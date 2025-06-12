Oslo Diamond League 2025: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Preview and How to Watch

The sixteenth season of World Athletics’ annual series of outdoor track and field competitions is the 2025 Diamond League. Since the Diamond League’s establishment in 2010, the competition has evolved into the premier athletics series. There are 32 Diamond Discipline events. There will be several Diamond Discipline events at each meeting, some of which won’t be televised. The World Athletics Continental Tour, the second tier of track and field competitions, will host events that have lost their Diamond Discipline status.

At the sixth stop of the 2025 Diamond League athletics season on Thursday, June 12, Olympic rematches and world records may be on the horizon.

Beginning in 2025, each meeting will nominate four events—two for men and two for women—as Diamond+ Disciplines. These events will have higher prize money, meaning that the $10,000 first-place prize at regular meetings will double from $10,000 to $20,000, and the $50,000 prize at the Diamond League Finals will double.

The Diamond League Finals, which will take place in Zürich on August 27 and 28, 2025, will mark the end of the competition.

Paris 2024 stars confirmed for the Bislett Games in Oslo include world record holders Karsten Warholm and Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis. At the sixth Diamond League visit, Olympic champions Rai Benjamin, Julien Alfred, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi are also expected to excite the audience.

At Oslo’s Bislett Stadium, nine Olympic champions from Paris 2024 will participate.

The Olympic 400-meter hurdles champions Rai Benjamin, Karsten Warholm, and Alison Dos Santos will compete in a unique 300-meter hurdles event at the Bislett Games for the first time since that thrilling final.

The men’s pole vault, where world record holder Armand Mondo Duplantis heads an all-star field, will be the other Paris podium rematch at the meeting in Oslo.

Some of the best track and field athletes in the world, including nine current Olympic champions from Paris, will return to Oslo after a brief six-day break.

Max Burgin of Great Britain, who ran a personal best of 1 minute and 43 seconds in Rabat two weeks earlier, competes in the men’s 800m in a loaded field. He is now fourth in the event rankings, but he will have fierce opposition, including Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the Olympic champion from Paris.

Two Ethiopians are vying to surpass Joshua Cheptegei’s 2020 time of 12 minutes and 35 seconds, which puts the men’s 5000m world record in peril.

These contenders are Yomif Kejelcha, who placed second last year, and Hagos Gebrhiwet, who missed the record by a little over a second.

After competing at the Grand Slam Track last month, George Mills of Team GB, who took home silver at this year’s European Indoor Championships, is continuing his outdoor campaign. Although the Briton has a lot of work ahead of him to stay with the Ethiopians, he plans to improve on his personal best time of 12 minutes and 58 seconds.

The men’s 300-meter hurdles, the competition’s last event, is expected to be one of the evening’s most spectacular displays. The 300-meter hurdles provide a quicker and more explosive alternative to the conventional 400-meter setup, but it is not an Olympic event. There will be racing from all three of the Olympic medallists from the Paris Games.

Olympic silver medallist Karsten Warholm of Norway will be the center of attention, along with Olympic winner Rai Benjamin and bronze medallist Alison dos Santos. Since the event was added to the DL program earlier this year, the home athlete has won the 400-meter hurdles world record and is the first and only person to hold the 300-meter hurdles world record.

In the 100m, the two quickest women in Britain are visible. Paris Olympic winner Julien Alfred, Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, and current event leader Maia McCoy will compete against Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita.

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis will also keep trying to win the Diamond League for the seventh time in a row.

The Swedish pole vaulter is without a doubt the best of all time in the sport, having broken the world record 11 times.

With 14 Diamond League events scheduled for the sixth stop of the 2025 Diamond League, read on to find out who and what to watch.

What time and where is the Oslo Diamond League?

The Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway, will host the Oslo Diamond League meeting on Thursday, May 12, 2025.

How to watch the 2025 Diamond League in Oslo

The meeting of the 2025 Oslo Diamond League is scheduled for Thursday, June 12.

The Wanda Diamond League YouTube page will stream action in multiple territories.

In the UK, the rights are owned by Red Button and BBC iPlayer, while FloTrack will be used for U.S. audiences.

In the majority of Africa, SuperSport is the owner of the 2025 Diamond League rights.

BBC Three will be providing live coverage of the event starting at 7 p.m. BST for fans in the UK. Additionally, it will be accessible via the BBC mobile app and BBC iPlayer.

Schedule for the 2025 Oslo Diamond League meeting

The meeting of the Oslo Diamond League 2025 is scheduled on Thursday, June 12. At 19:15 Central European Summer Time (CEST), the first Diamond League competition, the women’s triple jump, begins. The evening begins with a series of minor events showcasing local athletes.

Diamond League competition schedule – All times Central European Summer Time (GMT+2).

19:15 – Triple jump women

19:20 – Pole vault men

19:53 – Javelin women

20:04 – 400m women

20:19 – 800m men

20:26 – 3000m steeplechase women

20:41 – Triple jump men

20:42 – 200m men

20:48 – Javelin women

20:56 – Dream mile men

21:06 – 100m women

21:14 – 5000m men

21:36 – 400m hurdles women

21:53 – 300m hurdles men