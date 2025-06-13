Major League Cricket 2025: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Time and How to Watch MLC 2025 Live

The 2025 Major League Cricket, commonly referred to as MLC 2025 or 2025 Cognizant Major League Cricket for sponsorship purposes, will mark the third season of Major League Cricket, a franchise Twenty20 cricket competition that was founded in the US by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) in 2019.

The third season of Major League Cricket 2025, the best T20 league in the United States, will run from June 13 to July 14. 34 matches will be played in the tournament’s third edition, nine more than the previous year. View the full MLC 2025 schedule. The reigning winners are the Washington Freedom.

Six clubs will compete for the Major League Cricket (MLC) title, as they did in the previous year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) granted the MLC List-A designation last year, designating it as the United States’ official T20 competition.

The Washington Freedom won the MLC championship after defeating the San Francisco Unicorns in the final. The two clubs will rekindle their battle during the MLC 2025 season start. MI New York defeated the Seattle Orcas at the 2023 summit to become the first MLC champions.

The third MLC season will feature international cricket players Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, and Sunil Narine, all of whom played in the just-finished Indian Premier League.

The third edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) will begin play on June 13 (IST) and its final is set for July 14 (IST). Unlike the previous edition, the tournament will be held across a month at three distinct venues: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, and Oakland Coliseum in California.

Similar to past editions, an enlarged season with 34 matches would pit six teams against one another for the desired title. A double round-robin competition will precede the playoffs, which will conclude with the championship game at Dallas’ Grand Prairie Stadium. This article will offer a summary of all relevant facts about MLC 2025.

How Many Teams will Participate in the MLC 2025 Season 3?

At the MLC 2025, six teams will face off on the main stage. Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns, MI New York, Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Seattle Orcas will face off.

Major League Cricket 2025 Schedule

All in Indian Standard Time (IST)

MLC 2025 schedule

Date Match Time Venue June 13, Friday San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom 6:30 AM Oakland Coliseum June 14, Saturday MI New York vs Texas Super Kings 6:30 AM Oakland Coliseum June 15, Sunday San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 2:30 AM Oakland Coliseum June 15, Sunday Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom 6:30 AM Oakland Coliseum June 16, Monday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings 2:30 AM Oakland Coliseum June 16, Monday San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York 6:30 AM Oakland Coliseum June 17, Tuesday Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas 6:30 AM Oakland Coliseum June 18, Wednesday Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 6:30 AM Oakland Coliseum June 19, Thursday MI New York vs Seattle Orcas 6:30 AM Oakland Coliseum June 21, Saturday Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 22, Sunday MI New York vs Washington Freedom 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 23, Monday Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 1:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 23, Monday Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 24, Tuesday MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 25, Wednesday Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 26, Thursday Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 27, Friday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 28, Saturday Seattle Orcas vs MI New York 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 29, Sunday Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns 1:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 29, Sunday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium June 30, Monday Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium July 2, Wednesday San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas 4:30 AM Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 3, Thursday Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom 4:30 AM Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 4, Friday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York 4:30 AM Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 5, Saturday San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings 12:30 AM Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 5, Saturday Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas 4:30 AM Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 6, Sunday MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 12:30 AM Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 6, Sunday Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings 4:30 AM Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 7, Monday Washington Freedom vs MI New York 12:30 AM Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 7, Monday Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns 4:30 AM Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill July 9, Wednesday Qualifier 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium July 10, Thursday Eliminator 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium July 12, Saturday Challenger 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium July 14, Monday MLC Final 5:30 AM Grand Prairie Stadium

This expansion of the league will result in 34 matches in the next season of the MLC. 19 games were played in the first season, and 25 games in the second.

The six MLC teams are going to face each other twice in a double round-robin format over 30 league stage matches before the start of the playoffs.

The Eliminator of the playoffs will battle the third and fourth-place teams against each other, while the Qualifier will pit the league’s top two clubs against one another.

The Qualifier winner will advance to the championship match. The Challenger match for second place in the final will be played between the Qualifier’s losing team against the Eliminator’s winning squad.

The MLC 2025 games will be held at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Oakland Coliseum, and Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. All of the playoff games will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium.

How to watch Major League Cricket 2025 live in India

Major League Cricket 2025 will be streamed live in India via the JioHotstar app and website.