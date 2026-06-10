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FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Groups, Format, Tournament Fixtures and Schedule

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Guide to Groups, Format, Tournament Fixtures and Schedule

The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway this week with a revamped format for FIFA’s expanded 48-team competition. With final squads now confirmed, nations will turn their attention to their opening group-stage fixtures across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The World Cup qualifying playoffs have concluded, completing the 48-team lineup for this summer’s tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

During the World Cup draw in December, 42 qualified teams were assigned to their respective groups. The remaining six places were filled by the winners of the qualifying playoff finals.

The United States, which secured automatic qualification as one of the host nations, was previously placed in Group D. The Americans will begin their campaign on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, against Paraguay. They will then face Australia before concluding the group stage against Türkiye, which secured qualification with a victory over Kosovo on Tuesday.

Canada was drawn into Group B and will start its tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto. Its remaining group-stage fixtures will come against Qatar and Switzerland.

Mexico has the distinction of hosting the tournament’s opening match on June 11, taking on South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The co-host nation will also meet South Korea and Czech Republic in Group A.

Anticipation continues to grow as another chapter of football history is set to be written, with players looking to establish their own legacies alongside some of the greatest stars in FIFA World Cup history.

The tournament will feature 104 matches, an increase of 40 compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to make what could be their final World Cup appearances.

Here is a look at how the tournament will progress over 39 days of action.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A

Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic

Group B

Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C

Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D

United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Group E

Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G

Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H

Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I

France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

Group J

Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K

Portugal, Congo DR, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L

England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

FIFA World Cup 2026 Format

The 48 participating nations have been divided into 12 groups consisting of four teams each. Every team will play three group-stage matches to determine which countries advance to the knockout rounds.

A total of 32 teams will progress beyond the group stage. The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify, while the eight highest-ranked third-place finishers will also advance. Tiebreakers will be determined by goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head results, fair play record, and finally the drawing of lots.

For the 2026 tournament, FIFA has introduced adjustments to the knockout bracket structure. To improve competitive balance, two separate routes to the semifinals have been established, preventing the two highest-ranked teams from facing each other before the final if both win their groups. For example, Spain enters the tournament as the highest-ranked team, while defending champion Argentina is ranked second. Both teams have been placed on opposite sides of the bracket. The same arrangement applies to France (No. 3) and England (No. 4), meaning the top four ranked nations cannot meet before the semifinal stage if they top their respective groups.

As in previous World Cups, teams from the same confederation, such as Brazil and Uruguay, could not be drawn into the same group, with the exception of European nations.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule

