Fourth Of July: Here’s What’s Open and Closed on US Independence Day 2025

The US observes July 4 as a holiday. One of the largest national celebrations in the US is the Fourth of July, sometimes referred to as US Independence Day. The day commemorates the July 4, 1776, unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress. Along with establishing the United States as an independent country, the Declaration also announced the country’s separation from Great Britain. This year’s Fourth of July celebrates the United States of America’s 249th year of founding.

This day is commemorated annually with parades, fireworks, carnivals, fairs, political speeches, and many festivities. In the US, the Fourth of July is recognized as a federal holiday, which means that most services are closed for the day nationwide. What you need to know about what will be open and closed on July 4th, 2025, is provided here.

What Will Be Closed?

Every federal office, including the courthouse and legislature, will be closed.

Courts and the legislature are among the state offices that will be shut down.

All of the big banks will be shut down, including Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, Citibank, and JPMorgan Chase.

The stock markets will be shut down. The day will also be off for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

On July 4, post offices will be closed, and mail delivery, caller service, and post office box service will not be available.

Certain store locations will be closed, and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available.

The Department of Motor Vehicles, US warehouses, and public libraries will also be closed.

What Will Be Open?

There will be ATMs and online banking options. Capital One Cafes will continue to provide basic banking and financial services and needs.

FedEx will continue to operate FedEx Custom Critical while providing a modified service at the FedEx Office. Additionally, UPS Express Critical service will be offered.

On July 4, most of Kroger’s grocery stores, including Fred Meyer, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Ralphs, and QFC, will be open during their regular hours. Walmart and Target will continue to operate during regular operating hours.

While Trader Joe’s stores will close at 5 p.m., most Whole Foods stores will remain open during regular business hours.

Although some stores may have changed their hours, major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens will probably be open.

While most restaurants will remain open, some will have changed hours or close early.

Most zoos and museums will be open.

Banks and Financial Services on the July 4th Holiday

ATMs and online banking will continue to be available.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, bank branches will reopen.

Delivery Services and Post Offices

USPS: Regular mail delivery is not available, and post offices are closed. Priority Mail Express will be the only service provider.

UPS: No deliveries or pickups. There may be fewer hours at some UPS stores.

FedEx: Most of the services have stopped. The FedEx Office may have different hours.

Urgent shipments: UPS Express Critical is available (24/7 service).

Stock Market on July 4th, 2025

NYSE & Nasdaq:

Early close on Thursday, July 3, at 1 PM ET. Closed completely on Friday, July 4.

Bond Market: Close early on July 3 and completely on Independence Day.

Shops are open on the Fourth of July holiday

Although store hours may differ by location, many retail locations will remain open:

Walmart: Open from 6 AM to 11 PM

Target: Open (check local hours)

Costco: Closed Sam’s Club: Limited hours (Plus: 8 AM-6 PM, Club: 10 AM-6 PM)

Home Depot & Lowe’s: Open, may close earlier than usual

Macy’s, Kohl’s, PetSmart, Petco, IKEA: Open regular hours

Nordstrom, Burlington: Hours vary by store

Restaurants & Coffee Shops on July 4, 2025

Many casual dining spots and fast food companies will have modified hours.

McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Cracker Barrel: Generally open

Starbucks, Dunkin’, Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden: Vary by location

Chipotle: Most locations close early at 3 PM

IHOP, Whataburger, Firehouse Subs, Hooters: Open normal hours

A Few Quick Tips Before Heading Out

For location-specific hours, check apps or give a call in advance.

Before the evening fireworks, get ready for crowds at restaurants and shops.

To prevent delays, finish banking and shipping duties by July 3.

Why Is July 4th Celebrated in the United States?

Every July 4th, Independence Day is celebrated to honor the Declaration of Independence, which was made in 1776 by the Continental Congress, which proclaimed freedom from British rule. In 1870, it was declared a federal holiday, and in 1938, it became a paid holiday.

The Fourth of July now represents liberty, unity, and patriotism. In celebration of the country’s foundational ideals, American cities hold parades, fireworks shows, concerts, and community events.

Fourth of July: Traditions and celebrations

Fireworks, parades, concerts, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, baseball games, and family reunions are all common celebrations of US Independence Day. These events build an awareness of patriotism among communities while also remembering the country’s history.

While households frequently celebrate with get-togethers and cookouts, many cities have big public fireworks displays. In honor of the country’s foundational ideals of liberty and democracy, public celebrations are organized and political leaders give speeches.

