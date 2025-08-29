The world of sport is changing, and at its core lies a powerful shift: the recognition that the mind is as critical as the body in achieving success. Bringing this evolution to the forefront, eminent sports psychologists Dr. Chaitanya Sridhar and Keerthana Swaminathan announce the release of their groundbreaking book, Minds in Motion: The Catalyst’s Role of Sports Psychologists, published by Clever Fox Publishing.

In an era where athletes are under constant pressure to deliver peak performance, the book highlights how sports psychologists are becoming the unseen catalysts of victory. With mental health and resilience taking center stage in global sporting conversations—from Simone Biles to Naomi Osaka—Minds in Motion becomes a timely contribution that bridges science, practice, and real-life stories from the world of elite sports.

A Deep Dive Into the Psychology of Sport

Structured into three dynamic sections—Performance, Well-being, and Ecosystem—the book offers:

Evidence-based insights into managing perfectionism, anxiety, identity, and burnout.

Real-world case studies that illustrate how psychological interventions empower athletes to sustain excellence.

Ethical frameworks and practitioner reflections that guide the future of sports psychology.

Holistic strategies for coaches, athletes, and organizations to cultivate environments where mental health and performance thrive together.

Whether you are an aspiring athlete, a seasoned coach, a sports scientist, or someone passionate about the role of the mind in sport, this book delivers tools and perspectives that resonate beyond the playing field.

About the Authors

Dr. Chaitanya Sridhar

India’s pioneering Sports and Trans-species Psychologist, Dr. Sridhar has mentored elite athletes, including Olympic medallists, and was the first woman sports psychologist in the IPL. Recognized by the Sports Ministry for shaping high-performance psychology in India, she has co-created India’s first online sports science course with IIT-Madras. She is also a TED speaker, author of Elephant Wings to Freedom, and founder of AANE (All About the Nature of Elephants), a platform that integrates animal and human psychology for compassionate coexistence.

Keerthana Swaminathan

A leading ISSP-R listed sports psychologist, Keerthana works closely with IPL teams and Olympic and Paralympic athletes. As President of INSPA and Co-Director of The Performance Doctor, she actively advocates for athlete well-being and culturally relevant psychological practice. Currently pursuing a PhD on psychological safety and performance, she combines research expertise with real-world applications. She is also the author of When I Looked Back It Was 21 Already.

Why This Book is a Game-Changer

Sports psychology has often been misunderstood or overlooked in India and many parts of the world. Minds in Motion challenges that narrative, showing that:

Winning is not just about physical training—it’s about mental mastery.

Psychological interventions can prevent burnout, sustain motivation, and create resilient champions.

The role of the sports psychologist is not secondary but central to the future of competitive sports.

As global sports move toward more athlete-centered and mental health-conscious models, this book is poised to become a handbook for change—for practitioners, athletes, organizations, and fans alike.