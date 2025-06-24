T-Mobile Will Launch Starlink-powered Satellite Service “T-Satellite” in July 2025

T-Mobile’s Starlink-powered satellite service will go live on July 23, after beta testing for the first half of the year. The company has some ambitious intentions to grow the service before the end of the year, even though it will just offer messaging at launch.

“T-Satellite,” which would typically cost $10 per month, will be available with only one T-Mobile plan, Experience Beyond, when it starts next month. It will be accessible to everyone in the US, not just T-Mobile users, exactly like the beta service.

T-Satellite will initially only support SMS and MMS for Android and iOS.

T-Mobile says MMS for iOS is “to follow.” Data will also be added to its satellite connectivity on October 1st.

You shouldn’t expect to be able to use all of your phone’s apps in a dead zone right now. The company “anticipates” that a select app developers, including AllTrails, Accuweather, and WhatsApp, will enable satellite data connectivity. The introduction lists Google and Apple as partners, but no specific apps from either company are mentioned.

T-Mobile’s approach to satellite connectivity differs slightly from those of its competitors. AST SpaceMobile has teamed with both Verizon and AT&T to offer their consumers satellite service. The companies showcased cell-to-satellite calling earlier this year.

Only Verizon has made customer texting available, and at this time, it is only available on specific Android phones.

Cell phones in mobile dead zones may already send satellite-based SMS messages using T-Mobile’s cellular Starlink service. However, it will begin adding support for data in a few third-party apps, such as X and WhatsApp, in October.

T-Mobile stated today that its cellular Starlink service, called T-Satellite, will formally launch on July 23 but is immediately accessible as a free beta.

T-Mobile will also launch MMS support on that day, allowing consumers to send audio clips and images in addition to text messages (first on Android phones, then iPhones).

On October 1, the T-Satellite service will provide data support for a limited number of third-party apps, including those from Apple and Google, as well as AccuWeather and AllTrails, a hiking guide app. By connecting to SpaceX’s circling satellites, eligible subscribers will be able to use these apps in regions where cellular service is not available. Over time, the number of apps supported will undoubtedly grow.

T-Mobile debuted the T-Satellite beta in January, initially enrolling T-Mobile customers before making it available for free to competitors like AT&T and Verizon. During a live stream on Monday, T-Mobile disclosed that 1.8 million consumers have since registered to test the beta.

Once phones reach a rural or remote region without cellular service, the technology automatically connects them to the T-Satellite service. After that, the phone can use satellites to send and receive SMS messages; however, occasionally it may take a few minutes for the messages to transmit.

Apple offers satellite texting as well, but only on iPhones. On the other hand, T-Mobile’s marketing president, Mike Katz, says that the company’s service operates on “over 60 different discrete devices.” He added that during the T-Satellite beta, dozens of users submitted 911-based SMS texts, demonstrating that the service was also able to “save lives.”

Both T-Mobile and SpaceX intend to provide phone and video call support, but in order to enhance data transmission, the companies may need to purchase additional radio spectrum.

Users on T-Mobile and other carriers, such as AT&T and Verizon, who may access the T-Satellite service through a secondary eSIM, will have to pay $10 a month after the beta period concludes next month. The satellite capability will be given to T-Mobile customers as a free perk when they sign up for the carrier’s new Experience Beyond plan.

However, the carrier intends to offer the satellite service for free in case of an emergency. According to the company, “Later this year, T-Satellite will provide 911 texting service to any mobile customer with a compatible device, regardless of carrier or whether or not they are subscribed to the service.”

Additionally, T-Mobile used Monday’s announcement to reach out to third-party companies to integrate their apps with the satellite service.

With T-Mobile just announcing plans to launch its satellite-to-mobile service beginning July 23, staying connected on the carrier’s wireless network should be easier than ever starting next month.

T-Satellite hopes to provide broadband connectivity via satellite in October after first launching with text message functionality.

Three years ago, T-Mobile and Starlink announced their partnership, which has resulted in the T-Satellite service.

At a press conference today (June 23), T-Mobile president Mike Katz explained that the T-Satellite service will be included in both the company’s $100/month Experience Beyond plan and its previous Go5G Next plans. T-Satellite connectivity will be available as an add-on for $10/month for other T-Mobile plans.

How the T-Satellite Works

T-Satellite is dependent upon a network of more than 650 satellites. When there is no cellular connection, phones will immediately connect to the satellite-based network, according to Katz, saving users from having to go through the connection process each time they are out of range.

T-Mobile says that approximately 75% of the devices used by its current customer base will be compatible with satellite connectivity. According to Katz, this encompasses practically anything produced in the prior four years.

Both iOS and Android smartphones will initially support text messaging, with Android users also benefiting from MMS messaging features. MMS capability on the iPhone will be added later.

T-Satellite will launch data-based connectivity on October 1 using satellite-enabled apps from AccuWeather, AllTrails, Apple, Google, WhatsApp, and X. These apps will have weather, maps, and messaging, among other important features for situations in remote locations.

T-Mobile is also providing developer tools to help app developers prepare their own apps for the data service offered by T-Satellite.

When T-Satellite was launched, T-Mobile users could text 911. However, T-Mobile announced in October that it will allow emergency texting to any mobile client of any carrier using a compatible phone.

New T-Mobile Promotions

T-Mobile announced the launch of T-Satellite at an event commemorating its receipt of an award from third-party testing company Ookla for having the greatest phone network in the US. The carrier has made great improvements since being ranked last in network performance studies a dozen years ago.

Srini Gopalan, the chief operating officer, stated, “We not only dream about going from worst to best, we actually do it.” “We’re a good two years ahead of Verizon and AT&T, and I believe that lead is going to grow.”

Two additional announcements were made by T-Mobile today with the goal of growing its client base.

The company’s perks for subscribers will now include a free DashPass membership from DoorDash. DashPash, which typically costs $10 per month, has several advantages, including lowering service expenses and doing away with shipping fees. T-Mobile’s “most popular plans,” which include the existing Experience Beyond and Experience More options, will benefit from the change, according to CEO Mike Sievert.

A new T-Mobile promotion called Easy Upgrade offers to pay off the balance that users owe Verizon for their current phone, aimed at Verizon customers who are considering switching providers.

T-Mobile will then give those switchers a flagship phone, with Sievert mentioning devices like the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25, and Pixel 9.