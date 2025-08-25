Celebrating Hindi with words and vision: Dr Kumar Vishwas recites poetry for Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in New Delhi

New Delhi, 24th August, 2025: To celebrate the beauty and cultural significance of the Hindi language, Power Grid Corporation of India, a Maharatna company of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, organized a special poetic evening at Manekshaw Auditorium in New Delhi. Renowned Poet, Author and powerful orator, Dr. Kumar Vishwas was the key highlight of the evening, with his captivating performance, Dr. Vishwas, enthralled the gathering with his unique style of presenting Hindi poetry that blends humor, emotion, and patriotic fervor.

The event was inaugurated by Shri R.K. Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India. On this occasion, Shri G. Ravishankar, Director (Finance), Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Shri Naveen Srivastava, Director (Operations), Shri Vamsi Ram Mohan Burra, Director (Projects), Dr. Saibaba Darbamulla, Government Nominee Director, Shri Shiv Tapasya Paswan, Independent Director, Smt. Sajal Jha, Independent Director, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Power were present.

During the poetry recitation, Dr. Kumar Vishwas said, “Hindi is not merely a language; it is the living emotion of our culture carrying within it the fragrance of our villages, the dreams of our youth and the wisdom of our elders. Just as Power Grid ensures the flow of electricity across the nation, Hindi ensures the flow of culture, unity, and belonging in every Indian heart. I extend my warm congratulations and gratitude to Power Grid Corporation of India for recognizing and celebrating this priceless heritage of our nation.” Further he said “Hindi language is the bridge between our past and our future. I congratulate Power Grid Corporation of India for celebrating Hindi with such reverence, much like they connect every corner of Bharat with the flow of energy.”

The poetic evening resonated with soulful poetry recitations that celebrated the richness and versatility of the Hindi language. Eminent poets including, Mr. Ekagra Sharma, Mr. Dinesh Bawra, Ms. Pallavi Mishra and Mr. Vinod Pandey were presented verses that highlighted Hindi as not just a medium of communication, but as a binding force of India’s cultural identity.

The event, held as part of POWERGRID’s commitment to promote Hindi in official and cultural spheres, brought together employees, dignitaries, and literature enthusiasts. Apart from POWERGRID personnel and their family members, a large number of guests from the Ministry of Power, Public Sector Undertakings under the Ministry of Power, Narakas, Gurugram etc. were present on this occasion.