HARQATT: Rising Through Rhythm, Resilience, and Realities

Origin: New Delhi, India

Genre: Indie Pop

Members: Snehi (Vocals), Vishal Mehta (Drums & Founder), Harun (Bass), Shivam (Electric Guitar), Harsh (Keyboards), Vishal Sharma (Sound Engineer)

In an era where independent bands battle constantly for visibility, stages, and recognition, HARQATT stands as a testament to perseverance, passion, and the power of staying true to one’s sound. Formed in New Delhi by drummer, composer, and producer Vishal Mehta, the band carries a story shaped equally by good times and hard times — the kind every authentic artist knows too well.

Like most independent acts today, HARQATT has navigated the unpredictable landscape of live shows, fluctuating opportunities, last-minute cancellations, venue struggles, and the everyday challenge of being a band in a world dominated by DJs, short-attention spans, and rapidly shifting trends. Yet through it all, the group has emerged stronger, tighter, and more committed than ever to making meaningful music.

At the heart of HARQATT is its six-member lineup: Snehi’s heartfelt vocals, Vishal Mehta’s driving drums, Harun’s grounding bass, Shivam’s energetic guitar lines, Harsh’s warm keyboard layers, and Vishal Sharma’s meticulous sound engineering that holds it all together. On stage, they create moments that feel raw, real, and honest—born from years of rehearsing in small rooms, performing in unpredictable settings, and supporting each other through every setback.

Vishal Mehta’s artistic journey laid the foundation for the band’s identity. His albums Alone (2017) and Only You (2021), along with his 2019 single still performed live by the band, reflect a musician who has weathered storms and grown through them. HARQATT carries that same spirit—of turning struggle into sound, and experience into expression.

Now, the band is channeling everything they’ve lived—every late-night drive, every rehearsal, every cancelled gig, and every triumphant moment—into their upcoming 14-song album. It promises to be their most honest work yet, capturing themes of companionship, dreams, heartbreak, self-belief, and the unshakeable bond that keeps the six of them together.

HARQATT’s journey is not just about music; it is about endurance. In a scene where bands often fade under pressure, HARQATT continues to rise, proving that true artistry is built not only on talent, but on community, resilience, and the courage to keep going—even when the world feels loud and uncertain.

Their story is still being written—one show, one song, and one shared moment at a time.