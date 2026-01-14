Google Introduces New Updates to Its Veo AI Video Generation Tool

Google has revealed several upgrades to its Veo AI video-generating tool. Veo can now produce vertical videos, create videos based on reference photos, and upscale clips to 1080p and 4k resolution.

If you don’t have time to record product clips, Veo 3.1, Google’s most potent AI video generation system to date, might be a useful tool to have in your toolbox for producing video content. In fact, the ability to turn still photos into vertical videos might be useful in this regard.

According to Google:

“Even with short prompts, you can generate dynamic and engaging videos based on ingredient images. You’ll now see richer dialogue and storytelling, making your videos feel more alive and expressive.”

The secret to striking a home run with your AI video clips, or any video content, is to start with a brilliant idea. Some AI-generated videos have gathered a lot of popularity and become viral hits of their own. Developing a solid concept for your videos is just as, if not more, crucial than having the ability to produce them.

Additionally, Google points out that Veo 3.1 has improved identity consistency, which will guarantee that your characters and background objects keep their appearance even when the scenario and location change.

Additionally, as said, you may now create videos with a native 9:16 aspect ratio:

“Whether you are creating for YouTube Shorts or other platforms, you can now produce high-quality, full-screen vertical storytelling without cropping or quality loss.”

This might be a useful addition given the prevalence of short-form video, which could once more make this a tool worth exploring.

Additionally, Veo 3.1 can produce videos in 1080p and 4K through upscaling, which can enhance the appearance of your work.

Some useful developments that are worth checking out if you’re considering using AI to create videos.

According to Google, Veo 3.1 will be accessible through YouTube Shorts and the YouTube Create app. It will also be accessible in the Gemini app’s portrait and video modes starting today.

“In Shorts, get started by clicking Create [+] and then selecting the ‘Create Video’ button in your media gallery, or by selecting from the top right corner > Create video. You can also get started by downloading the YouTube Create app on Android and then tapping ‘Generate video.’ Note: This new capability will initially be available to YouTube Create users in India, the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. We hope to roll out more broadly (including to iPhones) in the coming months.”

Additionally, Google is introducing the improved Veo 3.1 model to Google Vids, Flow, the Gemini API, and Vertex AI.