Group Stage

DateGroupTeam 1Team 2CityLocal timeUK time
11/06/2026AMexico 🇲🇽South Africa 🇿🇦Mexico City1pm8pm
11/06/2026ASouth Korea 🇰🇷Czech Republic 🇨🇿Guadalajara8pm3am*
12/06/2026BCanada 🇨🇦Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦Toronto3pm8pm
12/06/2026DUSA 🇺🇸Paraguay 🇵🇾Los Angeles6pm2am*
13/06/2026BQatar 🇶🇦Switzerland 🇨🇭San Francisco12pm8pm
13/06/2026CBrazil 🇧🇷Morocco 🇲🇦New York/New Jersey6pm11pm
13/06/2026CHaiti 🇭🇹Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Boston9pm2am*
13/06/2026DAustralia 🇦🇺Turkey 🇹🇷Vancouver9pm5am*
14/06/2026EGermany 🇩🇪Curacao 🇨🇼Houston1pm6pm
14/06/2026FNetherlands 🇳🇱Japan 🇯🇵Dallas3pm9pm
14/06/2026EIvory Coast 🇨🇮Ecuador 🇪🇨Philadelphia7pm12am*
14/06/2026FSweden 🇸🇪Tunisia 🇹🇳Monterrey8pm3am*
15/06/2026HSpain 🇪🇸Cape Verde 🇨🇻Atlanta12pm5pm
15/06/2026GBelgium 🇧🇪Egypt 🇪🇬Seattle12pm8pm
15/06/2026HSaudi Arabia 🇸🇦Uruguay 🇺🇾Miami6pm11pm
15/06/2026GIran 🇮🇷New Zealand 🇳🇿Los Angeles6pm2am*
16/06/2026IFrance 🇫🇷Senegal 🇸🇳New York/New Jersey3pm8pm
16/06/2026IIraq 🇮🇶Norway 🇳🇴Boston6pm11pm
16/06/2026JArgentina 🇦🇷Algeria 🇩🇿Kansas City8pm2am*
16/06/2026JAustria 🇦🇹Jordan 🇯🇴San Francisco9pm5am*
17/06/2026KPortugal 🇵🇹DR Congo 🇨🇩Houston12pm6pm
17/06/2026LEngland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Croatia 🇭🇷Dallas4pm9pm
17/06/2026LGhana 🇬🇭Panama 🇵🇦Toronto7pm12am*
17/06/2026KUzbekistan 🇺🇿Colombia 🇨🇴Mexico City8pm3am*
18/06/2026ACzech Republic 🇨🇿/🇮🇪South Africa 🇿🇦Atlanta12pm5pm
18/06/2026BSwitzerland 🇨🇭Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦Los Angeles12pm8pm
18/06/2026BCanada 🇨🇦Qatar 🇶🇦Vancouver3pm11pm
18/06/2026AMexico 🇲🇽South Korea 🇰🇷Guadalajara7pm2am*
19/06/2026DUSA 🇺🇸Australia 🇦🇺Seattle12pm8pm
19/06/2026CScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Morocco 🇲🇦Boston6pm11pm
19/06/2026CBrazil 🇧🇷Haiti 🇭🇹Philadelphia9pm2am*
19/06/2026DTurkey 🇹🇷Paraguay 🇵🇾San Francisco9pm5am*
20/06/2026FNetherlands 🇳🇱Sweden 🇸🇪Houston12pm6pm
20/06/2026EGermany 🇩🇪Ivory Coast 🇨🇮Toronto4pm9pm
20/06/2026EEcuador 🇪🇨Curacao 🇨🇼Kansas City7pm1am*
20/06/2026FTunisia 🇹🇳Japan 🇯🇵Monterrey10pm5am*
21/06/2026HSpain 🇪🇸Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦Atlanta12pm5pm
21/06/2026GBelgium 🇧🇪Iran 🇮🇷Los Angeles12pm8pm
21/06/2026HUruguay 🇺🇾Cape Verde 🇨🇻Miami6pm11pm
21/06/2026GNew Zealand 🇳🇿Egypt 🇪🇬Vancouver6pm2am*
22/06/2026JArgentina 🇦🇷Austria 🇦🇹Dallas12pm6pm
22/06/2026IFrance 🇫🇷Iraq 🇮🇶Philadelphia5pm10pm
22/06/2026INorway 🇳🇴Senegal 🇸🇳New York/New Jersey8pm1am*
22/06/2026JJordan 🇯🇴Algeria 🇩🇿San Francisco8pm4am*
23/06/2026KPortugal 🇵🇹Uzbekistan 🇺🇿Houston12pm6pm
23/06/2026LEngland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Ghana 🇬🇭Boston4pm9pm
23/06/2026LPanama 🇵🇦Croatia 🇭🇷Toronto7pm12am*
23/06/2026KColombia 🇨🇴DR Congo 🇨🇩Guadalajara8pm3am*
24/06/2026BSwitzerland 🇨🇭Canada 🇨🇦Vancouver12pm8pm
24/06/2026BBosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦Qatar 🇶🇦Seattle12pm8pm
24/06/2026CScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Brazil 🇧🇷Miami6pm11pm
24/06/2026CMorocco 🇲🇦Haiti 🇭🇹Atlanta6pm11pm
24/06/2026ACzech Republic 🇨🇿/🇮🇪Mexico 🇲🇽Mexico City7pm2am*
24/06/2026ASouth Africa 🇿🇦South Korea 🇰🇷Monterrey7pm2am*
25/06/2026EEcuador 🇪🇨Germany 🇩🇪New York/New Jersey4pm9pm
25/06/2026ECuracao 🇨🇼Ivory Coast 🇨🇮Philadelphia4pm9pm
25/06/2026FJapan 🇯🇵Sweden 🇸🇪Dallas6pm12am*
25/06/2026FTunisia 🇹🇳Netherlands 🇳🇱Kansas City6pm12am*
25/06/2026DTurkey 🇹🇷USA 🇺🇸Los Angeles7pm3am*
25/06/2026DParaguay 🇵🇾Australia 🇦🇺San Francisco7pm3am*
26/06/2026INorway 🇳🇴France 🇫🇷Boston3pm8pm
26/06/2026ISenegal 🇸🇳Iraq 🇮🇶Toronto3pm8pm
26/06/2026HCape Verde 🇨🇻Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦Houston6pm1am*
26/06/2026HUruguay 🇺🇾Spain 🇪🇸Guadalajara7pm1am*
26/06/2026GEgypt 🇪🇬Iran 🇮🇷Seattle8pm4am*
26/06/2026GNew Zealand 🇳🇿Belgium 🇧🇪Vancouver8pm4am*
27/06/2026LPanama 🇵🇦England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿New York/New Jersey5pm10pm
27/06/2026LCroatia 🇭🇷Ghana 🇬🇭Philadelphia5pm10pm
27/06/2026KColombia 🇨🇴Portugal 🇵🇹Miami7.30pm12.30am*
27/06/2026KDR Congo 🇨🇩Uzbekistan 🇺🇿Atlanta7.30pm12.30am*
27/06/2026JAlgeria 🇩🇿Austria 🇦🇹Kansas City9pm3am*
27/06/2026JJordan 🇯🇴Argentina 🇦🇷Dallas9pm3am*

