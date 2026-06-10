Sports
FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Groups, Format, Tournament Fixtures and Schedule
The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway this week with a revamped format for FIFA’s expanded 48-team competition. With final squads now confirmed, nations will turn their attention to their opening group-stage fixtures across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The World Cup qualifying playoffs have concluded, completing the 48-team lineup for this summer’s tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
During the World Cup draw in December, 42 qualified teams were assigned to their respective groups. The remaining six places were filled by the winners of the qualifying playoff finals.
The United States, which secured automatic qualification as one of the host nations, was previously placed in Group D. The Americans will begin their campaign on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, against Paraguay. They will then face Australia before concluding the group stage against Türkiye, which secured qualification with a victory over Kosovo on Tuesday.
Canada was drawn into Group B and will start its tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto. Its remaining group-stage fixtures will come against Qatar and Switzerland.
Mexico has the distinction of hosting the tournament’s opening match on June 11, taking on South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The co-host nation will also meet South Korea and Czech Republic in Group A.
Anticipation continues to grow as another chapter of football history is set to be written, with players looking to establish their own legacies alongside some of the greatest stars in FIFA World Cup history.
The tournament will feature 104 matches, an increase of 40 compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to make what could be their final World Cup appearances.
Here is a look at how the tournament will progress over 39 days of action.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Groups
Group A
Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic
Group B
Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C
Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D
United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey
Group E
Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group G
Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H
Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I
France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
Group J
Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K
Portugal, Congo DR, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L
England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
FIFA World Cup 2026 Format
The 48 participating nations have been divided into 12 groups consisting of four teams each. Every team will play three group-stage matches to determine which countries advance to the knockout rounds.
