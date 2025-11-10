VISHAAD, Starring Rajeshwar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Ketaki Narayan, Heads to KIFF 2025!

It’s official, film fans! We’ve got massive news coming in from the festival circuit! The buzzworthy short film, VISHAAD, has just locked in a spot at the prestigious 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF 2025)! That’s right—it’s been selected for the highly competitive National Short & Documentary Films section!

This isn’t just any film; this is a deeply moving story that explores emotional journeys and the complexities of human connection.

VISHAAD was co-directed by the duo Nilaanjan Reeta Datta, already a two-time National Award winner, and the brilliant Navnita Sen, who not only has a Filmfare win to her name but also wrote the screenplay. Produced by Finchbill Motion Pictures, they’ve crafted a powerful cinematic piece about solitude and memory that you need to watch out for!

Now, let’s talk about the talent on screen! Leading the charge is the amazing Rajeshwar, delivering a standout performance that anchors the film’s emotional core. And talk about star power—the legendary Ashish Vidyarthi adds serious gravitas, while Ketan Narayan brings his signature sensitivity to the ensemble. When these three are on screen, you know you’re in for a treat!

Adding to the magic is the score by Ashu Chakraborty—it’s evocative, it’s tender, and it totally sets the mood. Brilliant Cinematography by National Award winner Cinematographer Jayakrishna (ISC) and impeccable Sound design by Three Times National Award Winner Anmol Bhave.

This KIFF selection is a huge stamp of approval, not just for the VISHAAD team, but for the evolving landscape of Indian short cinema! It shows that films with real heart, stunning craft, and authentic storytelling are what audiences and festivals are hungry for.

Under the minimalist and deliberate direction of Datta and Sen, VISHAAD becomes a cinematic meditation — each frame and sound carefully crafted to evoke introspection. The film does not seek attention; it earns it through quiet brilliance.

Its selection at KIFF 2025 marks a significant recognition of the evolving landscape of Indian short cinema, where emotion, craft, and authenticity thrive in silence.

VISHAAD is not just a film — it is a pause, a breath, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black.