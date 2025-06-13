Major League Cricket 2025: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Time and How to Watch MLC 2025 Live

Connect with us

The 2025 Major League Cricket, commonly referred to as MLC 2025 or 2025 Cognizant Major League Cricket for sponsorship purposes, will mark the third season of Major League Cricket, a franchise Twenty20 cricket competition that was founded in the US by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) in 2019.

The third season of Major League Cricket 2025, the best T20 league in the United States, will run from June 13 to July 14. 34 matches will be played in the tournament’s third edition, nine more than the previous year. View the full MLC 2025 schedule. The reigning winners are the Washington Freedom.

Six clubs will compete for the Major League Cricket (MLC) title, as they did in the previous year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) granted the MLC List-A designation last year, designating it as the United States’ official T20 competition.

The Washington Freedom won the MLC championship after defeating the San Francisco Unicorns in the final. The two clubs will rekindle their battle during the MLC 2025 season start. MI New York defeated the Seattle Orcas at the 2023 summit to become the first MLC champions.

The third MLC season will feature international cricket players Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, and Sunil Narine, all of whom played in the just-finished Indian Premier League.

The third edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) will begin play on June 13 (IST) and its final is set for July 14 (IST). Unlike the previous edition, the tournament will be held across a month at three distinct venues: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, and Oakland Coliseum in California.

Similar to past editions, an enlarged season with 34 matches would pit six teams against one another for the desired title. A double round-robin competition will precede the playoffs, which will conclude with the championship game at Dallas’ Grand Prairie Stadium. This article will offer a summary of all relevant facts about MLC 2025.

How Many Teams will Participate in the MLC 2025 Season 3?

At the MLC 2025, six teams will face off on the main stage. Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns, MI New York, Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Seattle Orcas will face off.

Major League Cricket 2025 Schedule

All in Indian Standard Time (IST)

MLC 2025 schedule

DateMatchTimeVenue
June 13, FridaySan Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom6:30 AMOakland Coliseum
June 14, SaturdayMI New York vs Texas Super Kings6:30 AMOakland Coliseum
June 15, SundaySan Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders2:30 AMOakland Coliseum
June 15, SundaySeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom6:30 AMOakland Coliseum
June 16, MondayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings2:30 AMOakland Coliseum
June 16, MondaySan Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York6:30 AMOakland Coliseum
June 17, TuesdayTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas6:30 AMOakland Coliseum
June 18, WednesdayWashington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders6:30 AMOakland Coliseum
June 19, ThursdayMI New York vs Seattle Orcas6:30 AMOakland Coliseum
June 21, SaturdayTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 22, SundayMI New York vs Washington Freedom5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 23, MondaySeattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders1:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 23, MondayWashington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 24, TuesdayMI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 25, WednesdayTexas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 26, ThursdaySeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 27, FridayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 28, SaturdaySeattle Orcas vs MI New York5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 29, SundayWashington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns1:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 29, SundayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
June 30, MondayTexas Super Kings vs MI New York5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
July 2, WednesdaySan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas4:30 AMBroward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 3, ThursdayTexas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom4:30 AMBroward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 4, FridayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York4:30 AMBroward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 5, SaturdaySan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings12:30 AMBroward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 5, SaturdayWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas4:30 AMBroward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 6, SundayMI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders12:30 AMBroward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 6, SundaySeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings4:30 AMBroward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 7, MondayWashington Freedom vs MI New York12:30 AMBroward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 7, MondayLos Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns4:30 AMBroward County Stadium, Lauderhill
July 9, WednesdayQualifier5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
July 10, ThursdayEliminator5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
July 12, SaturdayChallenger5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
July 14, MondayMLC Final5:30 AMGrand Prairie Stadium

This expansion of the league will result in 34 matches in the next season of the MLC. 19 games were played in the first season, and 25 games in the second.

The six MLC teams are going to face each other twice in a double round-robin format over 30 league stage matches before the start of the playoffs.

The Eliminator of the playoffs will battle the third and fourth-place teams against each other, while the Qualifier will pit the league’s top two clubs against one another.

The Qualifier winner will advance to the championship match. The Challenger match for second place in the final will be played between the Qualifier’s losing team against the Eliminator’s winning squad.

The MLC 2025 games will be held at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Oakland Coliseum, and Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. All of the playoff games will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium.

How to watch Major League Cricket 2025 live in India

Major League Cricket 2025 will be streamed live in India via the JioHotstar app and website.

Related Topics:

