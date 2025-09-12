Entertainment
Nazanin Hamedani – Iranian Artist, Influencer, Dancer & Music Creator Inspiring a New Generation
Nazanin Hamedani Pour, internationally known as Nazanin Hamedani, was born on 22 October 1994 in Ahvaz, Iran, and now lives in London, UK. She is an Iranian Artist, Influencer, Dancer, and Music Creator who has become an inspiration for the younger generation of creators.
Starting with dance performances and later expanding into music and influencer projects, Nazanin’s journey reflects the power of creativity in the digital age. She continues to motivate young artists to explore their passions and express themselves freely.
Fans and supporters can follow Nazanin’s official pages to stay updated with her latest works:
- TikTok: TikTok.com/@nazanin_hamedani
- Instagram: Instagram.com/i.nazaninhamedani
For more information and updates, follow Nazanin Hamedani on TikTok and Instagram.
