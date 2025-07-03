Prefontaine Classic 2025: Full Schedule, Preview, Field, Events and How to Watch Diamond League Eugene Live

Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, will host the Prefontaine Classic, also known as Diamond League Eugene, on Saturday, July 5. Some of the world’s biggest performers will compete in Tracktown, USA, for the event’s 50th anniversary. On Saturday, July 5, NBC Sports and Peacock will broadcast live coverage of the 50th Prefontaine Classic, the premier annual international track and field competition in the United States, from Eugene, Oregon, from 4-6 p.m. ET.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m race), Quincy Hall (400m), Athing Mu-Nikolayev (800m), Cole Hocker (mile), Masai Russell (100m hurdles), Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump), and Valarie Allman (discus) are among the American Olympic gold medalists competing in the meet.

Athletes are getting ready for the USA Track and Field Outdoor and Para National Championships, which will take place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon from July 31 to August 3.

Tokyo will host the World Championships from September 13–21.

Faith Kipyegon is running in the women’s 1500-meter race just one week after trying to break the 4:00 mark in the mile.

The women’s 100-meter dash features a star-studded lineup of competitors, including Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sha’Carri Richardson, Julien Alfred, Tia, and Tina Clayton. The event is a complete repeat of the 2024 Paris Olympics Podium.

Mya Lesnar, who won an NCAA Championship at the same location only weeks ago, is competing in the shot put, while reigning Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall is leading the long jump.

This year, the race will be called the Mutola 800m in honor of Maria Mutola, who will be honored in the women’s 800m. During her career, Mutola won 16 races in the Prefontaine Classic, 12 of which were in the 800M. With 16 victories, she leads all previous winners of the Prefontaine Classic.

The men’s field is equally packed, with Letslie Tebogo leading the 200-meter race. The field is full of celebrities in the annual Bowerman Mile, a race held only for the Prefontaine Classic in honor of the late coach Bill Bowerman. It should be an entertaining mile race because the competition includes Americans Cole Hocker, Hobbs Kessler, and Grant Fisher in addition to Kenyans Timothy and Reynold Cheruiyot. Nathaniel Ezekiel is participating in the 400-meter hurdles on the same stage where he won the NCAA Championship only a few weeks ago.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the star of the women’s 400-meter race, which is incredibly fast even though it’s not a Diamond League event.

2025 Prefontaine Classic Schedule

*All times Eastern

1 p.m. — Men’s Hammer Throw

1:50 p.m. — Men’s Discus

2:10 p.m. — Men’s 10,000m

2:25 p.m. — Women’s Hammer Throw

3 p.m. — Women’s Para 100m

3:07 p.m. — Men’s Para 100m

3:14 p.m. — Women’s Para 800m

3:24 p.m. — Men’s Para 200m

3:27 p.m. — Women’s Shot Put

3:30 p.m. — Men’s Pole Vault

3:38 p.m. — Women’s Long Jump

3:44 p.m. — Women’s 100m Hurdles

4:04 p.m. — Men’s 400m Hurdles

4:12 p.m. — Men’s 100m

4:20 p.m. — Women’s 5000m

4:43 p.m. — Men’s 400m

4:46 p.m. — Women’s Discus

4:51 p.m. — Women’s 400m

4:56 p.m. — Men’s Shot Put

4:58 p.m. — Women’s 1500m

5:09 p.m. — Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

5:25 p.m. — Men’s 200m

5:34 p.m. — Women’s 800m

5:44 p.m. — Women’s 100m

5:50 p.m. — Men’s Mile

2025 Prefontaine Classic Events to Watch

Women’s Long Jump (3:38 p.m)

Tara Davis-Woodhall, an American, is the leader of the three 2024 Olympic medalists. With an indoor/outdoor 2025 world record of 7.07 meters, Tokyo Olympic gold champion Malaika Mihambo is only two centimeters ahead of Davis-Woodhall’s best. Since the beginning of 2024, Davis-Woodhall has won all 12 of her competitions, leaving her unbeaten.