A total of 32 teams will progress beyond the group stage. The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify, while the eight highest-ranked third-place finishers will also advance. Tiebreakers will be determined by goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head results, fair play record, and finally the drawing of lots.
For the 2026 tournament, FIFA has introduced adjustments to the knockout bracket structure. To improve competitive balance, two separate routes to the semifinals have been established, preventing the two highest-ranked teams from facing each other before the final if both win their groups. For example, Spain enters the tournament as the highest-ranked team, while defending champion Argentina is ranked second. Both teams have been placed on opposite sides of the bracket. The same arrangement applies to France (No. 3) and England (No. 4), meaning the top four ranked nations cannot meet before the semifinal stage if they top their respective groups.
As in previous World Cups, teams from the same confederation, such as Brazil and Uruguay, could not be drawn into the same group, with the exception of European nations.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule
Group Stage
|Date
|Group
|Team 1
|Team 2
|City
|Local time
|UK time
|11/06/2026
|A
|Mexico 🇲🇽
|South Africa 🇿🇦
|Mexico City
|1pm
|8pm
|11/06/2026
|A
|South Korea 🇰🇷
|Czech Republic 🇨🇿
|Guadalajara
|8pm
|3am*
|12/06/2026
|B
|Canada 🇨🇦
|Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦
|Toronto
|3pm
|8pm
|12/06/2026
|D
|USA 🇺🇸
|Paraguay 🇵🇾
|Los Angeles
|6pm
|2am*
|13/06/2026
|B
|Qatar 🇶🇦
|Switzerland 🇨🇭
|San Francisco
|12pm
|8pm
|13/06/2026
|C
|Brazil 🇧🇷
|Morocco 🇲🇦
|New York/New Jersey
|6pm
|11pm
|13/06/2026
|C
|Haiti 🇭🇹
|Scotland 🏴
|Boston
|9pm
|2am*
|13/06/2026
|D
|Australia 🇦🇺
|Turkey 🇹🇷
|Vancouver
|9pm
|5am*
|14/06/2026
|E
|Germany 🇩🇪
|Curacao 🇨🇼
|Houston
|1pm
|6pm
|14/06/2026
|F
|Netherlands 🇳🇱
|Japan 🇯🇵
|Dallas
|3pm
|9pm
|14/06/2026
|E
|Ivory Coast 🇨🇮
|Ecuador 🇪🇨
|Philadelphia
|7pm
|12am*
|14/06/2026
|F
|Sweden 🇸🇪
|Tunisia 🇹🇳
|Monterrey
|8pm
|3am*
|15/06/2026
|H
|Spain 🇪🇸
|Cape Verde 🇨🇻
|Atlanta
|12pm
|5pm
|15/06/2026
|G
|Belgium 🇧🇪
|Egypt 🇪🇬
|Seattle
|12pm
|8pm
|15/06/2026
|H
|Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
|Uruguay 🇺🇾
|Miami
|6pm
|11pm
|15/06/2026
|G
|Iran 🇮🇷
|New Zealand 🇳🇿
|Los Angeles
|6pm
|2am*
|16/06/2026
|I
|France 🇫🇷
|Senegal 🇸🇳
|New York/New Jersey
|3pm
|8pm
|16/06/2026
|I
|Iraq 🇮🇶
|Norway 🇳🇴
|Boston
|6pm
|11pm
|16/06/2026
|J
|Argentina 🇦🇷
|Algeria 🇩🇿
|Kansas City
|8pm
|2am*
|16/06/2026
|J
|Austria 🇦🇹
|Jordan 🇯🇴
|San Francisco
|9pm
|5am*
|17/06/2026
|K
|Portugal 🇵🇹
|DR Congo 🇨🇩
|Houston
|12pm
|6pm
|17/06/2026
|L
|England 🏴
|Croatia 🇭🇷
|Dallas
|4pm
|9pm
|17/06/2026
|L
|Ghana 🇬🇭
|Panama 🇵🇦
|Toronto
|7pm
|12am*
|17/06/2026
|K
|Uzbekistan 🇺🇿
|Colombia 🇨🇴
|Mexico City
|8pm
|3am*
|18/06/2026
|A
|Czech Republic 🇨🇿/🇮🇪
|South Africa 🇿🇦
|Atlanta
|12pm
|5pm
|18/06/2026
|B
|Switzerland 🇨🇭
|Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦
|Los Angeles
|12pm
|8pm
|18/06/2026
|B
|Canada 🇨🇦
|Qatar 🇶🇦
|Vancouver
|3pm
|11pm
|18/06/2026
|A
|Mexico 🇲🇽
|South Korea 🇰🇷
|Guadalajara
|7pm
|2am*
|19/06/2026
|D
|USA 🇺🇸
