Amazon Prime Day 2025: Best Early Shopping Deals, Discounts and Sales to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day has long been a summertime essential, and this year is no exception. This year, Prime Day 2025 will be back from July 8 to July 11, which will be the first time the shopping event lasts more than 48 hours. Actually, you don’t even need to wait until the official start date to save; it just means you’ll have more time to shop for the best deals. In the run-up to Prime Day, Amazon usually offers early promotions, and this year we’re already seeing some good savings on devices we enjoy. We’ve compiled a list of the top Prime Day offers available right now.

Amazon announced this week that Prime Day 2025 will take place across four days, from Tuesday, July 8, to Friday, July 11. This implies that you will have double as much time to browse the millions of sales offered by the retail giant this year.

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Best Early Deals

Anker 633 Magnetic Portable Charger: Now $43, Was $60 (28% Off)

Wavytalk Turblow Pro Hair Dryer: Now $65, Was $100 (35% Off)

FrSara Neck Fan: Now $27, Was $34 (21% Off)

Hisense 55-Inch 4K Fire TV: Now $500, Was $800 (38% Off)

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum: Now $350, Was $470 (26% Off)

Traeger Grills Pro 22 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker: Now $389, Was $550 (29% Off)

Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter (King): Now $199, Was $249 (20% Off With Coupon)

Whynter ARC-14S Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner: Now $474, Was $600 (21% Off)

Gorich 3-Person Beach Tent: Now $32, Was $50 (36% Off)

Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum: Now $279, Was $349 (20% Off)

Amacool Battery Operated Stroller Fan: Now $20, Was $30 (33% Off With Coupon)

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler (Key Lime): Now $260, Was $325 (20% Off)

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow: Now $50, Was $89 (43% Off)

Prime Day deals: Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Deals under $50

Audible Premium Plus (three months) for $3 ($42 off): New subscribers can save $42 by purchasing three months of Audible for just $3. You can use one book credit each month on any audiobook offered by the service if you have the Premium Plus subscription, and you can also stream any of the listed audiobooks for free. You will also be able to benefit from Audible’s member-only discounts and sales. The offer is valid until July 31.

Anker 313 wireless charging stand for $14 (29% off): Anker’s 313 stand, one of the top choices for wireless chargers, is simple but efficient. Simply rest your phone on its broad platform to receive up to 10W of fast-charging power. It can accommodate phone cases up to 5 mm thick and supports both portrait and landscape orientation.

Samsung SmartTag 2 for $18.50 (38 percent off): The SmartTag 2 is the only device Samsung users need to consider if they want to keep track of their belongings. Easily attached to keys, bags, and other items, this device is one of the top choices for the finest Bluetooth trackers. It leverages Samsung’s extensive network to determine the last known location of the user.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 (50 percent off): This is the most affordable Fire TV Stick available for streaming 4K content, and it supports Dolby Vision and Atmos in addition to Wi-Fi 6. You may see security camera feeds directly on your TV while you’re enjoying your favorite show or film, thanks to its live picture-in-picture feature.

Anker 633 10K magnetic battery pack for $43 (28 percent off, Prime exclusive): Recharging while on the road is made simple with this 10K battery pack, which magnetically affixes to the back of iPhones. Additionally, a built-in kickstand makes it simple to watch videos or make FaceTime calls while charging.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Apple Deals

AirPods Pro 2 for $199 (20 percent off): The full range of Apple-focused features, robust ANC, inbuilt volume controls, a comfortable in-ear design, and a warm sound profile that most people should find tolerable make the AirPods Pro 2 still the company’s best wireless earbuds. They are even capable of serving as a hearing aid. However, their six-hour battery life is still not the best, so you should only purchase them if you are a big fan of Apple products. However, if so, we think they are the greatest wireless earbuds available for iPhone users.

Apple AirPods 4 for $119 at Amazon ($10 off): The battery life and sound quality of Apple’s wireless earbuds aren’t the best, and this entry-level model doesn’t offer wireless charging, Find My tracking, or inbuilt volume controls. However, it still has a ton of Apple-friendly features, including hands-free Siri, spatial audio, and quick pairing with iCloud devices. Its lightweight design should also suit most ears better than earlier AirPods.

Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 ($70 off): Apple’s flagship wearable is the greatest smartwatch available. Faster charging, a somewhat smaller body, and a bit larger display than the previous Series 9 are all features of this largely iterative update. Nevertheless, no other smartwatch can interface as seamlessly with iPhones and other Apple devices, and it remains a complete fitness tracker.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Tech Deals

Ring Doorbell Battery + Indoor Cam 2 for $70 (50 percent off): This package, which includes an indoor security camera and a video doorbell, is a wonderful place to start if you want to install a security system in your house. When you’re not at home, you can talk to people on the other end of the camera and receive motion alerts. You can view both live feeds in the Ring app.

Anker MagGo 10K power bank for $72 (20 percent off): With a 10K capacity and magnets to secure it to the back of your iPhone while it recharges, this brick is the favorite iPhone power bank. In addition to having a built-in kickstand that makes using your phone with the power bank easier, it is Qi2-compatible for fast charging.

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charging station for $84 (24 percent off): This Anker power station is a high choice in the list of the greatest multi-device wireless chargers since it can simultaneously charge a smartwatch, phone, and earbuds. With a convenient place for AirPods and an integrated Apple Watch charger, it is particularly designed for Apple devices. Because it folds up to about the size of a deck of cards when not in use, it’s a good choice for regular travelers.

Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras (five-camera system) for $160 (60 percent off): With this package, you can get enough security cameras to outfit most of your house. Some of the most popular are the Outdoor 4 cams, which are completely wireless and operate on two AA batteries each. They can be used both indoors and outdoors and enable 1080p video, motion alerts, and local video storage when using a thumb drive with the Sync Module 2 that comes with the pack.

Eufy E20 3-in-1 robot vacuum for $380 (42 percent off): The E20, one of Eufy’s newest models and one of the top choices for the greatest robot vacuums, can move through your house on its own while collecting dirt and debris as it goes. However, it can instantly change into a handheld or cordless vacuum, enabling you to manually clean difficult-to-reach areas.

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones + $30 Amazon gift card for $448 ($30 off): Not so long ago, Sony released their latest high-end headphones, and they quickly topped the list of the finest wireless headphones. In addition to having an even more comfortable design and lots of added features like multi-device connectivity, Speak-to-Chat, and more, the company was able to increase sound quality and ANC this time around.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

You must be a Prime subscriber on Prime Day to benefit from most of the savings, as Prime Day is Amazon’s members-only shopping event. You can start your free trial closer to July and take part in the event because Amazon is still giving new Prime subscribers a 30-day trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year, Amazon Prime Day 2025 will take place from July 8 to July 11.

How often is Amazon Prime Day?

Every year in July, Amazon Prime Day usually occurs. In recent years, Amazon has also held “Big Deal Days” in October, which serve as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season and essentially double as a second Prime Day.

How Does Amazon Prime Day Work?

On Amazon Prime Day, Prime subscribers can visit Amazon’s website to view all of the special offers they are eligible for. The savings you see on product pages will automatically appear in your basket, so Prime members don’t need to take any further steps to take advantage of Prime Day sales.

If you’re not a Prime subscriber and you buy on Amazon on Prime Day, you’ll probably notice that many things are on sale, but only “with Prime;” people who aren’t Prime members will not be able to take advantage of those savings.

Is Amazon Prime Day 2025 Only for Prime Members?

Yes, technically, but you should still visit Amazon on Prime Day even if you don’t have a Prime membership. There are always a few sales that are open to all customers on Prime Day, even if most of the sales are only accessible to subscribers. Amazon makes a clear distinction between the two: “Prime exclusive” is shown on product pages close to the deal pricing on the discounts that are only accessible to members who have paid.

In addition, competing Amazon Prime Day 2025 sales will probably be held by other shops such as Walmart, Target, and Best Buy during that period. Therefore, it’s worthwhile to check out other merchants during the week of Prime Day to see if they are matching Prime Day offer prices if you’re not interested in shopping at Amazon at all.