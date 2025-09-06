September Full Moon 2025: Everything You Should Need to Know, When and Where to See Corn Moon

This year’s Corn Moon will be a very amazing sight for skywatchers over much of the world on the evening of September 7. During a total lunar eclipse, this bright full moon will also have a “Blood Moon” appearance.

On the evening of September 7, the Corn Moon, a radiant farewell to summer, will shine in our skies. This year, it will be even more magical because of a rare total lunar eclipse that will turn the moon copper-red in a spectacular Blood Moon show. This year’s Corn Moon is particularly noteworthy because the traditional Harvest Moon title is moved to October. This celestial display promises beauty, amazement, and a hint of cosmic poetry, regardless of your level of interest in astronomy or stargazing.

When is the September full moon?

The next full moon will be the September corn moon of 2025, which will rise on Sunday, September 7th, and reach its brightest point at 2:09 p.m. Eastern. Both Saturday and Sunday evenings will show it as full.

What is the Corn Moon, and why is it called Corn Moon?

When it’s not the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon nearest to the fall equinox, the Corn Moon is the one that occurs in September. The name may cause you to pause for a moment, but pay attention. This is when North America’s staple crop, maize, was traditionally ready for harvest.

Even while full moons frequently have poetic names, the Harvest Moon is a more focused idea. Since October will be the Harvest Moon in 2025, the September full moon is known as the Corn Moon, commemorating the Northern Hemisphere’s traditional corn harvesting season. This change occurs approximately every two to three years.

This naming was heavily influenced by Native American traditions. The Zuni referred to it as “the Moon when everything ripens and corn is harvested,” while tribes such as the Abenaki dubbed it the Corn Maker Moon. The rhythms of agriculture and thankfulness are strongly ingrained in this name.

Why is it called the corn moon?

According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, the reason September’s corn moon got its name is because it falls during the late summer/early fall season when corn is harvested in the northern United States.

The corn moon this year will also be a blood moon.

What is a blood moon?

When the normally blood moon turns red or ruddy brown, it is called a “blood moon.” When the moon is completely in Earth’s shadow and some light from the sunrises and sunsets on Earth falls on the moon’s surface, giving it a red appearance, it can occur during a total lunar eclipse.

According to SpacePlace, a blood moon can also refer to a full moon in the fall when the leaves are turning red, or it might describe a moon that seems reddish due to dust, smoke, or haze in the sky.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

An astronomy phenomenon known as a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon line up such that the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, darkening it.

In contrast to solar eclipses, totality is safe to watch without eye protection and can last for about two hours.

When is the September 2025 total lunar eclipse?

According to Space.com, the second total lunar eclipse of the year will take place on September 7, 2025, between 11:28 am and 4:55 p.m. Eastern, although it won’t be visible from the US this time. Between 1:30 and 2:52 p.m. Eastern, it will spend 82 minutes in totality, completely submerged in the Earth’s dark inner shadow.

Parts of Australia, India, Cairo, and South Africa will be able to witness totality. Around 77% of people on Earth will be able to witness totality, and nearly 88% will be able to witness at least some of it. But from North America, it won’t be visible at all.

March 2-3, 2026, is when the next total lunar eclipse will be observed in the United States.

Why this year’s Corn Moon is important

The Corn Moon this year is particularly noteworthy because it falls during a Blood Moon, a total lunar eclipse. When the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, it casts a shadow on the moon, giving it a deep red or coppery color. This is a spectacular event. It will be one of the longest total phases in recent years, lasting approximately 82 minutes.

Timings and visibility

On September 7, 2025, the Corn Moon will attain full illumination between 18:08 and 18:10 UTC, or about 2:10 p.m. EDT. Even though the moon is currently full, it is still below the horizon; thus, the ideal time to see moonrise is at sunset.

Where the eclipse (blood moon) will be visible

This Corn Moon has a dramatic twist: a total lunar eclipse. The following areas will get the full Blood Moon effect:

The regions where totality will be most noticeable are Asia, Australia, Africa, and much of Europe.

The moon will have set or not yet risen when the eclipse peaks, so people in North and South America—including India’s neighbors—will miss it in person, but they may still watch it live.

How and when to see it

Peak Fullness: On September 7, 2025, at around 2:09 p.m. EDT (or approximately 11:09 a.m. PDT), the Corn Moon reaches full illumination.

Moonrise: Just after sunset on the same day is the greatest and most visually dramatic time to see the full Corn Moon. The moon’s warm radiance creates a breathtaking sight as it rises higher in the eastern sky.

Eclipse Timing (in UTC):

Penumbral begins: 15:28

Partial eclipse: ~16:27

Totality peaks: 18:11, lasting until ~19:53

Ends: 20:55

Viewing Tips: The best thing about seeing this celestial wonder is that you don’t need any additional equipment to see a lunar eclipse. Although the phenomena is easily observable with the naked eye, a telescope or binoculars can enhance the view and show the rich textures of the lunar surface as well as the dramatic red shading that occurs during the eclipse.

When is the autumnal equinox, or first day of fall, in 2025?

Monday, September 22, at 2:19 p.m. Eastern is the first day of fall, sometimes referred to as the autumnal equinox, September equinox, or fall equinox.

When is the October full moon?

On October 6, there will be the October full moon, sometimes referred to as the hunter’s moon.