Bobby Atkins, Stonington Connecticut: How Effective Material Handling Supports On-Time Manufacturing Output

In manufacturing, material handling plays a vital role in shaping operational efficiency, safety, and reliability. It encompasses the movement and storage of raw materials, components, and finished goods—impacting everything from daily production schedules to long-term business performance. As noted by Bobby Atkins, when optimized, material handling can reduce bottlenecks, cut down on waste, and improve worker productivity, while poor handling practices can lead to delays, higher operational costs, and workplace injuries.

How Material Handling Impacts Production Schedules

When material handling is inefficient, production schedules tend to suffer. If essential components aren’t where they need to be when they’re needed, assembly lines may grind to a halt, delaying the entire shift and potentially missing delivery deadlines. Keeping materials flowing at the right pace is key to maintaining a consistent output.

In a furniture manufacturing facility, delays in moving wood panels from storage to cutting stations can disrupt the timing of downstream processes, such as finishing and packaging. Even minor disruptions, such as waiting for a forklift or searching for mislabeled inventory, can cascade into hours of lost productivity.

Common Material Obstacles

Many manufacturers struggle with layout issues that create long travel distances between storage and production areas. These inefficiencies not only waste time but also increase the risk of damage or loss during transit. In some cases, outdated workflows or a lack of standard operating procedures can compound the problem.

A warehouse with inaccurate inventory records may lead workers to time-consuming searches for items that aren’t where they’re supposed to be. Inconsistent training can also mean that employees handle materials differently, introducing variability and confusion into daily operations. Equipment breakdowns, especially of handling tools such as lifts or conveyors, add another layer of unpredictability that can impact output.

Practical Approaches to Improve Efficiency

Companies looking to streamline their material handling often begin by reassessing how materials move between storage and production. A well-planned layout can significantly reduce travel time and minimize unnecessary handling, helping maintain a steady workflow and reducing the risk of errors.

Some operations have introduced automated guided vehicles (AGVs) or conveyor systems to move materials with greater precision and speed. These technologies reduce reliance on human labor for repetitive tasks, freeing up personnel to focus on more complex responsibilities that require decision-making. Integrating these systems into warehouse management software can further enhance coordination between departments.

Regular maintenance of material handling equipment is another area that can’t be overlooked. When forklifts, pallet jacks, or hoists are out of service, it disrupts the flow and causes delays. A preventive approach to equipment care reduces downtime and keeps operations running smoothly.

Using Data to Drive Performance Improvements

Data has become a powerful tool in optimizing material handling. By tracking cycle times, inventory movement, and equipment usage, companies can detect inefficiencies they might otherwise miss. When patterns emerge—such as repeated slowdowns at a specific work center—teams can dig deeper to uncover root causes and implement corrective actions.

At an electronics assembly plant, analyzing movement patterns revealed a common bottleneck during shift changeovers. Adjusting staffing and re-routing material flow helped eliminate the delay, improving overall throughput. Continuous monitoring allows teams to adapt quickly and stay ahead of potential issues.

Broader Operational Advantages

Improved material handling doesn’t just affect production speed—it can transform overall plant efficiency. Reducing unnecessary movement and wait times reduces waste and defects, especially in lean manufacturing environments where precision is critical. Streamlined handling also enhances traceability and accountability in quality control processes.

A well-organized handling process also promotes safer working conditions. When materials are stored and transported properly, the likelihood of accidents from tripping hazards, overexertion, or equipment misuse is significantly reduced. Over time, these improvements support better coordination between departments and create a smoother, more resilient operation.