FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Groups, Format, Tournament Fixtures and Schedule

The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway this week with a revamped format for FIFA’s expanded 48-team competition. With final squads now confirmed, nations will turn their attention to their opening group-stage fixtures across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The World Cup qualifying playoffs have concluded, completing the 48-team lineup for this summer’s tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

During the World Cup draw in December, 42 qualified teams were assigned to their respective groups. The remaining six places were filled by the winners of the qualifying playoff finals.

The United States, which secured automatic qualification as one of the host nations, was previously placed in Group D. The Americans will begin their campaign on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, against Paraguay. They will then face Australia before concluding the group stage against Türkiye, which secured qualification with a victory over Kosovo on Tuesday.

Canada was drawn into Group B and will start its tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto. Its remaining group-stage fixtures will come against Qatar and Switzerland.

Mexico has the distinction of hosting the tournament’s opening match on June 11, taking on South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The co-host nation will also meet South Korea and Czech Republic in Group A.

Anticipation continues to grow as another chapter of football history is set to be written, with players looking to establish their own legacies alongside some of the greatest stars in FIFA World Cup history.

The tournament will feature 104 matches, an increase of 40 compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to make what could be their final World Cup appearances.

Here is a look at how the tournament will progress over 39 days of action.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A

Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic

Group B

Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C

Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D

United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Group E

Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G

Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H

Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I

France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

Group J

Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K

Portugal, Congo DR, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L

England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

FIFA World Cup 2026 Format

The 48 participating nations have been divided into 12 groups consisting of four teams each. Every team will play three group-stage matches to determine which countries advance to the knockout rounds.

A total of 32 teams will progress beyond the group stage. The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify, while the eight highest-ranked third-place finishers will also advance. Tiebreakers will be determined by goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head results, fair play record, and finally the drawing of lots.

For the 2026 tournament, FIFA has introduced adjustments to the knockout bracket structure. To improve competitive balance, two separate routes to the semifinals have been established, preventing the two highest-ranked teams from facing each other before the final if both win their groups. For example, Spain enters the tournament as the highest-ranked team, while defending champion Argentina is ranked second. Both teams have been placed on opposite sides of the bracket. The same arrangement applies to France (No. 3) and England (No. 4), meaning the top four ranked nations cannot meet before the semifinal stage if they top their respective groups.

As in previous World Cups, teams from the same confederation, such as Brazil and Uruguay, could not be drawn into the same group, with the exception of European nations.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule

Group Stage

Date Group Team 1 Team 2 City Local time UK time 11/06/2026 A Mexico 🇲🇽 South Africa 🇿🇦 Mexico City 1pm 8pm 11/06/2026 A South Korea 🇰🇷 Czech Republic 🇨🇿 Guadalajara 8pm 3am* 12/06/2026 B Canada 🇨🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Toronto 3pm 8pm 12/06/2026 D USA 🇺🇸 Paraguay 🇵🇾 Los Angeles 6pm 2am* 13/06/2026 B Qatar 🇶🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 San Francisco 12pm 8pm 13/06/2026 C Brazil 🇧🇷 Morocco 🇲🇦 New York/New Jersey 6pm 11pm 13/06/2026 C Haiti 🇭🇹 Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Boston 9pm 2am* 13/06/2026 D Australia 🇦🇺 Turkey 🇹🇷 Vancouver 9pm 5am* 14/06/2026 E Germany 🇩🇪 Curacao 🇨🇼 Houston 1pm 6pm 14/06/2026 F Netherlands 🇳🇱 Japan 🇯🇵 Dallas 3pm 9pm 14/06/2026 E Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 Ecuador 🇪🇨 Philadelphia 7pm 12am* 14/06/2026 F Sweden 🇸🇪 Tunisia 🇹🇳 Monterrey 8pm 3am* 15/06/2026 H Spain 🇪🇸 Cape Verde 🇨🇻 Atlanta 12pm 5pm 15/06/2026 G Belgium 🇧🇪 Egypt 🇪🇬 Seattle 12pm 8pm 15/06/2026 H Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Miami 6pm 11pm 15/06/2026 G Iran 🇮🇷 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Los Angeles 6pm 2am* 16/06/2026 I France 🇫🇷 Senegal 🇸🇳 New York/New Jersey 3pm 8pm 16/06/2026 I Iraq 🇮🇶 Norway 🇳🇴 Boston 6pm 11pm 16/06/2026 J Argentina 🇦🇷 Algeria 🇩🇿 Kansas City 8pm 2am* 16/06/2026 J Austria 🇦🇹 Jordan 🇯🇴 San Francisco 9pm 5am* 17/06/2026 K Portugal 🇵🇹 DR Congo 🇨🇩 Houston 12pm 6pm 17/06/2026 L England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Croatia 🇭🇷 Dallas 4pm 9pm 17/06/2026 L Ghana 🇬🇭 Panama 🇵🇦 Toronto 7pm 12am* 17/06/2026 K Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 Colombia 🇨🇴 Mexico City 8pm 3am* 18/06/2026 A Czech Republic 🇨🇿/🇮🇪 South Africa 🇿🇦 Atlanta 12pm 5pm 18/06/2026 B Switzerland 🇨🇭 Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Los Angeles 12pm 8pm 18/06/2026 B Canada 🇨🇦 Qatar 🇶🇦 Vancouver 3pm 11pm 18/06/2026 A Mexico 🇲🇽 South Korea 🇰🇷 Guadalajara 7pm 2am* 19/06/2026 D USA 🇺🇸 Australia 🇦🇺 Seattle 12pm 8pm 19/06/2026 C Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Morocco 🇲🇦 Boston 6pm 11pm 19/06/2026 C Brazil 🇧🇷 Haiti 🇭🇹 Philadelphia 9pm 2am* 19/06/2026 D Turkey 🇹🇷 Paraguay 🇵🇾 San Francisco 9pm 5am* 20/06/2026 F Netherlands 🇳🇱 Sweden 🇸🇪 Houston 12pm 6pm 20/06/2026 E Germany 🇩🇪 Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 Toronto 4pm 9pm 20/06/2026 E Ecuador 🇪🇨 Curacao 🇨🇼 Kansas City 7pm 1am* 20/06/2026 F Tunisia 🇹🇳 Japan 🇯🇵 Monterrey 10pm 5am* 21/06/2026 H Spain 🇪🇸 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Atlanta 12pm 5pm 21/06/2026 G Belgium 🇧🇪 Iran 🇮🇷 Los Angeles 12pm 8pm 21/06/2026 H Uruguay 🇺🇾 Cape Verde 🇨🇻 Miami 6pm 11pm 21/06/2026 G New Zealand 🇳🇿 Egypt 🇪🇬 Vancouver 6pm 2am* 22/06/2026 J Argentina 🇦🇷 Austria 🇦🇹 Dallas 12pm 6pm 22/06/2026 I France 🇫🇷 Iraq 🇮🇶 Philadelphia 5pm 10pm 22/06/2026 I Norway 🇳🇴 Senegal 🇸🇳 New York/New Jersey 8pm 1am* 22/06/2026 J Jordan 🇯🇴 Algeria 🇩🇿 San Francisco 8pm 4am* 23/06/2026 K Portugal 🇵🇹 Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 Houston 12pm 6pm 23/06/2026 L England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ghana 🇬🇭 Boston 4pm 9pm 23/06/2026 L Panama 🇵🇦 Croatia 🇭🇷 Toronto 7pm 12am* 23/06/2026 K Colombia 🇨🇴 DR Congo 🇨🇩 Guadalajara 8pm 3am* 24/06/2026 B Switzerland 🇨🇭 Canada 🇨🇦 Vancouver 12pm 8pm 24/06/2026 B Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Qatar 🇶🇦 Seattle 12pm 8pm 24/06/2026 C Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Brazil 🇧🇷 Miami 6pm 11pm 24/06/2026 C Morocco 🇲🇦 Haiti 🇭🇹 Atlanta 6pm 11pm 24/06/2026 A Czech Republic 🇨🇿/🇮🇪 Mexico 🇲🇽 Mexico City 7pm 2am* 24/06/2026 A South Africa 🇿🇦 South Korea 🇰🇷 Monterrey 7pm 2am* 25/06/2026 E Ecuador 🇪🇨 Germany 🇩🇪 New York/New Jersey 4pm 9pm 25/06/2026 E Curacao 🇨🇼 Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 Philadelphia 4pm 9pm 25/06/2026 F Japan 🇯🇵 Sweden 🇸🇪 Dallas 6pm 12am* 25/06/2026 F Tunisia 🇹🇳 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kansas City 6pm 12am* 25/06/2026 D Turkey 🇹🇷 USA 🇺🇸 Los Angeles 7pm 3am* 25/06/2026 D Paraguay 🇵🇾 Australia 🇦🇺 San Francisco 7pm 3am* 26/06/2026 I Norway 🇳🇴 France 🇫🇷 Boston 3pm 8pm 26/06/2026 I Senegal 🇸🇳 Iraq 🇮🇶 Toronto 3pm 8pm 26/06/2026 H Cape Verde 🇨🇻 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Houston 6pm 1am* 26/06/2026 H Uruguay 🇺🇾 Spain 🇪🇸 Guadalajara 7pm 1am* 26/06/2026 G Egypt 🇪🇬 Iran 🇮🇷 Seattle 8pm 4am* 26/06/2026 G New Zealand 🇳🇿 Belgium 🇧🇪 Vancouver 8pm 4am* 27/06/2026 L Panama 🇵🇦 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 New York/New Jersey 5pm 10pm 27/06/2026 L Croatia 🇭🇷 Ghana 🇬🇭 Philadelphia 5pm 10pm 27/06/2026 K Colombia 🇨🇴 Portugal 🇵🇹 Miami 7.30pm 12.30am* 27/06/2026 K DR Congo 🇨🇩 Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 Atlanta 7.30pm 12.30am* 27/06/2026 J Algeria 🇩🇿 Austria 🇦🇹 Kansas City 9pm 3am* 27/06/2026 J Jordan 🇯🇴 Argentina 🇦🇷 Dallas 9pm 3am*