|Australia 🇦🇺
|Seattle
|12pm
|8pm
|19/06/2026
|C
|Scotland 🏴
|Morocco 🇲🇦
|Boston
|6pm
|11pm
|19/06/2026
|C
|Brazil 🇧🇷
|Haiti 🇭🇹
|Philadelphia
|9pm
|2am*
|19/06/2026
|D
|Turkey 🇹🇷
|Paraguay 🇵🇾
|San Francisco
|9pm
|5am*
|20/06/2026
|F
|Netherlands 🇳🇱
|Sweden 🇸🇪
|Houston
|12pm
|6pm
|20/06/2026
|E
|Germany 🇩🇪
|Ivory Coast 🇨🇮
|Toronto
|4pm
|9pm
|20/06/2026
|E
|Ecuador 🇪🇨
|Curacao 🇨🇼
|Kansas City
|7pm
|1am*
|20/06/2026
|F
|Tunisia 🇹🇳
|Japan 🇯🇵
|Monterrey
|10pm
|5am*
|21/06/2026
|H
|Spain 🇪🇸
|Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
|Atlanta
|12pm
|5pm
|21/06/2026
|G
|Belgium 🇧🇪
|Iran 🇮🇷
|Los Angeles
|12pm
|8pm
|21/06/2026
|H
|Uruguay 🇺🇾
|Cape Verde 🇨🇻
|Miami
|6pm
|11pm
|21/06/2026
|G
|New Zealand 🇳🇿
|Egypt 🇪🇬
|Vancouver
|6pm
|2am*
|22/06/2026
|J
|Argentina 🇦🇷
|Austria 🇦🇹
|Dallas
|12pm
|6pm
|22/06/2026
|I
|France 🇫🇷
|Iraq 🇮🇶
|Philadelphia
|5pm
|10pm
|22/06/2026
|I
|Norway 🇳🇴
|Senegal 🇸🇳
|New York/New Jersey
|8pm
|1am*
|22/06/2026
|J
|Jordan 🇯🇴
|Algeria 🇩🇿
|San Francisco
|8pm
|4am*
|23/06/2026
|K
|Portugal 🇵🇹
|Uzbekistan 🇺🇿
|Houston
|12pm
|6pm
|23/06/2026
|L
|England 🏴
|Ghana 🇬🇭
|Boston
|4pm
|9pm
|23/06/2026
|L
|Panama 🇵🇦
|Croatia 🇭🇷
|Toronto
|7pm
|12am*
|23/06/2026
|K
|Colombia 🇨🇴
|DR Congo 🇨🇩
|Guadalajara
|8pm
|3am*
|24/06/2026
|B
|Switzerland 🇨🇭
|Canada 🇨🇦
|Vancouver
|12pm
|8pm
|24/06/2026
|B
|Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦
|Qatar 🇶🇦
|Seattle
|12pm
|8pm
|24/06/2026
|C
|Scotland 🏴
|Brazil 🇧🇷
|Miami
|6pm
|11pm
|24/06/2026
|C
|Morocco 🇲🇦
|Haiti 🇭🇹
|Atlanta
|6pm
|11pm
|24/06/2026
|A
|Czech Republic 🇨🇿/🇮🇪
|Mexico 🇲🇽
|Mexico City
|7pm
|2am*
|24/06/2026
|A
|South Africa 🇿🇦
|South Korea 🇰🇷
|Monterrey
|7pm
|2am*
|25/06/2026
|E
|Ecuador 🇪🇨
|Germany 🇩🇪
|New York/New Jersey
|4pm
|9pm
|25/06/2026
|E
|Curacao 🇨🇼
|Ivory Coast 🇨🇮
|Philadelphia
|4pm
|9pm
|25/06/2026
|F
|Japan 🇯🇵
|Sweden 🇸🇪
|Dallas
|6pm
|12am*
|25/06/2026
|F
|Tunisia 🇹🇳
|Netherlands 🇳🇱
|Kansas City
|6pm
|12am*
|25/06/2026
|D
|Turkey 🇹🇷
|USA 🇺🇸
|Los Angeles
|7pm
|3am*
|25/06/2026
|D
|Paraguay 🇵🇾
|Australia 🇦🇺
|San Francisco
|7pm
|3am*
|26/06/2026
|I
|Norway 🇳🇴
|France 🇫🇷
|Boston
|3pm
|8pm
|26/06/2026
|I
|Senegal 🇸🇳
|Iraq 🇮🇶
|Toronto
|3pm
|8pm
|26/06/2026
|H
|Cape Verde 🇨🇻
|Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
|Houston
|6pm
|1am*
|26/06/2026
|H
|Uruguay 🇺🇾
|Spain 🇪🇸
|Guadalajara
|7pm
|1am*
|26/06/2026
|G
|Egypt 🇪🇬
|Iran 🇮🇷
|Seattle
|8pm
|4am*
|26/06/2026
|G
|New Zealand 🇳🇿
|Belgium 🇧🇪
|Vancouver
|8pm
|4am*
|27/06/2026
|L
|Panama 🇵🇦
|England 🏴
|New York/New Jersey
|5pm
|10pm
|27/06/2026
|L
|Croatia 🇭🇷
|Ghana 🇬🇭
|Philadelphia
|5pm
|10pm
|27/06/2026
|K
|Colombia 🇨🇴
|Portugal 🇵🇹
|Miami
|7.30pm
|12.30am*
|27/06/2026
|K
|DR Congo 🇨🇩
|Uzbekistan 🇺🇿
|Atlanta
|7.30pm
|12.30am*
|27/06/2026
|J
|Algeria 🇩🇿
|Austria 🇦🇹
|Kansas City
|9pm
|3am*
|27/06/2026
|J
|Jordan 🇯🇴
|Argentina 🇦🇷
|Dallas
|9pm
|3am*
*Match kicks off on following day in UK
Knockout stages
|Date
|Match
|Round
|Team 1
|Team 2
|City
|Local time
|UK time
|28/06/2026
|73
|Round of 32
|Runner-up A
|Runner-up B
|Los Angeles
|12pm
|8pm
|29/06/2026
|76
|Round of 32
|Winner C
|Runner-up F
|Houston
|12pm
|6pm
|29/06/2026
|74
|Round of 32
|Winner E
