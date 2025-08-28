The Most Watched Movie Ever on Netflix: “KPop Demon Hunters”

Netflix revealed on Wednesday that the animated movie KPop Demon Hunters has surpassed all previous viewing records. According to Netflix Inc., the animated musical KPop Demon Hunters, which is about a fictional female singing group, is currently the streaming service’s most-watched original movie ever.

“THEIR #1 ERA. With 236 million views, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is OFFICIALLY the most popular Netflix film OF ALL TIME,” Netflix wrote on X.

In its fifth week of release after its June 20 premiere, the movie became the first English-language film on the platform to stay at the top of both the English-language movie chart and the total box office.

The song “Golden” topped the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl charts earlier this month. Golden was the number one song in the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts earlier this month. My Idol and Soda Pop were the next two songs to reach the Top 10.

Since its June 20 release, the film has received 236 million views, surpassing the previous record held by the 2021 action comedy Red Notice. Five of the top ten songs on Spotify’s most listened to list on Tuesday are from the movie, making it one of the most streamed songs on the internet.

Due to Demon Hunters’ success, Netflix may be able to leverage this new worldwide franchise in a variety of ways, such as through sequels, merchandise, and attractions. Additionally, it strengthens the company’s position in the animation industry.

Demon Hunters’ global success was not anticipated. Sony Pictures Animation produced the movie for Netflix as part of a 2021 agreement that granted the streaming provider first dibs on films it created.

About a week before Netflix released the last season of Squid Game, its most popular series, the project had a modest debut at its Tudum theater in Los Angeles. With Netflix investing resources into the Korean survival drama, Demon Hunters was given less prominence in the firm’s marketing effort.

Memes and reaction videos have gone viral on social media since the movie’s release. Last weekend, a sing-along version of the movie was shown in theaters for two days, earning Netflix its first box office hit. The sing-along version will also be made available online by Netflix. Discussions regarding a follow-up are just getting started.

Netflix has been putting more of an emphasis on kid-friendly programming, which makes up a rising share of the platform’s viewing audience. YouTube creator Ms. Rachel’s preschool series received 53 million views in the first half of 2025, while Gabby’s Dollhouse attracted 108 million views across seasons. Additionally, the company has expanded its lineup to include Sesame Street.

YouTube, which dominates preschool viewing, and the Walt Disney Co., with its Bluey, Frozen, and Moana juggernauts, have long set the standard for children’s content. The attractive ladies of the singing group Huntr/x, who also serve as demon hunters while competing against a rival boy band, are among the elements and characters of Demon Hunters that appeal to young people in addition to its catchy songs.