*Match kicks off on following day in UK

Knockout stages

DateMatchRoundTeam 1Team 2CityLocal timeUK time
28/06/202673Round of 32Runner-up ARunner-up BLos Angeles12pm8pm
29/06/202676Round of 32Winner CRunner-up FHouston12pm6pm
29/06/202674Round of 32Winner E3rd A/B/C/D/FBoston4.30pm9.30pm
29/06/202675Round of 32Winner FRunner-up CMonterrey8pm2am*
30/06/202678Round of 32Runner-up ERunner-up IDallas12pm6pm
30/06/202677Round of 32Winner I3rd C/D/F/G/HNew York/New Jersey5pm10pm
30/06/202679Round of 32Winner A3rd C/E/F/H/IMexico City8pm2am*
01/07/202680Round of 32Winner L3rd E/H/I/J/KAtlanta12pm5pm
01/07/202682Round of 32Winner G3rd A/E/H/I/JSeattle1pm9pm
01/07/202681Round of 32Winner D3rd B/E/F/I/JSan Francisco5pm1am*
02/07/202684Round of 32Winner HRunner-up JLos Angeles12pm8pm
02/07/202683Round of 32Runner-up KRunner-up LToronto7pm12am*
02/07/202685Round of 32Winner B3rd E/F/G/I/JVancouver8pm4am*
03/07/202688Round of 32Runner-up DRunner-up GDallas1pm7pm
03/07/202686Round of 32Winner JRunner-up HMiami6pm11pm
03/07/202687Round of 32Winner K3rd D/E/I/J/LKansas City8.30pm2.30am*
04/07/202690Last-16Winner 73Winner 75Houston12pm6pm
04/07/202689Last-16Winner 74Winner 77Philadelphia5pm10pm
05/07/202691Last-16Winner 76Winner 78New York/New Jersey4pm9pm
05/07/202692Last-16Winner 79Winner 80Mexico City7pm1am*
06/07/202693Last-16Winner 83Winner 84Dallas2pm8pm
06/07/202694Last-16Winner 81Winner 82Seattle5pm1am*
07/07/202695Last-16Winner 86Winner 88Atlanta12pm5pm
07/07/202696Last-16Winner 85Winner 87Vancouver1pm9pm
09/07/202697Quarter-finalWinner 89Winner 90Boston4pm9pm
10/07/202698Quarter-finalWinner 93Winner 94Los Angeles12pm8pm
11/07/202699Quarter-finalWinner 91Winner 92Miami5pm10pm
11/07/2026100Quarter-finalWinner 95Winner 96Kansas City8pm2am*
14/07/2026101Semi-finalWinner 97Winner 98Dallas2pm8pm
15/07/2026102Semi-finalWinner 99Winner 100Atlanta3pm8pm
18/07/2026103Third-placeLoser 101Loser 102Miami5pm10pm
19/07/2026104FinalWinner 101Winner 102New York/New Jersey3pm8pm

*Match kicks off on following day in UK

The tournament will open at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the stadium that hosted both Diego Maradona’s legendary and controversial goals against England during the 1986 World Cup.

The venue also staged two memorable World Cup finals: Brazil’s victory over Italy in 1970, highlighted by Carlos Alberto’s famous team goal in a 4-1 triumph, and Argentina’s 3-2 victory over West Germany in 1986, sealed by Jorge Burruchaga’s winning goal in the 84th minute.

Mexico and Canada will each host 13 matches, while the United States will stage 78 games.

Beginning with the quarterfinals, every remaining match will be played in the United States, including the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

When Does the World Cup Start and End?

The tournament begins in Mexico on June 11 and concludes with the final in New Jersey on July 19.

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