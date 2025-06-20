Everything You Should Need to Know about Summer Solstice 2025

The summer solstice takes place late on Friday, June 20, in the United States, although it will already be Saturday, June 21, in Europe. The Northern Hemisphere’s longest day and shortest night are occurring right now. The official start of summer is also today.

The country is already experiencing a warming trend before summer has even officially arrived.

As the northern hemisphere moves out of the colder, darker months, the astronomical event officially ushers in summer and the start of a longer daylight period.

The Boston Public Library states that Litha, sometimes called Midsummer, is a Pagan holiday that begins on the summer solstice. With dancing and bonfires atop hilltops, the holiday celebrates the start of summer.

For some, it’s a daybreak celebration. For others, it marks the beginning of summer and the arrival of warmer weather.

According to NASA, one of Earth’s poles reaches its greatest tilt toward the sun twice a year, marking the solstice.

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, the term “solstice” is derived from the Latin solstitium, which means “sun stands still,” and describes the instant when the sun’s apparent route pauses before changing course.

Cultures all around the world have long observed the summer solstice with unique traditions, such as dancing around maypoles in Sweden, lighting bonfires in Norway, and seeing the dawn line up with Stonehenge in England.

When is the summer solstice in 2025?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac and NASA both predict that the 2025 summer solstice will occur on Friday, June 20, at 10:42 p.m. ET.

“The situation is reversed for the southern hemisphere, where it’s the shortest day of the year,” says NASA.

What is the summer solstice?

“Astronomers consider this the beginning of Summer in the northern hemisphere,” says NASA.

“The Northern Hemisphere’s tilt toward the Sun is greatest on this day,” according to NASA. “This means the Sun travels its longest, highest arc across the sky all year for those north of the equator.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac states that the solstice itself barely lasts a few minutes.

When is the longest day of the year in 2025?

In 2025, Friday, June 20, will be the longest day of the year for people in the northern hemisphere.

This occurs when “the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer,” which is situated at 23.5 degrees north latitude, according to NASA.

Is the summer solstice the first day of summer?

According to NASA, scientists do indeed consider the summer solstice to be the official start of summer in the northern hemisphere.

The astronomical seasons begin on solstices and equinoxes, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. When the sun crosses the equator or reaches its most extreme position, these events take place.

According to the organization, meteorological seasons “are more closely tied to our monthly civil calendar than the astronomical seasons are,” and they divide the year into three-month groups based on temperature cycles.

Does the same day always mark the summer solstice?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac states that the summer solstice does not always fall on the same day. Depending on the year, it may fall on June 20, 21, or 22.

This is because the solstice’s timing isn’t dependent on a certain date on the calendar. Rather, it is based on the precise time that the sun leaves the celestial equator and arrives at its northernmost point in Earth’s orbit.

What takes place on the summer solstice?

According to the National Weather Service, the sun reaches its zenith in the sky at noon on the day of the summer solstice, and its position barely shifts for a few days before and after.

The term “longest day” describes the day with the most sunlight, not the number of hours in the day.

When does the summer solstice often fall?

According to the NWS, the summer solstice can occur on any day between June 20 and June 22, depending on the year.

The solstice happened on Thursday, June 20, 2024.