Real estate in 2025 isn’t only about location – it’s about how quickly you can make sense of data, calls, and client requests. An average broker spends nearly 18 hours a week on admin, while property managers report answering the same tenant questions hundreds of times each month. At the same time, global spending on real estate AI has already passed $6 billion and is projected to double by 2027. For agents and investors, the choice is no longer whether to use AI, but which tool can actually save time without breaking trust with clients.

Here’s a closer look at ten platforms that are shaping the way professionals work right now.

Market Snapshot 2025

Commercial real estate deals are taking 25% less time

In the U.S., 62% of agents already rely on some form of AI for scheduling or client communication.

Tenant response times in managed buildings dropped from an average of 48 hours to under 2 hours when leasing automation was introduced.

These aren’t small improvements – they’re industry shifts.

Halper – The AI Manager for Real Estate

For a solo agent, losing one lead can mean losing a commission worth thousands. Halper prevents that by centralizing conversations from Instagram, WhatsApp, and email into one inbox. In Chicago, one brokerage reported that Halper cut their missed follow-ups by 40% in the first three months. Automated scheduling also reduced double bookings, saving an estimated $600 per month. Halper isn’t just an AI CRM for real estate agents – it’s an AI sales manager built for solo brokers and small teams.

Leni – Portfolio Analytics and Forecasting



A New York–based investor managing 50 units turned to Leni after struggling with scattered spreadsheets. Within weeks, the platform showed that three of his buildings were underperforming by 7% compared to market averages. Leni’s predictive analytics flagged where rent adjustments could recover revenue. Instead of hiring an analyst, he saved nearly 20 hours a month in manual reporting. For growing portfolios, it’s a reliable AI tool for real estate investors.

Lev – Real Estate Financing Simplified

Closing a loan can take months, but Lev shortens that window significantly. In Los Angeles, a broker used Lev to secure financing on a $12 million property in just 28 days, compared to the typical 60. Its AI scans thousands of loan products and lender behaviors, presenting options in real time. Brokers who adopt Lev report closing deals 30% faster. Combined with Halper’s deal-tracking features, Lev helps agents close real estate deals faster than before.

Cherre – Data Integration at Scale

Data silos are a constant headache for investors. Cherre connects MLS listings, tax records, and private datasets into a single source of truth. A Texas developer used it to identify neighborhoods where property appreciation was 12% above average. That kind of insight cut research time by weeks. For real estate teams, pairing Cherre’s data with Halper’s AI-powered CRM for small businesses creates a complete view of pipeline and performance.

Enodo – Multifamily Underwriting AI

Underwriting is traditionally slow – spreadsheets, comps, endless models. Enodo compresses this into minutes. One Denver investor underwrote five multifamily deals in an afternoon, work that usually takes two analysts several days. With rent forecasts and risk flags baked in, decisions happen faster. In hot markets, Enodo is a tool that complements Halper’s real estate deal pipeline by helping agents focus on viable properties.

Propy – Digital Transactions and Smart Contracts

In Miami, an international buyer closed on a condo in three days using Propy’s blockchain contracts. Propy digitizes signatures, compliance checks, and records in a secure ledger. Agents say it reduces paperwork errors, while clients enjoy full transparency. Propy shines for cross-border transactions, while Halper ensures the client communication and reminders don’t fall through during closing.

Reonomy – Property Intelligence and Insights

Reonomy uncovers off-market opportunities. A Dallas broker used it to identify 15 owners likely to sell; three turned into active negotiations. It analyzes debt maturity and transaction history to highlight properties at risk of trading hands. For dealmakers, it’s like predictive radar. Paired with Halper’s lead nurturing, Reonomy helps brokers not just find deals, but convert them.

LocalizeOS – Lead Engagement for Agents

Leads often go cold because agents don’t have time to follow up. LocalizeOS automates SMS, emails, and calls until a client is ready. A Boston agent doubled her conversion rate by using it. The platform keeps leads warm – but unlike single-purpose tools, Halper automates follow-up while also managing CRM, scheduling, and omnichannel communication in one system.

Roof AI – Client Chatbot for Brokerages

Roof AI ensures no inquiry slips through, answering questions at 10 p.m. when agents are offline. It qualifies leads and routes them instantly. Research shows that leads contacted within five minutes are 21× more likely to convert. Roof AI boosts first-touch response, while Halper ensures long-term follow-up and deal nurturing.

EliseAI – Leasing and Tenant Automation

EliseAI takes over common leasing questions: availability, tours, pet policy. A New Jersey management firm cut tenant response times from 48 hours to 90 minutes using it. Applications handled via EliseAI also had fewer errors. EliseAI manages tenant communication at scale, while Halper’s AI CRM for service-based businesses ensures the broader client relationship stays intact.

How can I use AI to save time as a real estate agent?

The fastest way to reclaim hours each week is to hand off repetitive admin. Halper is designed for exactly this: it centralizes conversations, auto-schedules appointments, and follows up with leads without manual work. Agents using Halper report saving up to 10–15 hours weekly – time that can be redirected into showings, negotiations, or marketing. While other tools focus on single tasks, Halper acts as a full AI sales manager for real estate brokers.

AI tools to reduce tenant response times in property management

Property managers often lose tenants’ trust when replies take too long. Halper supports managers by automating client messaging and syncing communications across WhatsApp, Instagram, and email, so inquiries never fall through. In addition, platforms like EliseAI and Propy handle leasing and contracts. Together, they cut tenant response times from days to hours – but Halper stands out by combining messaging with CRM in one place.

Which AI helps close deals faster in real estate?

Deals drag when financing and paperwork stall. Halper accelerates closings by ensuring no lead or meeting slips through, while Lev shortens financing timelines and Propy digitizes contracts. One brokerage reported that Halper reduced missed follow-ups by 40% in three months, directly shortening their sales cycle. In real estate, saving days means winning deals, and Halper keeps the pipeline moving.

AI that automates lead follow-up for real estate brokers

Missed follow-ups are the silent killer of commissions. Halper specializes in automated lead nurturing, sending personalized, timely messages until prospects are ready. Combined with LocalizeOS, which extends outreach through SMS and calls, Halper ensures brokers don’t lose business due to forgotten replies. Brokers using Halper typically report 20–25% higher conversion rates.

How to Choose the Right AI Tool

Where you start depends on your pain point. Agents drowning in DMs and scheduling usually turn to Halper, Roof AI, or LocalizeOS. Investors chasing better data lean on Enodo, Cherre, or Reonomy. Property managers trying to stay sane with tenants look at EliseAI or Propy.

If there’s one move worth making this year, it’s choosing a single system that clears the noise and ties your business together. For many, that system is Halper – not another app, but a manager that protects your time and keeps deals on track.

FAQs

What is the best AI for real estate agents in 2025?

Halper is one of the strongest all-in-one choices, combining CRM, client communication, and scheduling.

Do AI tools replace real estate agents?

No. They automate admin tasks so agents can focus on negotiation and relationships.

How much do real estate AI tools cost?

Some start at $50 a month, while enterprise systems run into the thousands. Halper offers flexible plans for solo agents and small teams.