How to Do a Market Analysis and Use It to Grow Your Business

Discover what market analysis is and how to perform it yourself.

Market analysis: what is it?

Market analysis is a thorough evaluation of the target market for your company as well as the competitive environment in a particular sector. With the help of this analysis, you can forecast the level of success you may anticipate when launching your brand and its merchandise into the market. Market study comprises qualitative information about the values, desires, and purchasing motivations of consumers as well as quantitative information about the size of the market you wish to service, pricing customers are willing to pay, and revenue estimates.

You can gain from performing a market analysis in several ways, including:

Identify possibilities and trends in your sector.

Set your company out from the competition.

Lower the expenses and hazards associated with starting a new company (or changing the direction of an existing one).

Adapt goods and services to the needs of your target market.

Examine both achievements and shortcomings.

Make the most of your marketing initiatives.

Reach out to new market niches.

Track the performance of your company.

Take your company in new directions.

You could encounter terminology like “market research” and “marketing analytics,” which have similar definitions, while investigating this issue. The following are some differences:

To effectively market products to a specific market, market research entails learning about the wants and behaviors of its clients.

In order to boost return on investment, marketing analytics examines the data of particular marketing initiatives, such as social media interaction and landing page sign-ups.

Here, we concentrate on market analysis as a comprehensive part of the company plan. To build a solid business foundation and do your market analysis, keep reading.

Six steps to conducting a market analysis

The six primary steps of market analysis are covered in this part, along with their respective goals and questions to help direct your investigation and thoughts.

Do some industry research.

Gaining knowledge of your sector as a whole can help you compete with other brands, see trends, and know how to enter it.

To get you started, consider these questions:

What statistical data can you obtain about your sector from organizations such as professional groups and BMI Research?

How many companies operate in this sector?

How big is the market in terms of the total number of possible clients?

What is the industry’s revenue generation?

Which industry norms govern how businesses and consumers conduct themselves?

What outside variables, such as laws and regulations, emerging technology, global events, and social and economic development, have an impact on how companies in this sector operate?

Where in the industry do you see room for innovation?

Examine the competitive environment.

The following phase moves you from general industry information to a closer look at the brands that will be vying for the attention of potential clients in your target market. To help you with your process, consider these questions:

In your business, which brands are the most well-known? Who establishes the trends and draws in customers?

What are the value propositions, prices, and offers of these brands?

Which platforms, technology, and sales strategies are employed by these brands to develop a client journey?

How do these companies engage and educate their audiences through content?

Determine any gaps in the market.

Finding market gaps, differentiating your goods and services, and making a name for yourself in your sector are all made possible by knowing how rival brands perform.

Market gaps are needs that current brands still have to address. For instance, in the field of online education, students are interested in subjects that are not covered in current courses; in this situation, you might create a course to address this need.

The following inquiries will assist you in determining any gaps in the market:

Considering the results of your industry research, how will outside influences like societal shifts and new regulations affect the creation of goods and services?

Customers should be asked, “What do you need or want that you can’t find right now?”

What specific shortcomings exist in the goods and services offered by rivals?

How can you improve goods and services based on your skills and strengths?

Identify your target audience.

The next step is to become more precise about the clients you wish to service now that you are aware of your industry, the competitive environment, and the market gaps you can close.

Identify your target market based on the traits that increase the likelihood that specific customers will buy goods and services from you:

Which particular market sector within your industry can you effectively target in terms of potential customers?

How would you characterize this group based on their psychographics (beliefs, values, goals, lifestyle, etc.) and demographics (age, ethnicity, income, geography, etc.)?

How do they go about their daily lives?

What issues and difficulties do they face?

When posting on social media or interacting with your competitors, what terms, expressions, thoughts, and ideas do customers in your target market employ to characterize these issues?

What are your offers’ characteristics and benefits, and how will they meet the needs of your target market?

Which marketing messages can you employ to show empathy and compassion while appealing to this target market?

Determine entry barriers.

It’s critical to have a thorough understanding of the elements that could hinder your effective market entry as you get to know your target audience and customize your offers and messaging to them. In this manner, you can come up with a plan to deal with obstacles.

To increase the visibility of access obstacles, consider the following questions:

How much does it cost to launch your company, taking into account suppliers, technology, product development, patents, and certifications?

What legal conditions must you meet before launching?

Which social, political, and economic variables could influence consumer behavior and their propensity to buy your products?

How much do your main rivals spend on advertising to win over loyal customers?

What steps must you take to position your products as superior options in terms of cost, value, and convenience of use?

Make a sales projection

Sales forecasting is the process of projecting future sales to obtain funds from lenders and investors or make informed business decisions. It is helpful to create forecasts for time intervals like the next three months, six months, or a year.

To create a sales prediction, respond to these inquiries:

Which goods and services are you planning to offer?

Based on your target market’s behavior and the size of your market, how many units do you anticipate selling in each time increment?

How much will you charge for each good or service?

How much does it cost to make and market each offering?

To quantify your forecast, use this formula:

(Number of units to be sold X price per unit) Sales projection – (cost per unit X number of units)

Your checklist for market analysis

Your market analysis procedure should be guided by the aforementioned steps and this checklist.

Do some industry research.

Get a comprehensive grasp of all that is going on in your sector and get ready to handle it.

Look into rivals.

Be aware of your primary rivals and how to set your brand apart from theirs.

Determine any gaps in the market.

Look for unmet wants and unresolved issues in your market.

Identify your target audience.

Recognize the distinctive qualities of your clients and adjust your marketing and offers appropriately.

Determine entry barriers.

Recognize your obstacles and take on problems head-on.

Make a sales projection.

Make informed business decisions by estimating future sales.