Men’s 100m (4:12 p.m)

Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson became the sixth-fastest man in history last Friday after winning the Jamaican title in 9.75 seconds, the fastest time in the world in a decade. Thompson went on to say that breaking the world record wouldn’t surprise him. Thompson is currently three hundredths behind the fourth-fastest man in history (Asafa Powell) and one hundredth behind the fifth-fastest man in history (Justin Gatlin); however, Usain Bolt’s 9.58 is still a long way off. Thompson will face American Trayvon Bromell at Pre, whose 9.84 was the top time in the world this year until last Friday.

Women’s 400m (4:51 p.m)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is once more under American record watch. Her 2023 and 2024 timings of 48.74 and 48.75, respectively, rank second and third in U.S. history, behind 2006’s 48.70 set by Sanya Richards-Ross. Last month, McLaughlin-Levrone stated that she intends to compete in the 400-meter hurdles or the 400-meter flat at the USATF Outdoor Championships in an attempt to earn a spot at the global championships in one individual event. Although she has broken the world record for the 400-meter hurdles six times, she has never competed in a global championship in the flat 400-meter sprint. Aaliyah Butler and Bella Whittaker are two Americans in the Pre field who have outperformed McLaughlin-Levrone in 2025.

Women’s 800m (5:34 p.m)

The focus will be on Athing Mu-Nikolayev, the gold medallist from the Tokyo Olympics. She finished ninth in the 2024 Olympic Trials final after falling approximately 200 meters into her last top-level 800m. Six weeks before the trials, she was recovering from a hamstring strain. She has participated in two low-key 1500-meter races thus far in 2025. With 2024 Olympic silver and bronze medalists Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia and Mary Moraa of Kenya, the competition heats up here.

Women’s 100m (5:44 p.m)

Along with training partners Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Field includes the three medalists from Paris, including Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. The Olympic bronze medalist Jefferson-Wooden (10.73) and the gold medalist Alfred (10.75) are the fastest women in the world in 2025. On May 18, Richardson scored an 11.47 in his lone race of the year. As the current world champion from 2023, she receives a bye into the worlds; therefore, she does not need to be in top shape for USATF Outdoors. Additionally, keep an eye on Tina and Tia Clayton, 20-year-old Jamaican twins, who placed 10.81 and 10.86 at their national championships last Friday.

How To Watch the Diamond League Eugene

The first events of the Prefontaine Classic will be shown live on USATF.TV from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET.

The Field

Men’s 100M

Jeremiah Azu (GBR)

Ackeem Blake (JAM)

Trayvon Bromell (USA)

Christian Coleman (USA)

Brandon Hicklin (USA)

Zharnel Hughes (GBR)

Lachlan Kennedy (AUS)

Kishane Thompson (JAM)

Bayanda Walaza (RSA)

Women’s 100M

Julien Alfred (LCA)

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR)

Tia Clayton (JAM)

Tina Clayton (JAM)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA)

Favour Ofili (NGR)

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)

Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV)

Twanisha Terry (USA)

Men’s 200M

Kenneth Bednarek (USA)

Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR)

Robert Gregory (USA)

Kyree King (USA)

Bryan Levell (JAM)

Courtney Lindsey (USA)

Alexander Ogando (DOM)

Jereem Richards (TTO)

Letsile Tebogo (BOT)

Men’s 400M

Christopher Bailey (USA)

Charlie Dobson (GBR)

Alexander Doom (BEL)

Quincy Hall (USA)

Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR)

Kirani James (GRN)

Khaleb McRae (USA)

Jacory Patterson (USA)

Muzala Samukonga (ZAM)

Women’s 400M*

Rhasidat Adeleke (IRL)

Amber Anning (GBR)

Aaliyah Butler (USA)

Rosey Effiong (USA)

Alexis Holmes (USA)

Bailey Lear (USA)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)

Dejanea Oakley (JAM)

Isabella Whittaker (USA)

Mutola 800M

Anais Bourgoin (FRA)

Tsige Duguma (ETH)

Shafiqua Maloney (VIN)

Worknesh Mesele (ETH)

Mary Moraa (KEN)

Athing Mu-Nikolayev (USA)

Halimah Nakaayi (UGA)

Jemma Reekie (GBR)

Raevyn Rogers (USA)

Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA)

Bowerman Mile

Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN)

Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN)

Grant Fisher (USA)

Neil Gourley (GBR)

Azeddine Habz (FRA)

Oliver Hoare (AUS)

Cole Hocker (USA)

Hobbs Kessler (USA)

Abel Kipsang (KEN)

Festus Lagat (KEN)

Niels Laros (NED)

Tshepiso Masalela (BOT)

Cameron Myers (AUS)

Stefan Nillessen (NED)

Yared Nuguse (USA)

Jake Wightman (GBR)

Women’s 1500M

Saron Berhe (ETH)

Elise Cranny (USA)

Susan Lokayo Ejore (KEN)

Freweyni Hailu (ETH)

Sarah Healy (IRL)

Nikki Hiltz (USA)

Shelby Houlihan (USA)

Jessica Hull (AUS)

Georgia Hunter Bell (GBR)

Sage Hurta-Klecker (USA)

Sinclaire Johnson (USA)

Faith Kipyegon (KEN)

Emily Mackay (USA)

Heather MacLean (USA)

Erin Wallace (GBR)

Diribe Welteji (ETH)

Women’s 5000M

Margaret Akidor (KEN)

Marta Alemayo (ETH)

Likina Amebaw (ETH)

Asayech Ayichew (ETH)

Aleshigh Baweke (ETH)

Fantaye Belayneh (ETH)

Beatrice Chebet (KEN)

Maurine Chebor (KEN)

Janeth Chepngetich (KEN)

Medina Eisa (ETH)

Tsigie Gebreselama (ETH)

Birke Haylom (ETH)

Caroline Kariba (KEN)

Weini Kelati Frezghi (USA)

Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER)

Hellen Lobun (KEN)

Aynadis Mebratu (ETH)

Hirut Meshesha (ETH)

Yenawa Nberet (ETH)

Agnes Ngetich (KEN)

Caroline Nyaga (KEN)

Fotyen Tesfay (ETH)

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

Sarah Wanjiru (KEN)

Men’s 400M Hurdles

CJ Allen (USA)

Trevor Bassitt (USA)

Rai Benjamin (USA)

Alison Dos Santos (BRA)

Malik James-King (JAM)

Ezekiel Nathaniel (NGR)

Abderrahman Samba (QAT)

Alessandro Sibilio (ITA)

Assinie Wilson (JAM)

Women’s 3000M Steeplechase

Sembo Almayew (ETH)

Marwa Bouzayani (TUN)

Faith Cherotich (KEN)

Peruth Chemutai (UGA)

Valerie Constien (USA)

Alice Finot (FRA)

Lexy Halladay (USA)

Gabrielle Jennings (USA)

Norah Jeruto (KAZ)

Gesa Felicitas Krause (GER)

Olivia Markezich (USA)

Kaylee Mitchell (USA)

Lomi Muleta (ETH)

Alemnat Walle (ETH)

Courtney Wayment (USA)

Winfred Yavi (BRN)

Men’s Shot Put

Rajindra Campbell (JAM)

Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi (NGR)

Leonardo Fabbri (ITA)

Joe Kovacs (USA)

Adrian Piperi (USA)

Payton Otterdahl (USA)

Roger Steen (USA)

Tom Walsh (NZL)

Women’s Long Jump

Lex Brown (USA)

Claire Bryant (USA)

Quanesha Burks (USA)

Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA)

Malaika Mihambo (GER)

Jasmine Moore (USA)

Monae’ Nichols (USA)

Ackelia Smith (JAM)

Ivana Španović (SRB)

Women’s Shot Put

Maggie Ewen (USA)

Lijiao Gong (CHN)

Chase Jackson (USA)

Mya Lesnar (USA)

Sarah Mitton (CAN)

Yemisi Ogunleye (GER)

Fanny Roos (SWE)

Jaida Ross (USA)

Jessica Schilder (NED)

Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL)

Women’s Discus Throw

Valarie Allman (USA)

Sandra Elkasević (CRO)

Cierra Jackson (USA)

Yaimé Pérez (CUB)

Marike Steinacker (GER)

Laulauga Tausaga (USA)

Jayden Ulrich (USA)

Jorinde Van Klinken (NED)

