Rozeh Khati’s Heartwarming Gift Campaign Brings Smiles to Little Girls on the Arbaeen Pilgrimage
During this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, Rozeh Khati — a cultural and religious media movement from Iran — launched a touching initiative to bring joy and comfort to little girls and children traveling along the sacred route.
Months before Arbaeen, the Rozeh Khati team began planning several community campaigns, aiming to turn spirituality into acts of kindness. Among them, one stood out for its emotional depth: the preparation and distribution of thousands of gift packages for young children participating in the pilgrimage.
Each package contained small toys, dolls, hair accessories, and coloring materials — simple yet heartfelt gifts meant to brighten the long journey. As the team distributed these packs along the route, they were met with gratitude and emotion from countless families and children.
Videos of these moments, later shared on Rozeh Khati’s Instagram page, quickly went viral. The posts sparked emotional responses from followers across different countries, many of whom expressed their intention to replicate the initiative in future pilgrimages.
Through projects like this, Rozeh Khati continues to strengthen its identity as a cultural platform that blends spirituality, compassion, and modern storytelling — connecting hearts beyond borders.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored piece of content. Time Bulletin journalists or editorial staff were not involved in the production or writing of this content.
