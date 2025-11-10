Entertainment
VISHAAD, Starring Rajeshwar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Ketaki Narayan, Heads to KIFF 2025!
It’s official, film fans! We’ve got massive news coming in from the festival circuit! The buzzworthy short film, VISHAAD, has just locked in a spot at the prestigious 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF 2025)! That’s right—it’s been selected for the highly competitive National Short & Documentary Films section!
This isn’t just any film; this is a deeply moving story that explores emotional journeys and the complexities of human connection.
VISHAAD was co-directed by the duo Nilaanjan Reeta Datta, already a two-time National Award winner, and the brilliant Navnita Sen, who not only has a Filmfare win to her name but also wrote the screenplay. Produced by Finchbill Motion Pictures, they’ve crafted a powerful cinematic piece about solitude and memory that you need to watch out for!
Now, let’s talk about the talent on screen! Leading the charge is the amazing Rajeshwar, delivering a standout performance that anchors the film’s emotional core. And talk about star power—the legendary Ashish Vidyarthi adds serious gravitas, while Ketan Narayan brings his signature sensitivity to the ensemble. When these three are on screen, you know you’re in for a treat!
Adding to the magic is the score by Ashu Chakraborty—it’s evocative, it’s tender, and it totally sets the mood. Brilliant Cinematography by National Award winner Cinematographer Jayakrishna (ISC) and impeccable Sound design by Three Times National Award Winner Anmol Bhave.
This KIFF selection is a huge stamp of approval, not just for the VISHAAD team, but for the evolving landscape of Indian short cinema! It shows that films with real heart, stunning craft, and authentic storytelling are what audiences and festivals are hungry for.
Under the minimalist and deliberate direction of Datta and Sen, VISHAAD becomes a cinematic meditation — each frame and sound carefully crafted to evoke introspection. The film does not seek attention; it earns it through quiet brilliance.
Its selection at KIFF 2025 marks a significant recognition of the evolving landscape of Indian short cinema, where emotion, craft, and authenticity thrive in silence.
VISHAAD is not just a film — it is a pause, a breath, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black.
VISHAAD, Starring Rajeshwar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Ketaki Narayan, Heads to KIFF 2025!
Going Beyond Expectations: Apex Service Partners and Putting People First
Kurt James Wichman Explains How Global Brands Go Local
Amplifyou, an amazing agency for eCommerce
Vasid Qureshi, India’s Top Blogger Shares 5 Tips to Go Viral on Social Media
Bitcoin Mixer CoinJoin Unveils Innovative, Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Transactions Top Best Bitcoin Mixer 2023
Recent Posts
VISHAAD, Starring Rajeshwar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Ketaki Narayan, Heads to KIFF 2025!
It’s official, film fans! We’ve got massive news coming in from the festival circuit! The buzzworthy short film, VISHAAD, has...
Going Beyond Expectations: Apex Service Partners and Putting People First
In today’s service-driven landscape, companies that prioritize people over processes are building resilient and adaptable cultures. Apex Service Partners exemplifies...
Kurt James Wichman Explains How Global Brands Go Local
Expanding into international markets demands more than replicating domestic strategies on a global scale. Brands that succeed understand the importance...
Google Maps will have AI-powered Features for the First Time in India – 10 Upcoming Updates for the App
Google Maps has released a list of 10 updates for the Indian market that incorporate advanced AI models in an...
Kelln Small: What Most Employees Miss When Choosing Health Plans
Navigating health plan options during open enrollment can be overwhelming, especially with the wide range of choices and fine print...
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
From Monastery to Main Street: How a Former Monk Is Revolutionizing Executive Coaching for Tiny Businesses
-
Lifestyle3 weeks ago
Bob Gerace Discusses Coaching Themes: Confession, Reconciliation, Communication, Intimacy, and Fatherhood
-
Book4 weeks ago
A Journey Across Centuries: “The Compass of Truth – Whispers of Dara Shikoh” Explores Memory, Identity and Spiritual Awakening
-
Education2 weeks ago
An Exclusive Interview With Holly Gold: The Heart and Vision Behind The Little Schools
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Season 2025-26: Full Schedule, Preview, Key Dates, Players, Teams and How to Watch Live
-
Travel3 weeks ago
8000 Voices, One Vibe — Ludhiana Sang Every Word with Talwiinder at Bangr Arena
-
Science3 weeks ago
Things to Know about the Orionid Meteor Shower 2025, When and How to Watch
-
Business2 weeks ago
Corporate Event Catering in Manchester: What Businesses Need to Know (and why Manchester sets the bar)