Repent While It’s Dark — Only in the Dark, Do People Truly Reveal Themselves by Yuvraj G

A Dark and Unflinching Debut

Clever Fox Publishing proudly announces the release of Repent While It’s Dark, the striking debut of author Yuvraj G. This collection of four short stories does not simply entertain — it confronts. Darkness here is not merely the absence of light, but a crucible in which human nature is tested, stripped of its protective layers, and revealed in its rawest form. Through his piercing prose and unapologetic storytelling, Yuvraj takes readers into spaces where grief is hidden, repentance is whispered, and morality bends under the weight of survival. These are not tales for the faint-hearted, but for those willing to look unflinchingly into the shadows — and perhaps see a reflection they were not prepared for.

Stories That Push Moral Boundaries

Each story in this collection offers a distinct moral challenge, forcing the reader to grapple with uncomfortable truths. In “When is the Wedding?”, a timid, simple-minded househelp will stop at nothing to ensure his daughter’s wedding happens — even if it means walking down a path that erodes his humanity with each step. “Turn” grips you in a vice from the first page — a breathless, bloody chase through the streets as a young man late for an interview boards a taxi that refuses to stop for anything… or anyone. In “The Stare”, a nightmare unravels in broad daylight as a man wakes to find an entire town watching him in eerie silence, a corpse lying at his feet. The answers he seeks lead to revelations about identity, the fragility of trust, and the lengths we go to protect what little humanity remains. Finally, “Mr and Mrs Forgettable” transports readers to the mist-shrouded midnight hills of Darjeeling, where two strangers meet in search of forgetfulness. What begins as idle conversation drifts into dangerous emotional territory, revealing hidden longings and the delicate, unreliable nature of memory itself.

An Uncomfortable but Honest Mirror

Yuvraj’s writing does not aim to soothe — it provokes. Repent While It’s Dark forces readers to question the moral frameworks they believe in, and to consider whether their own principles would withstand the darkness. The stories are bound together by a common truth: people reveal their truest selves when they believe no one is watching. With visceral descriptions, sharp dialogue, and pacing that swings between quiet tension and explosive action, Yuvraj masterfully balances raw brutality with moments of fragile beauty.

About the Author

Yuvraj Gawra is an emerging voice in Indian literature, currently based in Bengaluru and pursuing a degree in Journalism and English Literature. Repent While It’s Dark marks his first foray into the publishing world and sets the tone for a career unafraid to tackle the darker corners of the human experience. A self-described “nerd” and devoted pop-culture enthusiast, Yuvraj’s creative vision is shaped by an insatiable love for books, films, and art in all its forms. Alongside his 9-to-5 corporate career, he continues to nurture his passion for writing, approaching storytelling as both a privilege and a responsibility with relentless honesty.