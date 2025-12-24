Tolga Horoz: How Developing an Interest in How People Solve Problems Shapes Better Thinking and Innovation

For Tolga Horoz, paying attention to how people solve problems opens up new ways of thinking. It’s not just about finding the right answer but understanding how different approaches work in various situations. This kind of curiosity helps us become more aware of our own patterns and reactions when facing challenges.

In team environments, noticing someone’s method—whether they rely on step-by-step analysis or rely on instinct—can help build better communication and collaboration. A colleague who breaks down complex issues into smaller parts might inspire a more structured approach to your own work, especially when things feel overwhelming. You might also be encouraged to reevaluate your own assumptions or try something you’ve previously dismissed.

This mindset can also shape how people learn from everyday situations. Watching how a friend handles conflict or how a coworker navigates a difficult project can lead to small but meaningful shifts in how one sees and solves problems. Even seemingly minor moments can carry lessons that stay with you.

Different Problem-Solving Styles to Pay Attention To

People approach problems in surprisingly different ways. Some lean on logic and structure, breaking issues into parts and solving them step by step. Others trust their instincts or take a more experimental route, adjusting as they go. There are also those who thrive by involving others, seeking out conversation and cooperation as part of the solution.

Observing these different methods can lead to a better grasp of your own tendencies. Someone who typically jumps to conclusions might begin to appreciate the patience of a coworker who asks questions before acting. It’s easy to get stuck in your own habits, so paying attention to others can serve as a gentle nudge.

In classrooms, meetings, or even casual brainstorming sessions, these styles become visible. A student who sketches out ideas before writing may reveal a visual thinking process, while another who talks through their thoughts out loud might be exploring solutions through dialogue. Each offers something valuable to learn. Identifying these styles also helps in choosing the right approach depending on the situation.

How Observation Builds Sharper Thinking

Watching others work through problems helps sharpen your ability to think critically. It gives you access to techniques you might never have considered and helps you notice what tends to be overlooked. When you see someone tackle a familiar issue in a completely different way, it challenges your assumptions and invites you to rethink your default habits.

This kind of mental flexibility is especially useful when things don’t go as planned. The more ways you’ve seen problems approached, the easier it becomes to pivot or reassess when your first plan doesn’t work. Gradually, you start to recognize patterns, anticipate obstacles, and ask better questions—skills that strengthen decision-making and creativity.

From Curiosity to Innovation

When you stay open to how others approach problems, new ideas tend to surface without forcing them. A mixture of observed techniques often gives rise to fresh solutions that wouldn’t emerge from a single mindset. Borrowing elements from different styles can lead to unexpected breakthroughs.

Consider a designer who notices how a software engineer troubleshoots bugs by isolating variables. That mindset, applied to a visual problem, might lead to more efficient workflows. Innovation often starts by noticing—and then blending—what already exists in new and useful ways. Even across industries or disciplines, these insights can translate into surprising advantages.

Practical Ways to Practice This Skill

Acquiring this habit doesn’t require major changes—just attention. Listening closely during meetings, reading about how others overcame obstacles, or even pausing to ask someone how they arrived at a decision can open the door to valuable insight. The more you make a habit of noticing, the more natural it becomes to apply what you’ve learned to your own situations.

After observing someone’s approach, take a moment to reflect on why it worked or didn’t. Over time, these reflections build a mental toolkit that can be drawn on in the future. Whether you’re solving a technical issue or navigating a personal challenge, having multiple strategies in mind leads to more confident problem-solving.