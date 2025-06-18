Things to Know about Amazon Prime Day 2025, the Four-Day Sale and Biggest Shopping Event of the Year

Amazon will hold an extended four-day Prime Day sales extravaganza from July 8 to July 11. This year, Amazon Prime Day will go for four days, which is twice as long as previous years. This will give customers more time to browse the e-commerce site for sales. The company said in its release, this is the first time it has held a site-wide sale for four full days.

Ten years have passed since the first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated on July 15, 2015, which also happened to be Amazon’s twentieth anniversary. With discounts on everything from vacuum cleaners to skirts and AirPod Pro earbuds, it has since expanded to include more days, more countries, and more hype.

Amazon says that last year’s Prime Day was its biggest event, with independent sellers selling over 200 million goods throughout the 48-hour sale.

Here is what to know about Amazon’s 2025 Prime Day.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime members get the opportunity to receive exclusive deals on Amazon.com on Prime Day. The company stated that its goal when launching Prime Day in 2015 was to provide an event that would compete with Black Friday, which occurs on the Friday following Thanksgiving. On Prime Day, customers can purchase goods from the comfort of their homes instead of going to a store.

The summer sale known as Amazon Prime Day was first offered in 2015. Prime Day began as a one-day celebration of the company’s 20th anniversary. The event has grown over the years to last 48 hours, but this year it will be extended to four days: Amazon Prime Day 2025.

“Typically held in the summer, Prime Day features deals on a variety of products across popular product categories,” Amazon stated in a post.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 will begin on July 8 at 12:01 p.m. PDT and end on July 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. However, if you want to start buying early, there are already some early deals worth looking at.

What Time do Prime Day Sales Start?

This year’s Prime Day will take place from July 8–11, with sales beginning on the 8th at 12:01 a.m. PDT. At 11:59 p.m. PDT on the 11th, the event will come to a close.

How Long will Amazon Prime Day Last?

In 2025, four days. Prime Day was traditionally observed for two days in both October and July. After being one of the most well-known two-day sales for several years, July Prime Day will now be extended by two days this year, making it a four-day sale event.

What will be Offered for Sale?

During the Prime Day event, a wide range of products, including electronics, school supplies, apparel, groceries, and cosmetics, will be discounted. Check out Amazon’s Prime Day website to discover what kinds of deals are available.

Before the start of Prime Day on July 8, Amazon is also giving members access to early deals. This includes deals on Amazon devices and brands, discounts for small businesses, and offers on Grubhub+ and grocery delivery services.

Where will Prime Day 2025 Take Place?

Amazon revealed that its July Prime Day event will make a comeback in more than 20 countries, including Ireland. Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the United Kingdom are among the countries that will host Prime Day 2025 again this year.

Which Countries are Taking Part in Amazon Prime Day?

The July Prime Day event will involve 20 countries. Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the United States, and the United Kingdom are among them.

Later in the summer, other nations, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Brazil, Egypt, and India, will have their own opportunity to celebrate Prime Day, according to Amazon.

How Often Does Prime Day Occur Each Year?

Technically, Prime Day only occurs once a year. But for the past three years, Amazon has held Prime Big Deal Days, a comparable October sales event. In recent years, it has also begun to host annual deals, such as the Big Spring Sale, Amazon Pet Day, and the Summer Beauty Event, that are accessible to everyone, not just Prime members. Whether Amazon will keep adding to its annual sale calendar is up in the air.

Is Everything Discounted For Prime Day?

No, there are no site-wide discounts during Amazon Prime Day. Nevertheless, there are still hundreds of thousands of savings available on almost every product category from companies like Amazon, EltaMD, and Sony. Just remember that to benefit from the offers, you must be a Prime member.

Is Prime Day Worth It?

What you’re buying will determine the answer to this inquiry. During Prime Day, you may probably discover some fantastic deals on Amazon devices, computers, and small appliances. The same is true for necessities for personal care and beauty; in recent years, Amazon has significantly improved in these areas.

However, there will also unavoidably be a lot of unimpressive offers. Before adding an item to your cart, we always advise comparing prices on other websites or using tools like CamelCamelCamel to check the item’s price history.

How to Get Ready for the 2025 Prime Day

You must have access to a Prime account to shop the sale. Membership is simple to establish and typically grants you access to exclusive offers on the website, in addition to free two-day shipping. Additionally, you can shop for the greatest deals without paying for a membership by using a free trial (usually, you should wait until less than 30 days before Prime Day to begin a free trial).

Make sure your payment options (such as one-click settings and your default delivery address) are accurate if you decide to start a free trial or if you already have Prime. In this manner, you can swiftly check out during the transaction if necessary.

Listing needs and wants, budgeting before deals, and studying and preparing possible purchases are further strategies to get ready for spring savings.

How Do I Become An Amazon Prime Member?

At any time, you can become a member of Amazon Prime. A 30-day free trial is followed by an annual membership fee of $139. In addition to the sale, a subscription entitles you to several Prime member benefits, including Prime Video services, Grubhub+, free delivery (including same-day, one, and two-day shipping options based on the goods and your zip code), and access to exclusive deals. Certain users, such as students and others who are qualified for government assistance, may also be eligible for cheap memberships.

Can I Participate in Prime Day if I am not an Amazon Prime Member?

According to Amazon, Prime Day is only available to Prime members. You’ll need to purchase a Prime membership, which now costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually, if you don’t already have one.

What’s New in 2025?

This year’s biggest shift is that Amazon Prime Day is now a four-day event instead of just two. This implies that Prime Day deals are available to customers for 96 hours straight. The relaunch of Prime for Young Adults is another new feature this year. It provides a 50% discount after six months of free Prime membership, along with other benefits like 10% cash back on specific products during the event.

The new “Today’s Big Deals” themed daily deal drops, which Amazon says are some of the most exciting offers of the event and are only available to Prime members, are among the new Prime Day features that Amazon recently released. Every day at midnight PDT, these deals go live and are only available while supplies last.

What Types of Deals are Expected on Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Deals on almost every product category, including well-known brands like Apple, Dyson, and others, are likely to be abundant. You can also get some of the best deals of the year on popular Amazon products like Fire TVs, Echo Dots, and more during Prime Day.

Amazon said that there will be deals “across more than 35 categories, including electronics, kitchen, beauty, and apparel, and get their shopping done early for Back-to-School, avoiding the lines and enjoying fast, free delivery with Prime.” However, the release had little more information. As always, I’ll provide more detailed information about deals and discounts as soon as they’re accessible to us (and you).

How Much Less Expensive Are Prime Day Deals?

In addition to lowering the cost of many popular Amazon products, Prime Day encourages fierce competition from other big-box stores like Walmart, Target, Costco, Best Buy, and others. As a result, you stand a decent chance of finding a product you’ve been eyeing on Amazon for a 30%, 40%, 50%, or even higher discount, or finding the same or a better deal elsewhere.

Also, for Amazon-only products like Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Echo devices, Ring doorbells and cameras, Fire Sticks, and more, Prime Day is usually worth it. Prime Day typically offers genuine reductions, particularly on equipment, although it can occasionally be difficult to tell if you’re getting the greatest value during sale periods.

Are Other Retailers Taking Part in Prime Day on Amazon?

Yes. Other shops have taken notice after a decade of Prime Day deals. There will be discounts from a number of retailers that coincide with, come before, or come after Amazon Prime Day. When the time comes, more stores should lower their prices to match Amazon’s, giving consumers like you more options for where to purchase. During Amazon’s Prime Day event, we will cover all the finest offers on top gear, even those that appear elsewhere.