Google Provides NotebookLM’s Video Overviews in 80 Different Languages: What’s New

Google revealed that its NotebookLM offering’s Video Overviews feature is now available in 80 languages, allowing more users around the world to see video presentations of their work in the language of their content.

French, German, Spanish, and Japanese are among the 80 languages that Google has added to NotebookLM’s Video Overviews feature, the company revealed on Monday. The company has improved Audio Overviews, making the audio descriptions in languages other than English more thorough.

According to the tech giant, all Audio Overviews will be “significantly upgrading” to be more thorough and detailed.

“Whether you’re a student reviewing hours of lecture footage to prepare for a final exam, a researcher sifting through a dense academic presentation for key findings, or a curious mind trying to learn a new skill from a complex DIY tutorial, Video Overviews provides a concise, easy-to-understand video in your preferred language,” said Google in a blog post.

NotebookLM introduced Video Overviews last month, enabling users to create video presentations using their notes, PDFs, and photos. This upgrade is helpful for non-native English speakers who wish to learn from visual summaries in their preferred language, as it was previously only available in English.

Furthermore, audio overviews for users who do not speak English are improving. The entire version was only available in English at first, and it was limited to short summaries. More detailed summaries are now available to users in more than 80 languages. According to the company, those who only want the highlights will still have the option to receive a shorter overview.

All users can begin using the updates now, and they will be made accessible worldwide over the coming week.

In addition, Google declared that its Audio Overviews in more than 80 languages would transition from short-form to full-length formats in order to provide the same level of nuance, structure, and depth as its English Audio Overviews. According to Google’s blog article, shorter highlights can still be generated.

Video overviews in multiple languages

Video overviews, which were first introduced last month, turn notebook sources into AI-narrated slides by fusing documents, images, diagrams, quotes, and numbers into succinct video explainers. Users can now create these presentations in more than 80 languages thanks to the latest expansion.

The feature serves a broad range of audiences, including professionals reviewing research papers and students getting ready for exams. NotebookLM seeks to make complex material more approachable and interesting by providing spoken and visual explanations in local languages.

Comprehensive audio overviews

According to Google, audio overviews in languages other than English have also been improved to provide the same level of detail. The latest update offers in-depth discussions that synthesize concepts from multiple sources for deeper insights, whereas previous versions provided shorter summaries.

Shorter summary options are still accessible for customers who value conciseness, providing an option between in-depth research and succinct summaries.

Global rollout

The updates, which include better audio overviews and video overviews in more than 80 languages, are being rolled out internationally today and will be available to all users in a week.

Google’s NotebookLM: How to generate a video overview

Open or create a notebook and upload sources.

Choose “Video Overview” from the Studio panel.

To customise the language or focus, use the three-dot menu.

To improve context or emphasis, include prompts.

How to create an audio overview in Google NotebookLM

Open or create a notebook and upload sources

Choose Audio Overview from the Studio panel.

Select the language and change the length (Shorter, Default, Longer).

To improve focus or competence, include steering prompts.

Which languages can you use with NotebookLM?

Just go to the app settings, select the “Output Language” option, and then pick your chosen language to modify NotebookLM’s Video Overviews’ output language. These procedures also apply to modifying Audio Overviews’ language. All users are currently receiving the update, but according to Google, it may take up to a week before everyone can use it.

Many Indian languages, including Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sindhi, Sinhala, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, can now access NotebookLM’s Video Overview feature.

In addition, other languages such as Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic (Colloquial Egyptian), Arabic (Modern Standard), Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bulgarian, Burmese (Myanmar), Catalan, Cebuano, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French (Canada), French (European), Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Korean, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Serbian (Cyrillic), Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (European), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Mexico), Swahili, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese are among the other languages that are now supported by the feature.

These updates are intended to satisfy the needs of NotebookLM’s global audience, assisting users in learning through audio or video summaries regardless of their preferred language.

These updates are available to everyone as of right now, and they will be distributed around the world throughout the next week.