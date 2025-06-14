Startup
3 Strategies for SMEs to Enhance Their Customer Experience (CX) with AI
Why adopting AI technologies in Customer experience (CX) is essential in today’s customer-centric environment, and not merely a way to get a competitive edge.
Customer experience (CX) is a crucial competitive differentiation in today’s ever-changing corporate environment, and artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key component in forming CX as a field. AI may help SMEs succeed in a variety of areas, including operations, customer service, insights gathering, and personalized marketing.
There are many AI-powered solutions available for SME budgets, even though technology expenditures can be expensive. It’s interesting to note that, as capabilities become more broadly available and integrated, AI has leveled the playing field for fundamental capabilities, cutting the cost of solutions.
AI is a technology, and like any technology, businesses must begin with a use case rather than the technology itself, despite the buzz around it. Always consider technology as an enabler.
Let’s examine three use cases that demonstrate how SMEs may use AI to improve customer experience.
1. Customer opinions
Understanding and enhancing consumer experiences depends heavily on customer feedback, and artificial intelligence has completely changed what is feasible. Over the past year or two, tools have advanced significantly, from gathering input to analytics and suggestions.
Although there are numerous methods available to assist organizations in gathering feedback (such as survey tools, CRMs, digital/website tools, web forms, and VoC platforms), the quality of data analytics differs significantly across providers and solutions. Businesses should consult their providers regarding analytics and insights dashboards prior to making a purchase, even though AI has improved analytics capabilities, particularly text analytics. Selecting a system that can ingest metadata for analysis and incorporate text analytics is essential for comprehending CX drivers rather than merely computing metrics.
AI is also essential for analyzing feedback data from sources other than traditional surveys, including social media, online reviews, phone and chat logs, and others, in order to glean insightful information. These insights offer a clear view into the mood, preferences, pain spots, and experience of the customer. Businesses may improve the CX by using AI to make data-driven decisions and gain a deeper understanding of their customers’ experiences.
2. Customer support
Although there are worries that AI bots are replacing frontline employees or creating bad customer experiences, customer service is an essential component of CX success. When properly configured, AI-powered chatbots can handle and even automate basic questions around the clock, offering prompt answers and freeing up human agents to work on more difficult problems. Businesses are better able to allocate resources because of the cost reductions that result from this greater efficiency.
SMEs can create AI-powered chatbots for their websites or social media accounts using a variety of chatbot systems. These platforms frequently provide drag-and-drop interfaces and pre-built templates to make creating chatbots simple.
Even if these bots aren’t flawless now, their capabilities are getting better all the time.
3. Advancement
AI has several applications in marketing, but personalization is the most pertinent to CX. Real-time AI analysis of enormous volumes of consumer data enables companies to pinpoint marketing niches and tailor outreach campaigns. Higher engagement rates and more focused campaigns may result from this. AI is used by marketing automation solutions to optimize email marketing by customizing subject lines, content, and delivery schedules for every client. Although personalization is not novel in and of itself, AI makes it simpler for smaller companies to take advantage of these features.
Companies must keep in mind to select AI solutions that fit their budget and unique requirements. SMEs must begin with a use case in mind and concentrate on areas where AI may have the most influence on the customer experience.
