, six hilly stages, and six mountain stages (five of which have summit finishes).

Tour de France 2025: Key details

2025 Tour de France Route

Tour de France 2025: The teams

There are twenty-three teams of eight riders in the Tour de France peloton. One more squad than in years past. This comprises the two best-ranked UCI ProTeams, all 18 UCI WorldTour teams, and three additional squads invited by the organizer, ASO.

Where and how can I watch the 2025 Tour de France?

In more than 190 countries around the world, you can watch the 2025 Tour de France live. Where to watch the race in important markets is as follows:

United Kingdom: Watch the Tour de France live and for free on ITV. Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium sports channels, TNT Sports, and others will also provide coverage. For both online and mobile audiences, Discovery+ offers streaming.

United States: Peacock, a streaming service, and NBC both provide live coverage.

Canada: Flobikes owns the rights to broadcast live coverage throughout the country.

Australia: Public broadcaster SBS will stream the race live on television and online.

France: France Télévisions, the host broadcaster, broadcasts live coverage of the Tour de France.

Europe: Italy’s RAI, Belgium’s VRT & RTBF, Spain’s RTVE, Germany’s ARD, Switzerland’s SRG, and Portugal’s RTP are among the public broadcasters that provide free live coverage.

Who will win the Tour de France in 2025?

On July 5, 23 teams and 184 riders will begin the Tour de France.

Tadej Pogacar, the defending champion, is the front-runner for the coveted yellow jersey. Following wins in 2020, 2021, and 2024, the Slovenian, who just won the Critérium du Dauphiné and had impressive form in the spring classics, is vying for his fourth overall championship.

Two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (2022, 2023), who came in second last year, is his main challenger.

After bouncing back from an injury earlier this season, 2024 third overall and double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel hopes to make a comeback to the GC podium.