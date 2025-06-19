Adobe Firefly App Now Available on iOS and Android Phones to Create AI Images and Videos Anywhere

Adobe has released the Firefly app for iOS and Android smartphones, enabling users to create AI-generated photos and videos directly on their devices. Firefly, which is already a web app, allows users to create or edit content by entering text prompts and utilizing Adobe’s own tools in conjunction with models from OpenAI, Google, Flux, and other companies.

Adobe has been working to get people to use their platform for AI-related tasks. In April, the company released a revamped Firefly web app that enables users to use both third-party and Adobe’s own Firefly models for creating images and videos.

Adobe stated that support for iOS and Android apps would be added later when it released the revamped Firefly app earlier this year. The company is fulfilling that commitment today, as both versions may be downloaded from their respective stores.

Because of the app’s syncing with Creative Cloud, creators can start projects on their phones and finish them with ease using desktop applications like Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

It is now launching a Firefly app for iOS and Android that enables users to use all of its models in addition to those from Google (Imagen 3 and Veo 2), OpenAI (GPT image generation), and Flux (Flux 1.1 Pro).

The new smartphone apps, like the online app, allow you to create images or videos or turn images into videos using prompts. Additionally, you can use generative expand to enlarge an image or generative fill to edit specific areas of an image. Using the Firefly mobile app, users of Adobe Creative Cloud can begin a project and store it in the cloud for later access via the desktop or online app.

Additionally, the company is now supporting more third-party models, such as Runway’s Gen-4 Image, Ideogram 3.0, and Black Forest Labs’ Flux.1 Kontext.

Additionally, the company is adding video generation capabilities to Firefly Boards, its collaborative whiteboarding platform. With Canvas, users may create videos using both Adobe’s own and the competition’s video models.

According to Adobe, consumers have used its Firefly models to create over 24 billion media assets to date, and its AI capabilities have significantly contributed to a 30% increase in new subscribers each quarter.

If you’re unfamiliar with Firefly, it’s where Adobe combines all of its AI tools for creating images, videos, music, and vectors. During its Max conference in London in April, the company relaunched the app. It has been attempting to improve the existing capabilities ever since, beginning with a feature it calls Firefly Boards.

As the name implies, the tool provides a means of creating digital mood boards. When Adobe revived Firefly, it was in private beta. Now that it has a few new features, such as the ability to quickly organize files and create videos from sample assets, the company is making it available to everyone.

With today’s release, Boards also provide continuity via Adobe Creative Cloud, so any changes you make to an image in Photoshop after downloading it will be mirrored on the board.

Adobe’s own image models were supported when the new Firefly originally came out, along with a number of partner systems like Imagen 3, Veo 2, and ChatGPT image generation. Adobe is now adding Runway, Luma, Pika, and Ideogram to its list of third-party models. Providers of the new and old models have committed to refraining from using Adobe user data for training.

Pricing and Availability

You can now download Firefly Mobile from Google Play and the App Store. The web version of Firefly Boards is presently in beta testing. The Creative Cloud Pro plan includes every new feature added to the Firefly mobile apps and web version. The following is the pricing, which includes GST:

Firefly Standard: Rs 797.68 per month

Firefly Pro: Rs 2,394.22 per month

Firefly Premium: Rs 15,965.40 per month

Firefly Mobile App Features

Several creative AI capabilities are combined into a single interface by the Firefly mobile app. It supports combining many models for customized output and enables users to create and modify visuals using prompts or reference inputs. Important features include:

Text to Image: Produce visuals based on text suggestions

Text to Video: Convert descriptions into short video clips

Image to Video: Convert Animate stills into moving visuals

Generative Fill: AI-powered additions or deletions of image elements

Generative Expand: Using cleverly filled-in enlarged regions, extend pictures

AI Model Access: Use Google Imagen 3/4, Veo 2/3, OpenAI, and Adobe Firefly models.

Creative Cloud Sync: Syncing projects between desktop, web, and mobile apps is possible.

Transparency in AI and creative rights

Adobe Firefly adds Content Credentials to each AI-generated output to boost confidence and protect creative rights. These credentials ensure transparency and give creators control over attribution by disclosing whether a third-party or Adobe AI model was used.

Firefly Boards (Public Beta)

Additionally, Adobe unveiled Firefly Boards, a collaborative tool for innovative ideation. Teams can create and remix visuals and videos using text prompts. It is compatible with Pika 2.2, Google’s Veo 3, Adobe’s Firefly Video Model, and Luma AI’s Ray2. Right now, Firefly Boards is accessible online as a Public Beta.

The Adobe Firefly app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.