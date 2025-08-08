Kissht Founder Ranvir Singh on Transforming India’s Credit Landscape

In the crowded lanes of possibility, some of the most powerful journeys begin with the simplest of bonds. For Ranvir Singh, the seeds of leadership, service, and discipline were sown early, nurtured in a Fauji family that instilled a deep sense of purpose. His upbringing shaped not only his character but also his approach to problem-solving, strategic, empathetic, and grounded in impact.

An alumnus of IIT, Ranvir’s academic journey was marked by intellectual curiosity and drive. He further sharpened his business acumen at IIM, where he gained profound insight into India’s evolving financial and consumer landscape. This unique blend of technical grounding and strategic thinking prepared him for a career that would later redefine how millions of Indians access credit.

His professional trajectory led him to McKinsey, one of the world’s most respected consulting firms, where he stood out for his ability to blend analytical rigor with a deep understanding of market dynamics. It was here that the question took root: What if we could solve a real problem for millions of Indians left behind by traditional finance?

That problem was financial access. Despite India’s digital progress, a significant portion of the population-especially first-time borrowers, gig workers, and micro-entrepreneurs remained invisible to traditional lenders. Banks, bound by legacy systems and outdated credit models, offered little to those without formal credit histories.

(Kissht Founder – Ranvir Singh)

In 2015, driven by this conviction, Ranvir Singh co-founded Kissht, a digital lending platform with a singular vision: to democratize credit in India. While fintech was still emerging in the country, Ranvir was already building a robust, tech-driven ecosystem that used data science, deep merchant integrations, and risk intelligence to deliver fast, accessible, and responsible credit.

But Kissht wasn’t just about disbursing instant loans. Under Ranvir’s leadership, it became a vehicle of empowerment, enabling a young professional to buy her first laptop, a small trader to expand his shop, or a family to finance their first car. These were not just transactions, they were dreams being funded.

The journey was far from easy. Convincing sceptical investors, navigating regulatory ambiguity, and building trust in a sector dominated by legacy institutions took resilience. But what fueled Ranvir wasn’t just ambition- it was conviction. He believed India’s financial ecosystem was ready for change, and he was determined to be one of its key architects.

Today, Kissht stands as a leading force in India’s digital lending landscape, trusted by millions. It combines cutting-edge technology with human insight, scale with purpose, and speed with responsibility. And behind this transformation is Ranvir Singh-a leader who followed his heart into entrepreneurship, balancing strategy with empathy and vision with execution.

As Kissht looks toward its next chapter, scaling further and potentially going public-it does so with more than just robust metrics. It carries forward a powerful origin story. A story of a determined individual, his unwavering belief in financial inclusion, and his quest to build a future where access to credit is not a privilege, but a right.