|3rd A/B/C/D/F
|Boston
|4.30pm
|9.30pm
|29/06/2026
|75
|Round of 32
|Winner F
|Runner-up C
|Monterrey
|8pm
|2am*
|30/06/2026
|78
|Round of 32
|Runner-up E
|Runner-up I
|Dallas
|12pm
|6pm
|30/06/2026
|77
|Round of 32
|Winner I
|3rd C/D/F/G/H
|New York/New Jersey
|5pm
|10pm
|30/06/2026
|79
|Round of 32
|Winner A
|3rd C/E/F/H/I
|Mexico City
|8pm
|2am*
|01/07/2026
|80
|Round of 32
|Winner L
|3rd E/H/I/J/K
|Atlanta
|12pm
|5pm
|01/07/2026
|82
|Round of 32
|Winner G
|3rd A/E/H/I/J
|Seattle
|1pm
|9pm
|01/07/2026
|81
|Round of 32
|Winner D
|3rd B/E/F/I/J
|San Francisco
|5pm
|1am*
|02/07/2026
|84
|Round of 32
|Winner H
|Runner-up J
|Los Angeles
|12pm
|8pm
|02/07/2026
|83
|Round of 32
|Runner-up K
|Runner-up L
|Toronto
|7pm
|12am*
|02/07/2026
|85
|Round of 32
|Winner B
|3rd E/F/G/I/J
|Vancouver
|8pm
|4am*
|03/07/2026
|88
|Round of 32
|Runner-up D
|Runner-up G
|Dallas
|1pm
|7pm
|03/07/2026
|86
|Round of 32
|Winner J
|Runner-up H
|Miami
|6pm
|11pm
|03/07/2026
|87
|Round of 32
|Winner K
|3rd D/E/I/J/L
|Kansas City
|8.30pm
|2.30am*
|04/07/2026
|90
|Last-16
|Winner 73
|Winner 75
|Houston
|12pm
|6pm
|04/07/2026
|89
|Last-16
|Winner 74
|Winner 77
|Philadelphia
|5pm
|10pm
|05/07/2026
|91
|Last-16
|Winner 76
|Winner 78
|New York/New Jersey
|4pm
|9pm
|05/07/2026
|92
|Last-16
|Winner 79
|Winner 80
|Mexico City
|7pm
|1am*
|06/07/2026
|93
|Last-16
|Winner 83
|Winner 84
|Dallas
|2pm
|8pm
|06/07/2026
|94
|Last-16
|Winner 81
|Winner 82
|Seattle
|5pm
|1am*
|07/07/2026
|95
|Last-16
|Winner 86
|Winner 88
|Atlanta
|12pm
|5pm
|07/07/2026
|96
|Last-16
|Winner 85
|Winner 87
|Vancouver
|1pm
|9pm
|09/07/2026
|97
|Quarter-final
|Winner 89
|Winner 90
|Boston
|4pm
|9pm
|10/07/2026
|98
|Quarter-final
|Winner 93
|Winner 94
|Los Angeles
|12pm
|8pm
|11/07/2026
|99
|Quarter-final
|Winner 91
|Winner 92
|Miami
|5pm
|10pm
|11/07/2026
|100
|Quarter-final
|Winner 95
|Winner 96
|Kansas City
|8pm
|2am*
|14/07/2026
|101
|Semi-final
|Winner 97
|Winner 98
|Dallas
|2pm
|8pm
|15/07/2026
|102
|Semi-final
|Winner 99
|Winner 100
|Atlanta
|3pm
|8pm
|18/07/2026
|103
|Third-place
|Loser 101
|Loser 102
|Miami
|5pm
|10pm
|19/07/2026
|104
|Final
|Winner 101
|Winner 102
|New York/New Jersey
|3pm
|8pm
*Match kicks off on following day in UK
The tournament will open at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the stadium that hosted both Diego Maradona’s legendary and controversial goals against England during the 1986 World Cup.
The venue also staged two memorable World Cup finals: Brazil’s victory over Italy in 1970, highlighted by Carlos Alberto’s famous team goal in a 4-1 triumph, and Argentina’s 3-2 victory over West Germany in 1986, sealed by Jorge Burruchaga’s winning goal in the 84th minute.
Mexico and Canada will each host 13 matches, while the United States will stage 78 games.
Beginning with the quarterfinals, every remaining match will be played in the United States, including the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
When Does the World Cup Start and End?
The tournament begins in Mexico on June 11 and concludes with the final in New Jersey on July 19.
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