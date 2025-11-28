Health
Cheema Medical Complex Highlights 35-Year Contribution to Mohali’s Healthcare Development
Mohali (Punjab), 28 November: Over 35 years after its establishment, Cheema Medical Complex (CMC) continues to play an important role in Mohali’s healthcare ecosystem. Founded in 1988 by Dr. B.S. Cheema, the hospital has grown from a modest practice into a full-fledged multispeciality centre serving thousands of families across Mohali, Chandigarh and surrounding rural areas.
Located in Sector 59 near the BSNL Telephone Exchange, CMC has built a reputation for dependable healthcare centred around ethical practices and affordability. With a 60-bed setup and a diversified line-up of medical departments, the hospital has emerged as a convenient choice for patients seeking coordinated care.
Long-Standing Trust in Patient Care
The hospital management notes that families in Mohali have relied on CMC across generations for their medical needs—from child delivery and routine surgeries to physiotherapy sessions and emergency treatments. This consistency, according to the team, has been the cornerstone of the institution’s growth.
Over the years, CMC has expanded its roster of specialist doctors and strengthened its support services. From trained nurses to skilled technicians, the hospital ensures a multi-layered system that supports diagnosis, treatment and recovery.
A Wide Range of Services Under One Roof
CMC’s services include General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Cosmetic Surgery, Maternity Care, Dental Services, Nephrology, Cosmetology and Physiotherapy. The hospital’s emergency care department functions round-the-clock, addressing urgent cases with immediate medical attention.
The availability of multiple specialities allows patients to avoid the inconvenience of travelling to different facilities for consultations, tests or procedures. The hospital’s team highlights that such integrated care helps improve treatment timelines and patient satisfaction.
Strengthening Community Health Awareness
Beyond its clinical services, CMC remains active in community health outreach. The hospital organizes periodic wellness drives and awareness campaigns focusing on early detection of diseases, women’s health, nutrition, physiotherapy benefits and lifestyle disorders. These programs are aimed at supporting public health education across Mohali.
Future Outlook
The hospital is currently exploring enhancements in patient monitoring systems, diagnostic equipment and speciality care services. As patient expectations evolve, CMC aims to adopt new technologies and systems that contribute to timely and effective healthcare.
CMC remains committed to ethical medical practices, affordability and accessibility. Its long-standing presence in Mohali reflects its role as a healthcare partner for thousands of families over the past three decades.
Website: https://cheemamedicalcomplex.com/