*Match kicks off on following day in UK

Knockout stages

Date Match Round Team 1 Team 2 City Local time UK time 28/06/2026 73 Round of 32 Runner-up A Runner-up B Los Angeles 12pm 8pm 29/06/2026 76 Round of 32 Winner C Runner-up F Houston 12pm 6pm 29/06/2026 74 Round of 32 Winner E 3rd A/B/C/D/F Boston 4.30pm 9.30pm 29/06/2026 75 Round of 32 Winner F Runner-up C Monterrey 8pm 2am* 30/06/2026 78 Round of 32 Runner-up E Runner-up I Dallas 12pm 6pm 30/06/2026 77 Round of 32 Winner I 3rd C/D/F/G/H New York/New Jersey 5pm 10pm 30/06/2026 79 Round of 32 Winner A 3rd C/E/F/H/I Mexico City 8pm 2am* 01/07/2026 80 Round of 32 Winner L 3rd E/H/I/J/K Atlanta 12pm 5pm 01/07/2026 82 Round of 32 Winner G 3rd A/E/H/I/J Seattle 1pm 9pm 01/07/2026 81 Round of 32 Winner D 3rd B/E/F/I/J San Francisco 5pm 1am* 02/07/2026 84 Round of 32 Winner H Runner-up J Los Angeles 12pm 8pm 02/07/2026 83 Round of 32 Runner-up K Runner-up L Toronto 7pm 12am* 02/07/2026 85 Round of 32 Winner B 3rd E/F/G/I/J Vancouver 8pm 4am* 03/07/2026 88 Round of 32 Runner-up D Runner-up G Dallas 1pm 7pm 03/07/2026 86 Round of 32 Winner J Runner-up H Miami 6pm 11pm 03/07/2026 87 Round of 32 Winner K 3rd D/E/I/J/L Kansas City 8.30pm 2.30am* 04/07/2026 90 Last-16 Winner 73 Winner 75 Houston 12pm 6pm 04/07/2026 89 Last-16 Winner 74 Winner 77 Philadelphia 5pm 10pm 05/07/2026 91 Last-16 Winner 76 Winner 78 New York/New Jersey 4pm 9pm 05/07/2026 92 Last-16 Winner 79 Winner 80 Mexico City 7pm 1am* 06/07/2026 93 Last-16 Winner 83 Winner 84 Dallas 2pm 8pm 06/07/2026 94 Last-16 Winner 81 Winner 82 Seattle 5pm 1am* 07/07/2026 95 Last-16 Winner 86 Winner 88 Atlanta 12pm 5pm 07/07/2026 96 Last-16 Winner 85 Winner 87 Vancouver 1pm 9pm 09/07/2026 97 Quarter-final Winner 89 Winner 90 Boston 4pm 9pm 10/07/2026 98 Quarter-final Winner 93 Winner 94 Los Angeles 12pm 8pm 11/07/2026 99 Quarter-final Winner 91 Winner 92 Miami 5pm 10pm 11/07/2026 100 Quarter-final Winner 95 Winner 96 Kansas City 8pm 2am* 14/07/2026 101 Semi-final Winner 97 Winner 98 Dallas 2pm 8pm 15/07/2026 102 Semi-final Winner 99 Winner 100 Atlanta 3pm 8pm 18/07/2026 103 Third-place Loser 101 Loser 102 Miami 5pm 10pm 19/07/2026 104 Final Winner 101 Winner 102 New York/New Jersey 3pm 8pm

*Match kicks off on following day in UK

The tournament will open at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the stadium that hosted both Diego Maradona’s legendary and controversial goals against England during the 1986 World Cup.

The venue also staged two memorable World Cup finals: Brazil’s victory over Italy in 1970, highlighted by Carlos Alberto’s famous team goal in a 4-1 triumph, and Argentina’s 3-2 victory over West Germany in 1986, sealed by Jorge Burruchaga’s winning goal in the 84th minute.

Mexico and Canada will each host 13 matches, while the United States will stage 78 games.

Beginning with the quarterfinals, every remaining match will be played in the United States, including the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

When Does the World Cup Start and End?

The tournament begins in Mexico on June 11 and concludes with the final in New Jersey on July 19.